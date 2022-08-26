Read full article on original website
Related
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
RELATED PEOPLE
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
Top-level FBI agent under fire for role in Hunter Biden investigation resigns
Timothy Thibault, a top-level FBI agent who had been under fire for his role in investigations regarding President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, resigned late last week and was walked out of the FBI, two U.S. officials confirmed. But these officials also said that Thibault had reached retirement age, and they added that all of those who retire hand over their badge and gun and are escorted out of the building.
CBS News
Democrat Mary Peltola wins special House election in Alaska, defeating Sarah Palin
Democrat Mary Peltola has won the special U.S House election in Alaska and becomes the state's first Alaska Native member of Congress. She will fill the seat left open by longtime Congressman Don Young, who died in March. Peltola, a five-term state legislator, beat former Alaska governor and 2008 GOP...
Biden to deliver prime-time speech on the "battle for the soul of the nation" in Philadelphia
In the spring of 2019, Joe Biden officially launched his presidential bid in Philadelphia, telling supporters the first reason he was running was to "restore the soul of the nation." Back in Philadelphia on Thursday night, just two and a half miles from where he stood in 2019, he is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. to discontinue quick humanitarian entry for Afghans and focus on permanent resettlement programs
The Biden administration next month will discontinue the use of a humanitarian process known as parole to admit at-risk Afghans and will instead focus on resettling certain Afghan evacuees who qualify for immigration programs that provide permanent legal status, a senior U.S. official said. Starting on Oct. 1, the U.S....
Trump settles with House Oversight Democrats in dispute over financial records subpoena
Washington — Former President Donald Trump has reached a settlement with Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee and his accounting firm, Mazars, in a lengthy court battle over a 2019 subpoena for years of his financial records, according to a court filing Wednesday. Lawyers for the former...
The facts behind the high number of migrants arriving at the border under Biden
The soaring number of migrant arrivals along the U.S. southern border over the past year and a half has fueled dire humanitarian challenges, strained government resources and created a political liability for President Biden. In some ways, the migration flows across the U.S.-Mexico border during the Biden administration are unprecedented....
Ginni Thomas urged Wisconsin lawmakers to overturn 2020 election, emails show
Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent emails to at least two Wisconsin Republican legislators just days after the 2020 election urging them to overturn President Biden's victory and nominate an alternative slate of electors who would back Donald Trump. Thomas sent the...
Kellye SoRelle, alleged Jan. 6 participant and Oath Keepers attorney, charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice
A Texas attorney has been charged for her alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Kellye SoRelle, 43, is accused of witness tampering and conspiracy, according to an indictment obtained by CBS News. SoRelle, who confirmed earlier this year to CBS News that she acted as...
DOJ: Trump team concealed, moved top secret documents
Ahead of a midnight Tuesday deadline, the Justice Department dropped a bombshell filing stating that the Trump team concealed and moved top secret documents before the search at Mar-a-Lago. The filing was a response to the former president's request for a "special master" to review government records seized at his Florida home. Chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has the latest reporting.
One year after the U.S. left Afghanistan, Biden has yet to release after-action reports on withdrawal
One year after President Biden announced the end of America's war in Afghanistan, the administration has yet to release its after-action reports on the end of the U.S. military presence in the country and its chaotic non-combatant evacuation after President Ashraf Ghani's government collapsed and the country fell to the Taliban.
Blake Masters, Trump-endorsed GOP Senate candidate in Arizona, attempts pivot to the center
Less than a month after winning the Arizona GOP Senate primary with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, Blake Masters is softening his language on controversial issues like abortion, gun control, immigration— and even the 2020 election. His campaign website no longer describes him as "100% pro-life" and...
CBS News
534K+
Followers
64K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0