ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Rep. Sandstede earns MMUA’s Public Service Award

Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 5 days ago

BRAINERD, Minn. — Tuesday at its annual summer conference in Brainerd, the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association awarded Rep. Julie Sandstede (DFL – Hibbing) its Public Service Award. Rep. Sandstede earned the award for her support of municipal utilities, particularly her efforts to obtain relief funding for municipal utilities and their customers who were hit hard by the effects of the 2021 polar vortex, according to a House of Representatives news release.

“I’m deeply grateful to the membership of MMUA – including Hibbing Public Utilities – for their recognition. Consumers should expect affordable, reliable energy, but after the 2021 polar vortex, natural gas prices spiked 5,000%. Ratepayers – who comprise the ownership of a municipal utility – deserve relief,” Rep. Sandstede said. “At its core, the impact municipal utilities and consumers faced in 2021 boils down to price gouging. Global behemoths that supply wholesale natural gas to our utilities being able to profit off of people to such a ridiculous degree in the middle of winter is outrageous. I remain committed to delivering stronger protections to ensure companies can’t get away with unconscionable price gouging to take advantage of consumers.”

During the 2022 legislative session, the Minnesota House approved Rep. Sandstede’s legislation to offer $20 million in rebates to municipal utilities that faced extreme increases in the wholesale price of natural gas during a Polar Vortex in the southern United States. The bill also included tax credits for ratepayers who faced excessive energy costs during that five-day period from February 12-17, 2021.

With shorter contracts and purchase agreements than investor-owned utilities, municipal utilities lack the capacity or the cash flow to budget for such a sudden price hike. As a result, HPU was left with no other option but to pass along the costs to ratepayers, the same people who serve as ownership of the utility.

Due to disagreements on other issues toward the end of the legislative session, Rep. Sandstede’s legislation stalled without becoming law. During the conference, she committed to continued advocacy for the legislation should a special session come to fruition.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Brainerd, MN
Government
City
Hibbing, MN
City
Brainerd, MN
State
Minnesota State
Hibbing, MN
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Service#House Of Representatives#Natural Gas Prices#Rebates#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Hibbing Public Utilities#The Minnesota House
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy