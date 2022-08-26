Read full article on original website
Related
Is It Illegal To Throw Away Your Old Batteries In New York State?
Can you legally toss out your batteries in New York State? Does it matter what type of batteries you're throwing out? Let's take a look at what New York State law says. For legal purposes, New York classifies batteries as rechargeable or single-use,. Rechargeable batteries are commonly found in cordless...
How Much Will Littering Cost You In New York State?
You see it all the time on the side of the road or in a parking lot, litter. Who's trash is it? No one will probably know. But are there any legal ramifications for a person who litters? Do cops do anything to people?. Can you get a ticket for...
How New York State Pistol Permit Application is Changing 9/1/2022
Do you currently have a Pistol Permit that is valid in the State of New York? If you do, make sure that you get it recertified every 5 years, you do not want to let anything happen to that permit. If you are looking to get a pistol permit in...
Can You Help This Central New York Business Recover From Extreme Vandalism?
What is wrong with the world we live in? One Central New York business is sad to announce that they were severely vandalized. Sculpture Space in Utica posted on Facebook that their Gates Street facility was devastatingly vandalized during the early morning hours of Sunday August 28th 2022:. Although this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
Holy cow, there’s a lot of milk: Here’s what 2 first-timers thought about the NY State Fair
For many Central New Yorkers, the State Fair is a cherished tradition. Most have some kind of childhood memories there. Some have been going every year for decades. But for newcomers, the region’s biggest festival can seem, well, strange. After all, it’s just a fair, right?. Wrong. Syracuse.com...
Paralyzing Polio Virus Spreading in Hudson Valley, New York State
There are growing concerns about the spread of polio in New York after the virus was found in another county in the region. On Friday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed polio was found in Sullivan County. Polio Found in Sullivan County, New York. Analysis performed by CDC...
Finger Lakes Resort Named Best in New York State
Every year, Travel + Leisure asks its readers to chime for its "Worlds Best Awards" which lists the very best of the best in both the United States and abroad and this year, readers were happy to let the publication know that a place located in Central New York should receive the award for the best in New York.
New York State Mom Gave Her Baby Fentanyl For Sad Shameful Reason
Any tragic death from America’s growing crisis with opioids leads to questions, but as an Upstate community mourns the loss of an 11-month-old to fentanyl toxicity they have only one – how could she? She being the baby’s mother, who, along with her boyfriend, now faces criminal charges for her role in the child’s heartbreaking death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pulled Over In NY? You Might Not Even Realize This $300 Violation!
Your vehicle could be in violation right now and you don't even know it. This 5 minute fix could save you from getting a $300 ticket. Let's assume that your vehicle paperwork is in order. Before you take that daytrip this weekend take a look around your car. Is everything in order? Check your headlights, turn signals and brake lights. All good? There is one minor detail you may have missed.
Stewart’s New Milk Flavor is Turning Heads
If you live in Upstate New York then you know all about Stewart's Shops. They may be known best for their delicious ice cream and milk made by New York farmers. You can't go wrong with any of their dairy products. Stewart's Shops is well known for shaking things up...
How High Up Can You Camp in New York State?
So you want to go camping. Great! Have you put thought into where you are going to go? Where your campsite will be?. Did you know that there are restrictions as to where and how high (the elevation) you can camp in New York State? Yep, you are limited to where on the mountain(s) that you can be.
New York State Fair attendance picks up this weekend
Geddes, N.Y. — The heat and humidity couldn’t keep nearly 80,000 people away from the state fair Sunday. Temperatures reached 86 degrees, but it felt even warmer. A total of 79,324 people came out, bringing this year’s total attendance to 325,274. Saturday’s drew 89,797. That means 169,121...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
2nd Dirtiest City In The World Is In New York State
There are certain lists that you want to be on and certain lists that you would never want to be associated with. Being on the list with the title "Greatest", "Best", or "Top" usually means something really special is about to be said about you and your city. When the...
Smoking and cannabis at the 2022 New York State Fair: What you should know
Haileigh Marle of Fulton and a couple of friends found a somewhat secluded and slightly shady spot to take a break at the New York State Fair one day last week. It was one of the fair’s new designated smoking areas. Inside, Haileigh vaped some some legal recreational marijuana....
What’s This Super Long Vine Growing In My Backyard In Upstate NY?
If you've seen this vine growing in your yard or on your trees, here's everything you need to know about it. Has this green vine with white flowers suddenly popped up everywhere in your shrubs and trees? Well if it has, you are not alone. It seems to appear around this time of year and people are always wondering if it's dangerous.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This 100-year-old New York apple orchard is becoming a cannabis farm
More than a century ago, Beak & Skiff opened as an orchard in central New York, and over the years, the farm has reinvented its products, adding hard cider to the menu and now cannabis. The family-run farm has been growing hemp to make CBD products, including balms, vapes, tinctures...
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State
It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
WNYT
Jumpin’ Jacks in Scotia preparing to close for season
SCOTIA – Mother Nature doesn’t seem to want summer to end, but a season staple will soon be closing its doors. Jumpin’ Jacks Drive-In in Scotia says this will be the last week open for the 2022 season. Their last day is September 4. Jumpin’ Jacks is...
Comments / 2