foxla.com

Second suspect arrested for brazen Rowland Heights parking lot robbery

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - A 25-year-old parolee was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Dangelo Thomas was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
foxla.com

LAPD releases video of police chase crash that killed 2 innocent people

LOS ANGELES - After nearly two weeks of public pressure, the Los Angeles Police Department released dash camera video of the police chase crash that killed two innocent people in South Los Angeles. The families of two victims, 38-year-old Jamarae Keyes and 35-year-old Janisha Harris, had been asking LAPD for...
mynewsla.com

Motorist Charged With Firing BBs At Moving Vehicle On Interstate 15

A 26-year-old motorist accused of firing multiple BBs at a car and flashing a fake handgun during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation into the...
paininthepass.info

Car Slams Into Back Of Semi Trailer On Northbound I-215 In San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A gray sedan slammed in the back of a semi on northbound Interstate 215 in San Bernardino Tuesday late afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving an semi and a dark gray Toyota Camry. The crash took place at about 4:48pm August 30, 2022 just before the Palm Avenue/Kendall Drive exit.
AceShowbiz

Death of 'Beyond Scared Straight' Alum Ashley Tropez Investigated as Homicide, Suspect Arrested

The former cast member of the 2010s reality series was found dead at age 24 inside an abandoned California home, according to San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. AceShowbiz - Ashley Tropez, best known for her stint on "Beyond Scared Straight", has tragically passed away. The former reality TV star was found dead inside an abandoned California home last week. She was only 24 years old.
foxla.com

Man with machete shot and killed by deputies in Watts

LOS ANGELES - A man wielding a machete in Watts was fatally shot by deputies Wednesday morning. Authorities said they were responding to a call reporting a man with a knife in the street just after 7 a.m. in the area near Graham Avenue and 92nd Street. Officials said the suspect was trying to assault employees at a business in the area.
foxla.com

2 young children rescued in Westlake double shooting

LOS ANGELES - A baby and a toddler were rescued by officers after two men were shot dead in the Westlake area following a dispute, officials said. Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred near the intersection of South Bonnie Brae and West Sixth streets after 11 p.m. Tuesday. The two men were reportedly guests at a gathering at a home in the area.
L.A. Weekly

Seferino Crispin Killed in Hit-and-Run on Foothill Boulevard [Fontana, CA]

FONTANA, CA (August 30, 2022) – On Thursday evening, Seferino Crispin died in a hit-and-run crash on Foothill Boulevard. The fatal incident happened on August 25th, at around 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of Hemlock Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. According to investigators, the victim was walking in the area...
L.A. Weekly

Matias Meza Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Baseline Street [Highland, CA]

Pedestrian Collision near McKinley Avenue Resulted in One Fatality. According to the report, the fatal incident happened around 11:49 p.m. on August 2nd, after a driver struck the victim walking across Baseline Street. However, police reported that the involved driver fled the scene before the authorities arrived. Eventually, authorities declared...
