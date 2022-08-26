Read full article on original website
Valve malfunction not impacting Flint’s water supply
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint’s water quality has not been impacted by a valve malfunction that caused two water main breaks in Mt. Morris, according to the Flint Department of Public Works Director Michael Brown. At 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, a city of Flint valve failed which...
Operation Arrowhead continues to reduce crime rates in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Operation Arrowhead continues to keep the city of Flint safe with increased efforts to reduce crime. With over 50 arrests, 600 calls and just over four-minute response time, the statistics of Genesee County’s Operation Arrowhead has proven effective since its inception. The mission of...
Power restored after morning crash in Saginaw Twp.
SAGINAW TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - More than 1,500 people lost power in Saginaw Township Thursday morning following a crash. It happened about 6:15 a.m. on State Street and Linda Avenue, closing down State Street from Mackinaw Street to Hemmeter Road. When TV5 crews arrived on the scene, the vehicle was...
$50M secured for mid-Michigan road and bridge repairs
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) awarded $50 million to Michigan for emergency repairs made after the May 2020 dam failures in mid-Michigan. The funding will reimburse the state for road and bridge repairs made following the flooding. Nearly 30 roads and bridges across the region were...
‘She was loved by many’, says uncle of slain 10-year-old Saginaw girl
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The uncle of a young girl found dead Tuesday told TV5 she was a bright light. Walter Curley Jr. said his 10-year-old niece Na’mylah Turner Moore is greatly missed, “She was a beautiful soul, she had a beautiful smile, she didn’t bother nobody, she was loved by many.”
Girl reported missing found dead in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The death of a girl is being investigated as a homicide as police say she was reported missing shortly before her body was found. Police were called to a residence in the 800 block of 12th Street in Saginaw for a missing girl about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Michigan State Police said.
Two Saginaw police officers arraigned following traffic stop caught on camera
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is charging two Saginaw police officers in connection to a traffic stop that happened earlier this year. In a video obtained by TV5 of the alleged incident that happened on March 28, a state police trooper is shown hitting a handcuffed suspect. Two Saginaw police officers helped with the traffic stop that was conducted by Michigan State Police.
Mother of 16-month-old found in ditch last week speaks out
MONTROSE, Mich. (WNEM) – A grieving mother is distraught over the murder of her young son. The murder of 16-month-old Chaos Demilo, whose body was found last week in a ditch on Morrish Road near Dodge Road in Genesee County’s Montrose Township, has led to the arrest of the boy’s father - 39-year-old Michael Butler, of Mt. Morris Township.
Police searching for retail fraud suspect
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect of a retail fraud case. Police said the incident happened at the Mt. Pleasant Hobby Lobby about 11:27 a.m. on Aug. 2. The suspect is a woman in her late...
FNL Forecasts: Week 2
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s week 2 of high school football, and we’re shaping up to have some great weather! Take a look at the forecast for your favorite team below, and keep checking back each week as we progress through the fall!
Fairgrove man arrested for indecent exposure
REESE, Mich. (WNEM) – A Fairgrove man has been arraigned after police say he exposed himself in public. On Aug. 22, 74-year-old Alex James Dewald was arraigned in the 73B District Court in Tuscola County and issued a $4,000 personal recognizance bond. Michigan State Police (MSP) investigated an indecent...
“Please treat as a four-way stop’ traffic advisory in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Traffic advisory issued for traffic lights being out due to power outage, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. Due to a power outage, traffic lights on Saginaw Road in the Sanford area are non-functioning, Dispatch reports. Consumer’s Energy is aware of the outage. Please...
Liberty Bridge on track to open by end of year
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – As concerns about supply chain issues delay the opening of Liberty Bridge, it is still expected to be fully open by the end of the year. “We unfortunately, due to some supply chain issues, we are not going to be open at the end of the month like we had previously stated,” said General Manager of Bay City Bridge Partners Lynn Pavlawk in regard to the Liberty Bridge during a Coffee with the Crew event in Bay City.
Uncle Speaks Out in connection to Saginaw girl's death
Former teacher accused of sexual assault remains in jail with tether. Former mid-Michigan educator Eugene Pratt will stay behind bars after many family members allegedly called but no one is willing to take him. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Here are the top stories we're following this Evening, August 31st.
Father arraigned in death of 16-month-old boy found in ditch
MONTROSE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect accused of murdering a 16-month-old boy and disposing of his body in a ditch has been arraigned. Michael Butler, 39, of Mt. Morris Township, has been charged with felony murder, child abuse, concealing the death of an individual, and aggravated domestic violence. Butler was arraigned in Genesee County District Court Tuesday morning. He was denied bond.
Police: 19-year-old shot outside Flint nightclub
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 19-year-old woman is recovering after Flint Police said she was shot outside of a nightclub. Officers responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at Vibe’s Night Club. Reports said a group of people in an older SUV were firing at another group outside.
Saginaw residents voice concerns over ARPA funds for city
A Jerome Township house is a total loss after catching fire Monday night. (Video courtesy of Mike Ford) Here are the top stories we're following today. How to apply for a ballot prior to upcoming election. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. How to apply for an absentee ballot as deadline...
Police investigating homicide after missing girl’s body found in Saginaw
Clare County Animal Control is asking for help to rescue a dog who is stuck on an island. Here are the top stories we're following this Evening, August 30th. Suspect arraigned in death of 16-month-old boy found in ditch. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The suspect accused of murdering a...
CMU welcomes largest freeman class in years
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) – Central Michigan University is welcoming its largest incoming freshman class in eight years. “Feels great! It feels really awesome,” said Jennifer Dehaemers, the university’s vice president for student recruitment and retention. “First time since 2014 that we’ve had an increase in our freshmen class.”
How to apply for an absentee ballot as deadline approaches
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The November election is quickly approaching. Election officials anticipate a good turnout this year, so they’re trying to get the word out about voting options. Midland County Clerk Ann Manary said the deadline to request an absentee ballot is coming up. “It’s now a...
