WKYT 27
Report: Rent increases in Lexington continue to be among highest in nation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rent increases in Lexington continue to be among the highest in the nation. According to a recent report by Apartment List, rent in the city increased 1.4% month-over-month in August. That’s compared to a 0.5% increase nationally. The report says the month-over-month rent growth in Lexington ranks number four among the nation’s 100 largest cities.
WKYT 27
Great need still exists in flood-ravaged areas of eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been just over a month now since deadly flash flooding ravaged eastern Kentucky, and there’s still a lot of work to do, and resources are needed. On Monday night, WKYT took part in the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water Flood Relief...
WKYT 27
Ky. lawmaker’s SUV with legislative tags stolen; AAA warns of growing vehicle theft problem
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky lawmaker says someone stole her car. State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson, D-District 88, who represents parts of Fayette and Scott counties, says someone stole her SUV Monday night from the Lexington Green parking lot. The white Chevy Tahoe has her legislative tags on it. “It’s...
WKYT 27
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a lottery ticket sold in Lexington. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million. The winning Powerball numbers from the drawing...
WKYT 27
Ky. teacher says it’s nearly impossible for students to graduate debt-free today
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - The cost of college is expensive and, for those who aren’t on scholarship, loans add up quickly. However, that wasn’t the case for many in the 1980s. Tuition was much cheaper. Suzanne Griffith, a teacher, attended Morehead State in the mid-80s. She says she...
WKYT 27
Discover All-Inclusive Healthcare for Seniors Through Kentucky’s First PACE Program
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bluegrass Care Navigators and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bluegrass Care Navigators, visit https://www.bgcarenav.org/. When you or a loved one is seriously ill, you will face many challenges –...
foxlexington.com
Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
WKYT 27
Suspect in vandalism of Lexington businesses arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have arrested the suspect in vandalism in the Chevy Chase area of Lexington. According to police, 43-year-old Mark Hoskins is facing two counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief and one count of 2nd-degree criminal mischief. Police say four businesses in the area sustained over...
WKYT 27
WATCH | $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington
WATCH | Lexington police looking for suspect after officer hit by truck. Police say they were arresting a woman at the Thornton’s on Elkhorn Road, off Winchester Road when a man she was with drove away and hit an officer on his way out. Paul Tierney - Carter Caves...
WKYT 27
Tips to prevent bugs from getting into your home this fall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year again when insects invade your home, searching for a place to stay during the winter. However, there are ways you can rid your home of these pests as they begin their fall crawl. “We start to see more of...
WKYT 27
FCPS Board discusses change in property tax rate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Board of Education members are weighing two options for local property tax rates. Every year, school boards in Kentucky are required to set local property tax rates that generate revenue to fund their public schools. For the 2021-22 fiscal year, homeowners in Fayette County...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another pleasant day followed by increasing storm chances
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We should squeeze out another completely dry day before the rain chances jump up a little. Thursday will continue on without any major rain chances. It is the last day in the entire 7-Day forecast that doesn’t feature any rain. Chances will increase on Friday but I think most of you will stay dry. Temperatures will heat up some and reach the mid-80s.
WKYT 27
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Kenneth Smith, 51, was last seen on August 30 around 1:40 p.m. Police say he was seen in the 700 block of S. Limestone. Wilson is approximately 5′6″ tall, around 150 pounds, has blue eyes...
WKYT 27
Judy House - Paperdolls - Fall Fashion Colors
WKYT 27
Lexington police looking for suspect after officer hit by truck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a driver they say hit an officer. Police say they were arresting a woman at the Thornton’s on Elkhorn Road, off Winchester Road when a man she was with drove away and hit an officer on his way out. Police...
WKYT 27
Vigil held in central Ky. for families who have lost loved ones to overdoses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens gathered in Versailles Wednesday night to raise awareness for drug-related deaths. Those who have lost loved ones shared their stories in hopes it may save someone else’s life. “Unfortunately, life goes on. But you never forget. Then when you have to stand still, and...
WKYT 27
Lexington Legends to host ‘Sam Dick Bobblehead Night’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Before the first pitch of Friday night’s Lexington Legends game, you can get a piece of a WKYT legend. It’s Sam Dick Bobblehead Night at the ballpark this Friday. Sam shared a sneak peek of the bobblehead with us. The first 500 people will...
foxlexington.com
Decomposing body found in Richmond shed
WTVQ
New information in investigation of $4 million stolen from the City of Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington has released new details in the investigation of $4 million in federal funds stolen from a city account. The money included federal rent assistance and transitional housing funds for Community Action Council. Investigators say someone or a group of people, wire transferred the money into a private bank account.
WTVQ
Lexington police address violence, gangs in city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Last year was the city’s deadliest year on record with 34 murders, but Lexington is well on its way to topping that this year with 31 murders, 25 of which have been from guns. Even though 2022 is on track to becoming the deadliest year in Lexington’s history, police chief Lawrence Weathers says overall, violent crime is down in the city.
