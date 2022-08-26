ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

This Abandoned Texas Mall Has Been Left For Dead!

Does this mean there is no Food Court? I grew up with MALLS! I like malls. I guess because when I was growing up, my friends and I would hang out at the mall, it was a thing. But, let's be real, MALLS are going out of style. More and more stores are leaving malls and fewer and fewer people are going to malls. So, when I see a mall like this one in Texas, it saddens me but I'm not surprised.
Van Alstyne woman arrested in sibling stabbing case

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — A Van Alstyne woman was jailed after being accused of stabbing her brother. Van Alstyne police said the incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday following an argument between the two siblings. The woman, identified in jail documents as Rebecca Joy Prikryl, stabbed her brother...
Fannin County and Bonham in talks about old county jail site

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Bonham and Fannin County are discussing the site of the old county jail at the corner of Sam Rayburn Drive and Chestnut Street. The city is exploring options about how to best use spaces around downtown as part of the city's master revitalization plan.
North Texas Police Warn Pool Owners of Thieves' Latest Target

Police are calling it the "new flavor of the week" for thieves. Pool cleaners and vacuums have become a hot target for thefts this summer. Pool cleaners and vacuums can cost anywhere between a few hundred dollars to $2,000 for certain expensive brands. Southlake police posted this warning recently on...
New information about fatal crash in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — We now know more about what happened in a fatal accident Friday morning on State Highway 48 just south of Coleman in Johnston County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Vickie Ringdahl of Coleman was southbound in a Nissan Altima on Highway 48 shortly after 11 a.m. when an eastbound dump truck tried to cross the highway at Swamp Creek Road.
Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Leonard man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Tuesday. Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak on August 29, 2022. According to the attorney’s office, information...
Massive Rockwall County fire contained, officials say

**This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available**FATE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A large fire that engulfed a construction project in the city of Fate Tuesday morning has been contained, officials say.The fire broke out at the Prose apartment complex at 5:37 a.m. Officials said the building was not occupied and there were no injuries due to the fire. However, one building structure was lost.Evacuations were held in the Williamsburg area to the west and south of the site, officials said.All nearby commercial buildings were unaffected. The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.
Suspects at large after Thackerville dispensary burglary

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - Big Poppa’s dispensary in Thackerville was burglarized before opening on August 28. This is the second dispensary in the area to be targeted in two months. “I got a call that our alarms were… going off, I headed straight down as quick as I could,...
Meet Ardmore's new police chief

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore has a new police chief. He's Cameron Arthur, who comes to Ardmore after serving for 10 years as the top cop at the police department in Jenks, Oklahoma, a city with a similar population in suburban Tulsa. Ardmore police said Arthur, who was sworn...
Crashes snarl Bryan County traffic

CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) — Traffic was backed up near Calera Monday morning after two accidents on U.S. 69/75 in Bryan County. One of the wrecks blocked the southbound lanes; the other blocked the northbound lanes. Traffic was being diverted around the accidents. We have no word yet on any...
Two men wanted in Bryan County after violent home invasion

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Two men accused of assaulting a couple during a home invasion are now wanted in Bryan County. According to court documents, it happened at a home on Sawmill Road in Durant on August 6, 2022. Court documents state 39-year-old Billy Dewayne Pugh and 53-year-old David George...
Denison residents could see their recycle and garbage bill increase

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Public Works of Denison is working to keep its curbside recycling beyond the pre existing contract, which is set to expire January 31, 2023. “We have decided to work with a company called Republic Services and at our last council meeting we presented to council what this partnership would look like if they chose to approve this recycling method,” said Denison Communication and Media Manager Emily Agans.
Denton County deputies investigating shooting death

On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., the Denton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive (Hilltown Addition), Little Elm, unincorporated Denton County, Texas. When deputies arrived, a 17-year-old was being treated for a gunshot wound. Alvarez was...
Johnston Co. man in custody for attempted kidnapping

JOHNSTON CO., Okla.(KXII) -A Johnston County man is in custody after an attempted kidnapping. After 2 p.m. on August 27, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Milburn Express after a father reported that a man was asking his son inappropriate questions, touching the child, and even attempted to entice the boy to go home with him.
