Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.SAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Frisco Water Park is throwing a swim party for dogs that want to have funT. WareFrisco, TX
Prosper ISD School Board Hears from Angry Parents After Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Female StudentsLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Family Suing Prosper ISD Alleging Abuse of DaughterLarry LeaseProsper, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Motor City Pizza in Lewisville completes major renovation, offering new dine-in service
Motor City Pizza in Lewisville recently underwent a major renovation and is now open for a full dine-in experience. What originally started as a ghost kitchen has been expanded into its own store with sit-down dining, a bar and a full-service kitchen. Motor City Pizza owner and Detroit native Greg Tierney has been in the restaurant business in Lewisville for close to 25 years and said he’s excited for people to have the ability to sit down and enjoy his Detroit-style pizza right out of the oven.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Annette Carrico, The Colony's Senior/Community Center Supervisor
Annette Carrico is from a small town in Kansas and found her passion at The Colony's senior center, originally starting out part-time and eventually making her way as the center's new supervisor. Tell us about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: McKinney hosts ribbon cutting for silos mural project
McKinney hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday evening for the iconic murals that now features on the historic silos located off of Virginia Street. The mural, created by Australian artist Guido van Helten, is a public art piece that will pay homage to the city’s culture and heritage. The project will also serve as a backdrop to the city's future Municipal Community Complex, which is slated to begin construction in October.
starlocalmedia.com
Teen Time Trips at Coppell Heritage Park
Coppell High School ninth grader Alyssa Gray time travels to the 1960s almost every weekend at Coppell’s Heritage Park. Gray, a student at CHS Ninth Grade Campus, can be found most Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Wilson house — the newest building open to visitors at Heritage Park in Old Town. Her parents, Leslie and Adam Gray, drop her off with her portable turntable and record albums from the 60s—the general era represented by the home of the Wilson family, who donated the land for Heritage Park. The house recently opened following the death last year of Pete Wilson, a member of the first graduating class of CHS, where for decades he was theater director. He was also active in Coppell’s community theater and longtime president of the historical society.
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm artist makes impact with murals, creating meaningful work for the town
Steve DeFoe’s murals can be seen all around Little Elm and The Colony, making him a vital part to the community’s culture. Back in 2019, DeFoe had the opportunity to paint the Little Elm city mural and from then on, his artwork took off throughout the community. His artwork can be seen at Lava Cantina at Grandscape in The Colony or signage and murals for local businesses in Little Elm. Most recently, he completed a mural for Tinman Social, Little Elm’s newest gathering place.
starlocalmedia.com
From England to Texas: Meet longtime Plano resident Sarah Scribner
Long-time Plano resident Sarah Kate Scribner is a Communications Senior Analyst at IT services company NTT DATA. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin with a journalism degree, she landed an opportunity to go corporate position. In addition to work, she devotes her time to seeing family and friends, and teaching a bible study class at church.
starlocalmedia.com
Our Neighbors: Take a trip to McKinney and stare into the eyes of our future painted on silos mural
You can't help but notice those eyes. As you drive or walk up to the silos mural in east McKinney, it's those eyes of the central figure on the mural created by Australian artist Guido van Helten that grab your immediate attention.
starlocalmedia.com
ExteNet Systems announces headquarters move to Frisco Station
ExteNet Systems, the leading privately held owner of LTE/5G wireless and fiber-neutral host communications infrastructure solutions, is moving its headquarters from Lisle, Illinois to the rapidly developing city of Frisco, Texas. The move is part of a longer-term business strategy to bring ExteNet to the center of the industry’s ecosystem,...
starlocalmedia.com
'Secure' designation on Celina ISD campuses lifted following suspect's apprehension
After Celina ISD campuses were placed under "secure" protocols Thursday morning, the Celina Police Department issued an "all clear" announcement at around 11:30 a.m. In a statement, the Celina Police Department announced that a suspect in Fannin County had been apprehended after making threatening remarks on social media.
starlocalmedia.com
Northern Texas PGA announces name for its PGA Frisco office
The Northern Texas PGA announced today that its new office at PGA Frisco will be named the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. It is slated to open this October. The Golf House is a 7,000-square-foot facility that will serve as the offices for Section and Foundation...
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in Celina this week
School is in full swing, fall is (basically) here and there is much to do in the Celina community. We get it: it's hard to keep track of everything going on. That's why every week, the Celina Record will gather a list of key events that are happening around town so that you, our readers, have an answer to that fateful question, "So what do you want to do tonight?"
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
New housing concepts pop up around North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD teacher indicted by grand jury, booked into county jail
A teacher in the Allen Independent School District has been indicted by a grand jury and booked into the Collin County Jail on charges related to sexually abusing a student, court documents indicate. Allen ISD on Tuesday named the suspect as Tony Mattei, a teacher at Curtis Middle School.
Body of 63-year-old man pulled from Grapevine Lake, officials say
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — The body of 63-year-old man was pulled from Grapevine Lake on Sunday morning, officials said. The Flower Mound Fire Department said it responded to a drowning call in the Murrell Park area of the lake on Saturday night. Officials said the department, along with agencies...
1 person taken to hospital after an explosion at Fort Worth facility
FORT WORTH, Texas — Crews are battling a fire at a commercial facility in Fort Worth after officials said there was an explosion. Officials said the explosion happened just after noon at a facility located in the 5400 block of Wilbarger Street. According to the Fort Worth Fire Department...
foxsanantonio.com
O'Connor graduate was helping students change tire before being hit, killed by car
The O’Connor Panther family is mourning the loss of one of their former football players, Charles Trammell III. Police in Fort Worth say Trammell was helping stranded students change a tire Saturday night when he was hit by a car. The impact sent him over an interstate bridge. Police...
starlocalmedia.com
Denton County deputies investigating shooting death
On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., the Denton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive (Hilltown Addition), Little Elm, unincorporated Denton County, Texas. When deputies arrived, a 17-year-old was being treated for a gunshot wound. Alvarez was...
Texas School District Rejects 'In God We Trust' Signs In Arabic And Rainbow Font
Texas public schools are required by law to hang donated posters of the motto.
Neighbors, community members mourn loss of two children after fatal Fort Worth shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Young kids are known to be outside playing, but on Monday things were far from normal, not many people were outside. Several people in the Fort Worth community showed support to family of victims in Sunday's shooting on Steel Dust Drive, in the form of a small memorial outside of their house. "Rayshard, We were outside playing and he asked me if we can go upstairs and get a toy, and the toys that were upstairs I brought em, over here for him because he would always play with them," one woman who lives nearby said. People who live...
