Naples Senior Center receives $1.4 million for new permanent home
Naples Senior Center, a nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive programs and social services for seniors, announced it received $1.4 million from the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. The funds are earmarked for the organization’s new permanent home, which is currently being built in North Naples. Construction began on the 30,000-square-foot building in November 2021 and is anticipated to be completed and open by the end of the year. The building is located on 13.7 acres along Autumn Oaks Lane, just one block south of Immokalee Road.
Fort Myers office building sells for $1.1 million
Lee Holdings Corp. purchased Cypress Preserve Office Center, a single-story, 4,500-square-foot, multi-tenant building at 4991 Royal Gulf Circle, in Fort Myers from Goldstar Cypress Preserve LLC for $1.1 million. Mike Rivera of Saggio Realty represented the buyer and seller.
Aquatic Center, Golfview Pool repairs moves Fort Myers closer to goals
The city of Fort Myers has been focusing on upgrading its facilities to keep up with the demand of a growing population. Upgrades and repairs to aquatic facilities is just one way the city is following through, working toward its parks and recreation master plan. “It’s going to take a...
Lehigh Acres commercial property sells for $1 million
Lee Blvd Partners LLC purchased a 2.6-acre commercial property at 5725 Lee Blvd. in Lehigh Acres from J&P Enterprises LLP for $1,094,500. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, and Alexis North, CCIM, of LSI Companies represented the buyer and seller.
Humane Society of Sarasota County working to find homes for Beagles
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Humane Society of Sarasota County is combing through applications after the organization received 18 beagles from a massive breeding facility. HSSC in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, took possession of 4,000 beagles from Envigo, a mass breeding facility that has received multiple violations for issues such as inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food.
Cape Coral, Waste Pro close to settlement over service issues
A fight over trash is expected to end this week. Waste Pro accused the City of Cape Coral of not paying for its services after the city said the company didn’t hold up its end of the bargain when it let trash pile up on the streets. Now there...
Study: Rent growth slowing in Fort Myers
In July, Fort Myers and Miami continued to lead the U.S. in the largest year-over-year rent increases at 25.22% and 24.61%, respectively, according to the latest monthly analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Alabama. But over the past six months, Fort Myers’ average rent rose only 7.05%, while Miami’s average was up just 8.39%, indicating the worst of the rent hikes occurred more than six months ago. The July rankings show Florida markets have eight of the 10 largest annual rent increases in the U.S.: Fort Myers; Miami; No. 4 Sarasota-Bradenton (19.71%); No. 5 Daytona Beach (19.69%); No. 6 Port St. Lucie (19.42%); No. 7 Orlando (19.25%); No. 9 Melbourne (18.79%) and No. 10 Lakeland (18.66%).
Nationally known Fort Myers hospice CEO, after 40 years, remains industry force
Over the 30-plus years Samira Beckwith has been leading Fort Myers-based Hope Healthcare, the nonprofit has expanded from a hospice serving less than 100 patients to an organization offering a full spectrum of health care services. Hope Healthcare now cares for some 3,000 people a day, providing hospice, palliative, cardiac and senior care; a Parkinson’s program; care for children with complex medical conditions; and grief counseling for all ages plus complementary therapies.
2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL
Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
Woman credits twin sisters for saving her life aboard flight to Fort Myers
Two twin sisters saved a woman's life when she was having a medical emergency on a flight from Boston to Fort Myers earlier this month.
Sarasota County's new headquarters projected to cost $72M-$74M
Somewhere within 2 miles of Interstate 75 between Fruitville and Laurel roads was the target of the Sarasota County to build its new administration center, where it will relocate after it vacates its facility in downtown Sarasota. Settling on an 8-acre site in the Fruitville Farms development next to Celery...
Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda announces expansion
Punta Gorda’s Fishermen’s Village announced the expansion of its property and continued rehabilitation of the existing retail and suites. This project includes the construction of a hotel building, residential condominium building and professional housing building over two to four stories of parking, with retail and restaurant liner shops. To the east at 1000 W Marion Ave., there will be three- to five-story condominiums and one professional housing building, each with its own parking space. There are three existing buildings in the planned development at 900 W Marion Ave., including the Military Heritage Museum, another being renovated for use as a small boutique hotel with 26 rooms and a third building to be transformed into a two-story condominium building with parking. Two- to three-story villas/townhomes will be constructed over parking on the east side of Shreve Street.
Sarasota commissioners advance Lorraine Road rezone
After praising Lorraine Road residents for their class and patience during an Aug. 30 meeting, Sarasota County commissioners then voted to forward a move to allow light industrial and office uses that residents opposed between University Parkway and Fruitville Road. With Commissioner Michael Moran absent, the commissioner voted 3-1 to...
Lee County pays ‘Travel Detective’ $95K to promote tourism
Peter Greenberg, who is nicknamed the “Travel Detective” and covers the travel industry for CBS News, recently visited Fort Myers and surrounding parts of Lee County for a forthcoming TV segment. The Lee County government paid Greenberg $95,000 as part of the Visitor & Convention Bureau’s efforts to...
Charter school board members file lawsuit claiming ‘abuse of power’ at Collier County charter school
A Southwest Florida charter school is fighting back against what it calls years of “abuse of power.” Two school board members filed a lawsuit against 11 separate parties, including the wife of a prominent elected official. Kelly Lichter and David Bolduc are board members at Mason Classical Academy...
Captiva restaurant space sells for $6 million
SHM Pineland LLC purchased a restaurant space at 4401 Point House Trail and property at 4421 Point House Trail on Captiva from Island Bar LLC for $6 million. The property last sold in 2019 for $1.15 million.
Airline That ‘Inspires Travel’ Expands Service In The Wolverine State To Another Florida City
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Avelo expands nonstop service from Lansing and Kalamazoo to Fort Myers Avelo introduces a new era of affordable, convenient, and choice in air travel to Michigan. Low introductory one-way prices to Florida’s Gulf Coast begin at $79. A second nonstop Florida destination, Fort Myers, has been added by Avelo Airlines to its expanded service from Lansing and Kalamazoo. The sole airline providing inexpensive, practical, and nonstop connectivity to Florida for the Southwest and Mid-Michigan regions is Avelo.
Lehigh Acres woman accused of fraudulently cashing checks from former employer
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman they say fraudulently cashed checks from a Fort Myers dentistry office. Deputies arrested Kristen Labrue, 34, of Lehigh Acres, on Thursday. She is facing seven counts of check fraud and grand theft of more than $20,000. The sheriff’s office says...
City of Fort Myers says businesses were warned ahead of Fowler closure
Drivers are ignoring closed road signs on a busy street. And that’s because there’s no other way to get to the businesses along the closed stretch of Fowler in Fort Myers. It’s shut down between Alicia and Lafayette for two weeks for construction and it’s causing headaches. The stretch of Fowler where work is being done is also the same stretch that floods, but the sewer pipe construction crews are replacing has nothing to do with the flooding.
Pine View School community mourns classmate killed following hit-and-run
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a solemn Monday morning for students and teachers heading into class at The Pine View School. “We’re all shocked, stunned, grieving. You didn’t have to know Lilly to understand the tragedy of this,” said Scott Wolfinger. He is a teacher at the school.
