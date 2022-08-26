Frederick Co. Fire Department Blames Its ‘Culture & Systems' in Report on 2021 Death of Firefighter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Time Police Used A PsychicJeffery MacHagerstown, MD
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
STEM Excites Students at Bethesda Maryland’s Washington Episcopal SchoolWilliam West HopperBethesda, MD
Skot the Idea Blends Hip-Hop And Electronic Music On New EP 3 to Thrive ThroughMusic NewsRockville, MD
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Related
Reported Building Explosion Leads To Arrest For Man Who Nearly Shot Infant In Frederick: Police
An infant was nearly shot in Maryland after a man accidentally discharged a weapon in a Frederick County building, coming dangerously close to striking the child, according to police. Paul Viera, 25, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in city limits following an investigation into...
wfmd.com
Employee In Thurmont Arrested For Stealing From His Business
The thefts totaled $19,000. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – An employee at Mick’s Plumbing in Thurmont has been arrested for stealing from his company. According to the Thurmont Police Department, Mick’s Plumbing owner Michael Late reported that various materials and tools were missing form a warehouse on August 3.
NBC Washington
2 Seriously Hurt After Brandywine Crash Tears Off Vehicle's Roof
Two people are seriously hurt after a violent crash in Brandywine, Maryland, tore off a vehicle’s roof and left its interior a mangled mess, authorities said and images show. The victims were taken to a hospital after the crash on Crain Highway (Route 301) at Clymer Drive, the Prince...
1 person, 4 dogs displaced following house fire in Biglerville
BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — One person and four dogs have been displaced following a house fire on the 200 block of Main Street in Biglerville, Adams County on Tuesday night, according to emergency dispatch. Firefighters responded to the scene of the fire around 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 30. One of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Washington
‘You're Just Killing People': Husband of Cyclist Killed in Md. Pushes for Safer Routes
A State Department employee who had recently evacuated from Ukraine and played a critical role in the fight against the Russian invasion was struck and killed last week while she rode her bicycle in Bethesda, Maryland. Sarah Langenkamp was a diplomat for 17 years, serving her country in some of...
NBC Washington
2 Seriously Hurt in Brandywine Crash
Two people are seriously hurt after a violent crash in Brandywine, Maryland, left a vehicle a mangled mess, authorities said and images show. The victims were taken to a hospital after the crash on Crain Highway (Route 301) at Clymer Drive, the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said at about 2:35 p.m.
WJLA
7-year-old Montgomery Co. girl hit by car; driver ignored school bus stop sign, police say
Montgomery County, Md. — A driver hit and seriously injured a seven-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon as the girl exited her school bus. Around 3:53 p.m., Montgomery County Police, plus Fire Rescue responded to the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village. The street is the main drag through a large residential community of apartment and condo complexes. There they found the girl with unspecified serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Lanes Closed Following Ride On Bus, Vehicle Collision
A Ride On Bus and vehicle have collided in a crash in Gaithersburg this morning, authorities say. The two vehicles collided shortly before 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the area of N Fred Avenue and Maryland Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Fire Rescue spokesperson. Officials say that there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
7-year-old struck by driver passing school bus in Montgomery Village
A 7-year-old girl is in a hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a driver trying to pass a stopped school bus, according to police in Montgomery County, Maryland. Police told WTOP that they got a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle a little...
Police Release Name Of Driver Killed After Driving Into Gaithersburg Townhomes
The 62-year-old driver who died following a fiery crash into a Gaithersburg townhome has been identified, authorities say. Police have confirmed the driver to be Victor Cascella of Gaithersburg. Cascella succumbed to his injuries after crashing into the townhomes in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Drive, according to a...
One Contractor Missing Following Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg Building Collapse
A contract worker is unaccounted for following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, according to the New Franklin volunteer fire department. The collapse happened at a construction project on the company's campus at 1000 Garber Road in Guilford Township on Tuesday, August 30,...
foxbaltimore.com
WSSC crews continue repairing water main break in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — WSSC Water crews in Montgomery County remain working to clear up a water main break Thursday. The 24” water main break happened Tuesday night in the 11500 block of Clopper Road in Gaithersburg, officials said. They are also working to repair a second water main break on Clopper Road in the 12400 block.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maryland Animal Hospital Canceling All Appointments 'Until Further Notice' After Shooting
A Maryland animal hospital is canceling all appointments in Baltimore following an armed standoff that left one injured and another in police custody. Light Street Animal Hospital sent a message to its customers following a dispute in south Baltimore between two relatives that escalated into a barricade situation and prompted a lockdown of an area school.
62-year-old crashed into two townhomes Monday afternoon, car engulfed in flames
The Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a vehicle crash that damaged two houses in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Dr. in Gaithersburg.
local21news.com
Suspect in custody following hours long stand-off in Chambersburg, Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | Police say Clifton Gatling has been arrested after he shot at a woman along with two animals. Around 5:30 PM on Wednesday, gunshots sent police racing to 4th Street in the Borough of Chambersburg. Police Say Clifton Gatling shot at a female...
Wbaltv.com
Ellicott City family speaks out after father of five struck by driver
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A father of five hit by a driver more than a month ago is still in a coma. Now, his family is speaking out for the first time. "He's been fighting for his life. This has been a roller coaster," the victim's wife, Georgina Garcia said. "He was pushing it to the side of the road and then he was striked by a car and run over by an SUV."
wfmd.com
Man Arrested For Two Recent Frederick City Robberies
Person behind one successful robbery and one attempted robbery identified and arrested. Frederick, Md. (BW/NS) – A suspect of two attempted robberies has been arrested in Frederick. Stefan Alejandro Gajate of Frederick was taken into custody on Thursday, August 25. The first attempt was on Tuesday, Aug. 23 around...
I-81 reopens in Franklin County after second tractor-trailer accident
About 20 minutes after the first accident was cleared, another tractor-trailer crash occurred in the same location, once again closing all lanes of I-81 south.
Frederick shooting leaves one man in critical condition
Frederick, Maryland- detectives from the Frederick Police Department are conducting an investigation after a shooting...
wfmd.com
46 Arrests Made In One Week In Hagerstown
The Hagerstown Police Department made 46 arrests during the week of August 23. Frederick, Md. (BW) – 46 arrests in one week were made in Hagerstown. The Hagerstown Police Department also responded to nearly 1600 calls. Some notable arrests include:. Camara Jones arrested for attempted homicide. Izaiah Smothers arrested...
Comments / 0