ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Select Board dub comfort dog program a howling success

READING – With all due respect to the Select Board, it was a ruff night in Town Hall. Cooper and Rusty, two of the newest members of the Reading Police Force, were introduced to the board Tuesday night as part of a department update to the board. For the record, each is an officially trained comfort dog with Cooper a black Labrador and Rusty a tan Lab. The two were joined by School Resource Officers Brian Lewis (with Cooper) and Matt Vatcher (with Rusty).
READING, MA
homenewshere.com

Council okays new outdoor dining area at Woburn Village

WOBURN - The City Council recently granted Woburn Villages developer Edens LLC permission to construct a covered outdoor dining area outside of the mixed-use project’s apartment building. In a unanimous decision that is essentially an extension a previous minor special permit modification approval from March of 2020, the council...
WOBURN, MA
homenewshere.com

Overnight water main replacement begins Wednesday, Aug. 31

WAKEFIELD - Over the next few days, Lowell and Salem Street neighborhoods in Wakefield will experience overnight water main work and a temporary water-service suspension will impact some residents. The Town of Wakefield’s contractor, GTA, Inc, will be conducting overnight water main replacement near the Lowell and Salem Street intersection...
WAKEFIELD, MA
homenewshere.com

Schools to open Wednesday with new COVID protocols in place

READING – School Superintendent Tom Milaschewski Monday evening presented to the School Committee an overview of the COVID policy for the upcoming school year beginning Wednesday August 28. He said the policy follows the guidelines of the State Dept. of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and the Department of...
READING, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winchester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
homenewshere.com

Woburn football team has high hopes going into season

WOBURN — Coming off an 8-2 season, after an emotional, one-for-the-ages victory at Fenway Park over traditional rival Winchester, and with a host of offensive skill-position players returning, there is a lot to like about this year’s Woburn High football team. Sixth-year head coach Jack Belcher (29-20) has...
WOBURN, MA
homenewshere.com

Reading football team to rocket way to the top again

READING — Last year’s performance is a hard act for this fall’s Reading High football team to follow. The Rockets aren’t really thinking about that, however. They’re busy preparing for this season. “Each year really is different,” said Reading coach John Fiore (145-55) now in...
READING, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy