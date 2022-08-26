South Carolina high school football: Anderson, Pickens area scores from Week 1

The SC high school football matchups across Anderson and Pickens area teams didn't disappoint.

From a game-winning drive to a 300-yard rushing performance, here's all what happened in Week 1.

BHP beats Westside in final minutes

Belton-Honea Path kept Westside's offense contained and running back Marquise Henderson sealed the game with a go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes to win 19-17.

Next week BHP (1-0) hosts its home opener against Laurens. Westside (0-1) plays at T.L. Hanna (2-0).

T.L. Hanna defeats Greenville on the road

T.L. Hanna overcame four turnovers to win 36-19 over Greenville (0-2).

T.L. Hanna (2-0) hosts Westside next week.

Wren drops season opener in Georgia

Wren lost 56-28 on the road to Jefferson (1-1).

Wren (0-1) is back on the road against Seneca (2-0) next week.

Daniel rolls past Easley

Daniel stayed hot in its 55-7 win over Easley. The Lions went up 21-0 on Easley in the first quarter and quarterback Blaine Simons finished with three touchdowns.

Daniel (2-0) is on the road at Hart County next week. Easley (1-0) plays Wade Hampton (1-1) at home.

Crescent rebounds against Dixie

Crescent defeated Dixie 34-10 to bounce back from the season opener.

Next week Crescent (1-1) plays Fountain Inn (0-2).

Liberty loses to Blue Ridge

Liberty's home opener was spoiled by Blue Ridge in a 20-7 loss.

Next week Liberty (1-1) will go on the road to play Eastside (0-2)

Palmetto has nightmare half against Seneca

Palmetto couldn't keep up in the 50-14 loss to Seneca. A second half meltdown led to the lopsided result after the score was tied at halftime.

Palmetto (1-1) will play Travelers Rest (0-2) next week.

Pendleton gets the best of Eastside

Pendleton won 34-8 over Eastside and is off to a good start to the season.

Pendleton (2-0) is off next week.

Pickens wins behind Jackson's 300-yard night

Pickens running back Jaden Jackson rushed for 305 yards as the Blue Flame defeated Franklin County 42-17.

Pickens (2-0) is at home against Southside (0-1) next week.

Powdersville wins shootout with Abbeville

Powdersville came out on top 51-44 against Abbeville. Powdersville had over 500 yards of total offense while senior running back Thomas Williams rushed for two touchdowns and snagged an interception.

Next week Powdersville is on the road against Mauldin

Joshua Miller covers high school sports for The Anderson Independent-Mail. Have questions, story ideas, scores and stats involving high school athletics? Send them to his email at jdmiller@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter: @NameIsJoshua

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: South Carolina high school football: Anderson, Pickens area scores from Week 1