Read full article on original website
Related
What Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman said about Ohio State to start game week
It won't take long for the 2022 college football season to find its groove in Columbus, Ohio or South Bend, Indiana. On Saturday night, Ohio State welcomes Notre Dame to Ohio Stadium. This game isn't only between two top-five teams -- the Buckeyes at No. 2 in the AP Poll while the Fighting Irish are No. 5 -- but it's also two of the most historic programs in the sport meeting in the regular season for the first time since 1996.
Scott Frost, Nebraska football in ruin as Northwestern aftermath lingers
"I love Nebraska I am going to fight with the guys as long as I can fight," Frost said after his team squandered a double-digit lead in the second half to lose for the ninth time in their past 10 games. The Huskers led 28-17 in the third quarter before...
247Sports
HIGHLIGHTS: 5-star A&M QB target DJ Lagway puts up video-game numbers in opening week
Willis, Texas, class of 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway is already ranked as a five-star prospect. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound passer had a solid sophomore season a year ago for the Wildkats but he had not quite put up the numbers of some of his highly-ranked peers. But, one game into his junior season, that has changed.
Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'
The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Class of 2024 point guard Daquan Davis talks visits, updates recruitment
Class of 2024 combo guard Daquan Davis has begun to take unofficial visits and is hearing from new schools ahead of his junior season at St. John’s College high school. “My recruitment has been good, a lot of coaches have been reaching out to me trying to get in contact, he said. They’re also trying to get me out to their schools for visits. Maryland, VCU, St. Joes, Indiana, and Butler are some of the schools I’m hearing from.”
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL・
247Sports
Kentucky basketball collects first-place votes in college basketball coach survey
Kentucky enters the 2022-23 season as a likely top five team with a chance to add to the Wildcats’ national championship count. And while Kentucky isn’t necessarily a national title favorite at this point, the Wildcats finished fourth in CBS Sports’ survey of roughly 100 coaches when asked to name the best team in college basketball. Kentucky received 5% of the votes.
Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
RELATED PEOPLE
Miami Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson has done 'literally everything' to make roster, Mike McDaniel says
Entering the Miami Dolphins' first year of the Mike McDaniel era, the 2022 quarterback room has seen some surprising moves with rookie and former Kansas State Wildcats football star quarterback Skylar Thompson emerging as a preseason standout. McDaniel recently spoke about Thompson and made it clear he is impressed. “He...
247Sports
Tunnel Vision: Tunnel Vision: Trojans pick up new four-star commit plus BLVD officially launches (replay)
Tunnel Vision returns with USCFootball.com publisher Ryan Abraham, reporters Chris Trevino and Shotgun Spratling and intern Jack Smith talking about the latest commitment for the Trojans class of 2023, Red Mountain (Ariz.) four-star wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Lane is rated the No. 374 overall prospect and the No. 49 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite and picked USC over Oregon.
247Sports
South Carolina football recruiting: Gamecocks in 'best spot' for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor
South Carolina has previously been mentioned as the "hot school to watch" for 2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor, and now the Gamecocks may be leading for the nation's top-ranked athlete. South Carolina's recruiting momentum continued following Monday's commitment from four-star edge Desmond Umeozulu, leading 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn to mention the Gamecocks' pursuit of Harbor.
Everything NC State coach Dave Doeren had to say about ECU
NC State head coach Dave Doeren is no stranger to taking on the East Carolina Pirates. He’s done so four times in his career already, and has compiled a 2-2 record against them. Doeren fell in his first season with the Wolfpack back in 2013, 42-28, and in 2016, 33-30. Doeren’s teams got the better of East Carolina in 2018 (58-3) and in 2019 (34-6), winning comfortable both times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crossover Podcast: Lane Kiffin has made himself at home at Ole Miss
David Johnson and Ben Garrett break down Lane Kiffin's Monday press conference. What did Lane mean by saying he needed Ole Miss and Oxford more than they needed him? What do we make of no announcement on the quarterback position? These things and more are discussed in the latest edition of the Crossover Podcast...
247Sports
Analysis: South Carolina lands another key DL target in Desmond Umeozulu
South Carolina is up to No. 15 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings after landing a Monday morning pledge from Upper Marlboro (Md.) Charles Herbert Flowers Top247 edge rusher Desmond Umeozulu, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound prospect with all the traits to be an instant impact player at a major position of need for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks.
Defensive Player's Effort On Arch Manning Touchdown Going Viral
Arch Manning is set to join the Texas Longhorns as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. But for now, he's finishing the final season of his high school football career at Isidore Newman. On Friday night, the five-star quarterback added another highlight to his reel with an...
Penn State-Purdue football score predictions from Lions247
Penn State football opens the 2022 season against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday. What follow are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FOX. At the time these predictions were made, our friends at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Tech OL commit Kaden Carr, Lubbock Cooper bowl over Dumas in opener
Texas Tech offensive lineman commit Kaden Carr helped pave the way to Lubbock Cooper's 27-8 season opening triumph over Dumas last Friday despite a slow start. Inside the Red Raiders caught up with the 6-foot-6, 310-pound three-star recruit for his thoughts on the win, this week's opponent and more. "I...
247Sports
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
There's a lot of excitement surrounding the University of Louisville football Class of 2023. The prospects on social media are called #FlyVille23 and the current listing of 14 commitments is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
Arkansas vs. Cincinnati football: Sam Pittman ready for 'surreal' opener, circles Bearcats players to watch
Arguably one of the most highly-anticipated Arkansas football seasons is right around the corner. Sam Pittman and the Hogs have been chomping at the bit for months to build off a really good nine-win 2021 campaign. Arkansas simply has championship hopes, but it will be put to the test immediately when No. 23 Cincinnati comes to town Saturday fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance.
247Sports
47K+
Followers
365K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0