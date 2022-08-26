ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

Without a doubt, Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's why so many people love to travel to Florida all year round. The weather is great, there are plenty of activities to choose from and there truly is something for everybody. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are five ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Florida.
helpmechas.com

Airline That ‘Inspires Travel’ Expands Service In The Wolverine State To Another Florida City

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Avelo expands nonstop service from Lansing and Kalamazoo to Fort Myers Avelo introduces a new era of affordable, convenient, and choice in air travel to Michigan. Low introductory one-way prices to Florida’s Gulf Coast begin at $79. A second nonstop Florida destination, Fort Myers, has been added by Avelo Airlines to its expanded service from Lansing and Kalamazoo. The sole airline providing inexpensive, practical, and nonstop connectivity to Florida for the Southwest and Mid-Michigan regions is Avelo.
fau.edu

Rent Growth Slowing in Two Florida Metros but Still a Problem in U.S.

Two Florida markets hampered by dramatic rent increases over the past year finally appear to be getting relief, but much of the nation remains in the cross hairs of a crisis, according to the latest monthly analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools. In July, Fort...
US News and World Report

10 Retirement Hot Spots in the U.S.

These popular cities are where Americans are most interested in retiring. 10 Retirement Hot Spots in the U.S. Many workers dream of moving to Florida for retirement. But plenty of other people are envisioning an ideal retirement in Hawaii, Colorado, North Carolina or Oregon. There are actually six different states with at least one metro area ranked as a highly desirable retirement spot by Americans age 45 and older, according to a U.S. News online survey. Here’s a look at the most desirable places to retire.
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent sugarcane farmer and cattle rancher dies at 79

Longtime sugarcane and cattle industry rancher Joe Marlin Hilliard, a Fort Myers native and 2017 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductee, died Aug. 26. He was 79. Hilliard died surrounded by family and friends at his home in Naples, according to his official obituary. Born into a ranching family, Hilliard grew up on Hilliard Ranch in Hendry County. Following graduation from Clewiston High School in 1961, he began his career working on Hilliard Brothers Cattle Ranch, which his grandfather founded in 1906. Hilliard’s father and uncle took over ownership in the 1920s. Hilliard later expanded the family business, the obituary states, “enhancing the cattle operation with large investments in sugarcane, citrus and vegetable production.”
usf.edu

A burst pipe pours wastewater into Sarasota waters

A corroded sewage pipe burst in Sarasota Friday night, impacting areas including Whitaker Bayou. City officials say about 340,000 gallons poured into the storm drainage system. Much of that flowed into the bayou, which flows into Sarasota Bay just north of downtown. Officials with the city's utilities department said they...
WINKNEWS.com

2 women wanted as suspects in Estero check fraud investigation

Deputies need help identifying two women suspected of cashing a fraudulent check at an Estero bank in March. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the women, seen pictured inside a vehicle, are suspected of cashing the fraudulent check on March 7 at a TB Bank located at 8660 Corkscrew Road.
WINKNEWS.com

Expansions planned for Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda

There is a multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda, including a hotel, housing and more shopping. Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda is calling it a “quality of life” expansion. It’s expected to cost between $200 million and $300 million. “We’ve seen a...
Mysuncoast.com

Crash slowing northbound I-75 traffic near Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE: All northbound lanes have reopened just after 8 a.m. A crash has closed lanes of northbound Interstate 75 at State Road 861/The Venice Connector. FHP is investigating the two vehicle crash and say there are injuries involved. One lane of traffic is being routed onto...
gulfshorebusiness.com

Aquatic Center, Golfview Pool repairs moves Fort Myers closer to goals

The city of Fort Myers has been focusing on upgrading its facilities to keep up with the demand of a growing population. Upgrades and repairs to aquatic facilities is just one way the city is following through, working toward its parks and recreation master plan. “It’s going to take a...
