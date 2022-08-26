Read full article on original website
2 arrested after ‘ghost gun,’ catalytic converters found in stolen car in San Bernardino: SBSD
Deputies found a loaded “ghost gun” and three catalytic converters when they pulled over a stolen car in San Bernardino Early Tuesday morning, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. The car, a 2014 Chrysler 300, was pulled over at 3:25 a.m. near 6th Street and Tippecanoe Avenue. Officials said the […]
Second suspect arrested for brazen Rowland Heights parking lot robbery
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - A 25-year-old parolee was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Dangelo Thomas was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
LAPD releases video of police chase crash that killed 2 innocent people
LOS ANGELES - After nearly two weeks of public pressure, the Los Angeles Police Department released dash camera video of the police chase crash that killed two innocent people in South Los Angeles. The families of two victims, 38-year-old Jamarae Keyes and 35-year-old Janisha Harris, had been asking LAPD for...
San Bernardino PD asking witnesses, victims to come forward in deadly bar shooting
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The San Bernardino Police Department is asking additional witnesses and victims to come forward to assist with the investigation of the deadly shooting that occurred at The Blue Flame Lounge in late May. On May 20, officers were called to the 3600 block of Highland Avenue...
Motorist Charged With Firing BBs At Moving Vehicle On Interstate 15
A 26-year-old motorist accused of firing multiple BBs at a car and flashing a fake handgun during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation into the...
Car Slams Into Back Of Semi Trailer On Northbound I-215 In San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A gray sedan slammed in the back of a semi on northbound Interstate 215 in San Bernardino Tuesday late afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving an semi and a dark gray Toyota Camry. The crash took place at about 4:48pm August 30, 2022 just before the Palm Avenue/Kendall Drive exit.
Death of 'Beyond Scared Straight' Alum Ashley Tropez Investigated as Homicide, Suspect Arrested
The former cast member of the 2010s reality series was found dead at age 24 inside an abandoned California home, according to San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. AceShowbiz - Ashley Tropez, best known for her stint on "Beyond Scared Straight", has tragically passed away. The former reality TV star was found dead inside an abandoned California home last week. She was only 24 years old.
Man with machete shot and killed by deputies in Watts
LOS ANGELES - A man wielding a machete in Watts was fatally shot by deputies Wednesday morning. Authorities said they were responding to a call reporting a man with a knife in the street just after 7 a.m. in the area near Graham Avenue and 92nd Street. Officials said the suspect was trying to assault employees at a business in the area.
Two Hospitalized after Multi-Vehicle Crash on North Sanderson Avenue [Moreno Valley, CA]
MORENO VALLEY, CA (August 31, 2022) – On Tuesday evening, two people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on North Sanderson Avenue. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the collision happened just before 7:00 p.m., around North Sanderson Avenue and Gilman Springs Road. Eventually, first responders arrived and...
Suspect in deadly Dockweiler Beach DUI crash was out on bail for prior DUI, LAPD says
The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a suspected DUI crash near Dockweiler Beach is demanding answers about the suspect, who police say was out on bail for a previous DUI earlier this year.
Man dragged 25-feet after being run over by van in LA; hit-and-run driver sought
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran over a man, dragging him 25-feet. The incident, which occurred August 27, just before 9 p.m., was captured on surveillance video. According to police, the victim, Luis Lopez, was riding an electric scooter on...
Windsor Hills crash: Nurse reportedly had 'lapse of consciousness' before wreck that killed 6
LOS ANGELES - We're learning more about the mental state of the Houston nurse accused of speeding through a busy intersection of Windsor Hills, killing six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son, and unborn baby. Nicole Linton's bail review hearing was set for Wednesday after being postponed at...
2 young children rescued in Westlake double shooting
LOS ANGELES - A baby and a toddler were rescued by officers after two men were shot dead in the Westlake area following a dispute, officials said. Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred near the intersection of South Bonnie Brae and West Sixth streets after 11 p.m. Tuesday. The two men were reportedly guests at a gathering at a home in the area.
Seferino Crispin Killed in Hit-and-Run on Foothill Boulevard [Fontana, CA]
FONTANA, CA (August 30, 2022) – On Thursday evening, Seferino Crispin died in a hit-and-run crash on Foothill Boulevard. The fatal incident happened on August 25th, at around 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of Hemlock Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. According to investigators, the victim was walking in the area...
12-year-old arrested for alleged threat that prompted two school lockdowns
A 12-year-old boy suspected of threatening violence at a Menifee middle school, as well as causing alarm at a nearby elementary school, was in custody today.
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Rolling Hills-Area Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed when her vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes.
Matias Meza Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Baseline Street [Highland, CA]
Pedestrian Collision near McKinley Avenue Resulted in One Fatality. According to the report, the fatal incident happened around 11:49 p.m. on August 2nd, after a driver struck the victim walking across Baseline Street. However, police reported that the involved driver fled the scene before the authorities arrived. Eventually, authorities declared...
'Beyond Scared Straight' 's Ashley Tropez, 24, Found Dead in Abandoned Home: Police
A California woman is in custody for the death of Ashley Tropez after the Beyond Scared Straight star's body was found inside an abandoned home. The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department issued a release on Saturday that said officers were called about a dead body " inside an abandoned house in the 16600 block of Victor Street" at 11:10 a.m. local time on Friday.
2 arrested after man found dead in church parking lot in Corona
Police were dispatched to Church of Christ on Sherman Avenue after receiving reports of a body in the church’s lot. When they arrived, they found the body of a man in his 30s with apparent signs of trauma.
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner in Attempted Robbery is Denied House Arrest Request
A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three others, and ended up getting shot by the store owner with a shotgun, was denied a home detention request by a judge Monday. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
