Danville, IL

Shots fired lead to man sentenced

By Christy Jankowski
 5 days ago

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years for possession of a weapon by a felon.

On April 4, 2021, several people reported shots fired from the intersection of East Williams and Pennsylvania streets. Danville Police found the suspect and his car after a description was given to 911. The DPD said they identified Corlando Lewis as the suspect by talking with witnesses, and security videos from the area of the shooting.

State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy thanked the community and the DPD for, “their quick response in this case and noted that their efforts helped to ensure that a violent repeat offender is serving a substantial sentence in prison.”

