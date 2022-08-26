Read full article on original website
Prosper ISD School Board Hears from Angry Parents After Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Female StudentsLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Family Suing Prosper ISD Alleging Abuse of DaughterLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Texas man dies in Oklahoma vehicle crash; woman in critical condition
A Texas man died in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma that also injured two people, including a woman who was left in critical condition.
Wagoner County crash leaves one dead, one in critical condition
WAGONER, Okla. — A car crash around 7.5 miles south of Wagoner has killed one person and hospitalized two others, one of who is in critical condition, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash took place on Tuesday at 7:57 a.m. on US-69. OHP said Tonya...
This Abandoned Texas Mall Has Been Left For Dead!
Does this mean there is no Food Court? I grew up with MALLS! I like malls. I guess because when I was growing up, my friends and I would hang out at the mall, it was a thing. But, let's be real, MALLS are going out of style. More and more stores are leaving malls and fewer and fewer people are going to malls. So, when I see a mall like this one in Texas, it saddens me but I'm not surprised.
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne woman arrested in sibling stabbing case
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — A Van Alstyne woman was jailed after being accused of stabbing her brother. Van Alstyne police said the incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday following an argument between the two siblings. The woman, identified in jail documents as Rebecca Joy Prikryl, stabbed her brother...
KTEN.com
Fannin County and Bonham in talks about old county jail site
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Bonham and Fannin County are discussing the site of the old county jail at the corner of Sam Rayburn Drive and Chestnut Street. The city is exploring options about how to best use spaces around downtown as part of the city's master revitalization plan.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Police Warn Pool Owners of Thieves' Latest Target
Police are calling it the "new flavor of the week" for thieves. Pool cleaners and vacuums have become a hot target for thefts this summer. Pool cleaners and vacuums can cost anywhere between a few hundred dollars to $2,000 for certain expensive brands. Southlake police posted this warning recently on...
KTEN.com
New information about fatal crash in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — We now know more about what happened in a fatal accident Friday morning on State Highway 48 just south of Coleman in Johnston County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Vickie Ringdahl of Coleman was southbound in a Nissan Altima on Highway 48 shortly after 11 a.m. when an eastbound dump truck tried to cross the highway at Swamp Creek Road.
KXII.com
Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Leonard man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Tuesday. Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak on August 29, 2022. According to the attorney’s office, information...
Massive Rockwall County fire contained, officials say
**This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available**FATE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A large fire that engulfed a construction project in the city of Fate Tuesday morning has been contained, officials say.The fire broke out at the Prose apartment complex at 5:37 a.m. Officials said the building was not occupied and there were no injuries due to the fire. However, one building structure was lost.Evacuations were held in the Williamsburg area to the west and south of the site, officials said.All nearby commercial buildings were unaffected. The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.
3 juveniles killed, 2 others shot in less than 24 hours in North Texas
DALLAS — Three juveniles were killed and two others were shot in separate shootings across North Texas on Sunday, officials said. Two victims who died were 17, and one other was 5. Two children who were wounded but expected to survive are 18 months old and 5 years old.
KXII.com
Suspects at large after Thackerville dispensary burglary
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - Big Poppa’s dispensary in Thackerville was burglarized before opening on August 28. This is the second dispensary in the area to be targeted in two months. “I got a call that our alarms were… going off, I headed straight down as quick as I could,...
KTEN.com
Meet Ardmore's new police chief
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore has a new police chief. He's Cameron Arthur, who comes to Ardmore after serving for 10 years as the top cop at the police department in Jenks, Oklahoma, a city with a similar population in suburban Tulsa. Ardmore police said Arthur, who was sworn...
KXII.com
Police respond to two separate wrecks on same highway in Bryan County
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - Police responded to two wrecks on the same highway in Calera Monday morning. Calera Police said one of the wrecks happened south of Platter Road, and a person had to be flown to the hospital. The name or condition of the person flown to the hospital...
KTEN.com
Crashes snarl Bryan County traffic
CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) — Traffic was backed up near Calera Monday morning after two accidents on U.S. 69/75 in Bryan County. One of the wrecks blocked the southbound lanes; the other blocked the northbound lanes. Traffic was being diverted around the accidents. We have no word yet on any...
KXII.com
Two men wanted in Bryan County after violent home invasion
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Two men accused of assaulting a couple during a home invasion are now wanted in Bryan County. According to court documents, it happened at a home on Sawmill Road in Durant on August 6, 2022. Court documents state 39-year-old Billy Dewayne Pugh and 53-year-old David George...
17-year-old boy shot and killed in Denton County, officials say
LITTLE ELM, Texas — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Denton County, authorities said. Brayan Alvarez was identified as the victim, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies had responded around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow...
KXII.com
Denison residents could see their recycle and garbage bill increase
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Public Works of Denison is working to keep its curbside recycling beyond the pre existing contract, which is set to expire January 31, 2023. “We have decided to work with a company called Republic Services and at our last council meeting we presented to council what this partnership would look like if they chose to approve this recycling method,” said Denison Communication and Media Manager Emily Agans.
starlocalmedia.com
Denton County deputies investigating shooting death
On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., the Denton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive (Hilltown Addition), Little Elm, unincorporated Denton County, Texas. When deputies arrived, a 17-year-old was being treated for a gunshot wound. Alvarez was...
KWTX
Undocumented man in Texas convicted of helping wife, her boyfriend, smuggle firearms into Mexico
McALLEN, Texas (KWTX) - Juan Jose Roque, 36, an undocumented man residing in Garland, Texas, was sentenced to 46 months in a federal prison for his role in a gun smuggling scheme involving his wife and her boyfriend, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced. Roque, who pleaded guilty to the...
KXII.com
Johnston Co. man in custody for attempted kidnapping
JOHNSTON CO., Okla.(KXII) -A Johnston County man is in custody after an attempted kidnapping. After 2 p.m. on August 27, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Milburn Express after a father reported that a man was asking his son inappropriate questions, touching the child, and even attempted to entice the boy to go home with him.
