Perhaps no other grape variety is as closely associated with sweet wines as Riesling. And for a long time, sweet, often sugary Rieslings made up the majority of Rieslings on the American market. But in reality, that was never an accurate representation of all that the grape variety is capable of, because Riesling is produced in styles that run the gamut from very sweet to bone dry, and in countries around the world. Sweet German Riesling may have the most notoriety, but dry Austrian Riesling is every bit as profound. And fantastic Rieslings (both sweet and dry) are made from Oregon and New York to Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and more. No matter where it's grown or how it's produced, Riesling is capable of greatness. No wonder it's such a favorite among sommeliers and wine professionals.

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO