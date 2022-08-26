READING – With all due respect to the Select Board, it was a ruff night in Town Hall. Cooper and Rusty, two of the newest members of the Reading Police Force, were introduced to the board Tuesday night as part of a department update to the board. For the record, each is an officially trained comfort dog with Cooper a black Labrador and Rusty a tan Lab. The two were joined by School Resource Officers Brian Lewis (with Cooper) and Matt Vatcher (with Rusty).

READING, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO