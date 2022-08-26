Chief of Matthews Police Department resigns, effective immediately
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Matthews Police Department chief resigned Friday, Aug. 26.
Chief Clark Pennington announced his resignation, effective immediately, to retire from law enforcement and pursue other career opportunities, according to the department.
Pennington has served as chief since Jan. 2018.
The department says Maj. Roy Sisk will take command of the organization until an interim chief is named.
