FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel Maven
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You DieTravel MavenOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Pickles Are As Popular As Ever, So I Taste-Tested All The Fan-Favorite Pickle Brands (And There Was A Very Clear Winner)
"More than any of the other pickles I tried, these tasted the 'cleanest' because I could pick out and identify each and every ingredient used in their brine. The juiciness that each one packs is also pretty much next-level. If I could only pick one brand of pickles to eat for the rest of my life, I'd choose these in a heartbeat."
Food & Wine
Fernet Is Just As Fun in Cocktails As It Is Solo
Ask any cocktail bartender what fernet is, and they'll likely begin telling you about Fernet-Branca: the most iconic fernet on the market that is typically taken as a shot by bar industry professionals. If you ever see a dark brown liquid slide across the bar in a shot glass and get a whiff of mint, it's likely fernet.
Food & Wine
Food & Wine Editors Share Their Favorite Restaurant Bathrooms, from Perfect Mirror Selfie Spots to Dog Art
When you're eating at a restaurant, it's not just the food that determines whether you have a good or great meal. It's the overall experience — the decor, service, and your company — that makes one restaurant memory stand out from the others. And besides the table you're seated at, there's one other place that you'll almost always visit when you're dining out: the bathroom. When you've had a few too many glasses of wine and get up from your table for a brief sojourn to the loo, there's nothing quite like discovering that the available bathroom is a comforting and calming oasis.
Food & Wine
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Musical Will Finally Debut the Same Day the Beloved Menu Item Makes Its Return
So much of life is timing, and earlier this year, Taco Bell really seemed to capture the moment: With the help of celebrities like Doja Cat and Dolly Parton, the chain capitalized on diehard fans' desire to bring back the discontinued Mexican Pizza, culminating not only with the menu item's return but also the announcement that Taco Bell had sponsored a musical to celebrate the event.
People Are Sharing The Worst Parts Of "Van Life," Revealing The Reality Behind The Trend
Too much pooping in buckets for my liking.
Food & Wine
These Cargo Pants Are Made from Chipotle Napkins
Two decades ago, Chipotle Mexican Grill made a name for itself by adopting the motto "food with integrity" — intended to highlight the quality of the chain's ingredients and sourcing. But a long-term commitment to quality won't constantly grab headlines, so recently, Chipotle has taken the opposite approach: quick hit gimmicks!
Food & Wine
Acid in Wine: What It Means and How to Notice It
Let's try an experiment: Pour yourself two glasses of white wine, or head over to your favorite local wine bar and order there. One of them should be a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, and the other a buttery Napa Valley Chardonnay. Take a sip of the Sauvignon Blanc first and notice how assertively the salivary glands at the base of your jaw start firing away, making your mouth water. Then take a sip of the Chard, and notice how much less your mouth waters.
Food & Wine
Chef Mashama Bailey Is Bringing Dishes Inspired By Her Savannah Restaurant to Delta's First Class Menu
Delta is giving you one more reason to upgrade your next flight. Today, the airline announced it is partnering with Chef Mashama Bailey — winner of the 2022 James Beard Foundation's "Outstanding American Chef" award and Executive Chef and co-founder of The Grey — on a Southern-inspired menu curated for first class. And the meals sound so good you may never want to land.
Orange-Cardamom Morning Buns
These fragrant morning buns are a great way to wake up. They're soft and tender, made with dough that's spiked with a hint of honey and vanilla extract. Honey goes into the buttery filling as well, which is flavored with orange zest, cinnamon, and cardamom. The filling is not only rolled up into the dough, but brushed on the baked buns as well, creating a delightfully gooey and sticky topping. The buns aren't too sweet, but if you'd like a little more sweetness, increase the amount of honey in the topping, or drizzle more on top. Serve the buns warm, with plenty of napkins and a mug of tea or coffee.
Zucchini, Corn, and Shrimp Flatbread
Store-bought naan flatbreads get toasty on the grill, layered with mascarpone cheese, sweet shrimp, juicy corn, and tender ribbons of fresh zucchini. Don't skimp on the garnish of smoked paprika — it adds a dash of vibrant color and enhances the smoky flavor. This recipe was inspired by a favorite combination of Wine Director Mikayla Cohen of Starr Restaurant Group in Philadelphia and New York City, who loves to match toasty flatbreads with a white wine — specifically, with Keplinger Eldorado Sierra Foothills White Rhône Blend. "The creamy mascarpone base pairs perfectly with Keplinger Eldorado's blend of Viognier, Roussanne, and Grenache Blanc," she says.
Food & Wine
Unlocking the Mysteries of Piedmont
"In Tuscany, they have Under the Tuscan Sun," Luca Currado Vietti was telling me. "In Piedmont, we have Under the Piedmontese Fog." Luca and his wife, Elena, his partner in the winery and in life, were in the barrel room of the Vietti winery, hidden under the narrow streets of the hilltop town of Castiglione Falletto, pouring me the latest vintage of Vietti's impeccable Barolos. "Sometimes, it can actually be hard to see the next row of vines during harvest," he continued. "It's like, 'Crap! Did we just harvest Marcarini's grapes by mistake? We're friends, but ...'"
Food & Wine
Riesling is Far More Wide-Ranging That You Probably Realize
Perhaps no other grape variety is as closely associated with sweet wines as Riesling. And for a long time, sweet, often sugary Rieslings made up the majority of Rieslings on the American market. But in reality, that was never an accurate representation of all that the grape variety is capable of, because Riesling is produced in styles that run the gamut from very sweet to bone dry, and in countries around the world. Sweet German Riesling may have the most notoriety, but dry Austrian Riesling is every bit as profound. And fantastic Rieslings (both sweet and dry) are made from Oregon and New York to Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and more. No matter where it's grown or how it's produced, Riesling is capable of greatness. No wonder it's such a favorite among sommeliers and wine professionals.
Steak, Potatoes, and Tomatoes with Quick Chimichurri
Juicy late-summer tomatoes, verdant fresh herbs, and golden potatoes pair with simply seared and sliced steaks. This recipe works well with boneless strip and hanger steaks, two cuts that render juicy, exceptionally tender meat that are countered with the chimichurri. This recipe can easily be doubled for a crowd. The dish is inspired by Matthew Conway, sommelier and owner of The Tippling House in Charleston, who encourages you to level-up this easy steak dinner with a chilled bottle of red wine. "The most overlooked aspect of food and wine pairing is temperature," he notes. "Steak and Syrah isn't revolutionary, but try that red wine cold with hot, fatty steak. The combination of flavor and temperature variation will leave you wanting another bite."
Food & Wine
Hardee's Turned Its 'Made from Scratch' Biscuits into a New Beer
Hardee's may seem like your typical fast food burger joint, but when you dig into the numbers, something surprising emerges: The chain sells an impressive amount of biscuits. According to the brand, Hardee's Made from Scratch Biscuits have made up over 31 percent of their total sales over the past 18 months, moving over 300 million biscuits a year.
Food & Wine
Amazon Slashed Prices on a Bunch of Lodge Cookware and Accessories Just in Time for Labor Day
From its durable skillets and barbecue-level grill pans, to its versatile camping cookware, Lodge has been the single most trusted name in cast iron goods since 1896. And while the pro-chef cookware brand is typically on the affordable scale, a sale always sweetens the buy. Luckily, Amazon quietly slashed prices on a handful of Lodge cookware and accessories ahead of Labor Day, making it a great time to shop before the holiday rush.
