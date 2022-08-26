ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

Chief of Matthews Police Department resigns, effective immediately

By Connor Lomis
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YNNH1_0hWwW4md00

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Matthews Police Department chief resigned Friday, Aug. 26.

Chief Clark Pennington announced his resignation, effective immediately, to retire from law enforcement and pursue other career opportunities, according to the department.

Two men stabbed, arrest made after fight in Plaza Midwood: CMPD

Pennington has served as chief since Jan. 2018.

The department says Maj. Roy Sisk will take command of the organization until an interim chief is named.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Suspect charged with killing CATS bus driver expected in court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Darian Dru Thavychith, the suspect charged with killing Charlotte bus driver Ethan Rivera in an alleged road rage shooting in February, is expected in court Thursday. Rivera died after being shot while working his route in Uptown on Feb. 11. Detectives said he and Thavychitch got...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Matthews, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Matthews, NC
Matthews, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
WSOC Charlotte

Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway near a shopping center in Salisbury, the Salisbury Police Department said overnight on Wednesday. Officers told Channel 9 they were investigating a death in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard near Jake Alexander Boulevard around 1 a.m. Salisbury police released no...
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Convicted killer of York County deputy parole denied

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The mother of murdered York County Deputy Brent McCants spoke out after learning the man convicted of her son’s murder could have been released from prison. Deputy Brent McCants was just 23 years old when he was shot and killed during what should have...
YORK COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Stanly County men sentenced for stealing paving company vehicles

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Stanly County men charged with stealing paving company vehicles have been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina announced. Stanly County resident Douglas Mauldin, 52, will serve 14 months and spend another three years under supervision after facing charges that included stolen […]
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Concord Mills mall closed following officer-involved shooting, police say

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Police announced Wednesday afternoon that Concord Mills is closed until further notice following an officer-involved shooting at the mall. In a tweet, the Concord Police Department asked people to “please clear the area.”. According to authorities, the scene is secure and there is no...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

1 suspect shot, 2 arrested in shooting at Concord Mills Mall

CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers at Concord Mills Mall Wednesday. Two other suspects, who were not injured, have also been arrested. Police officers responded to the mall after a shopper called 911 to say her credit cards...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Charlotte day care teacher fired after caught on camera reprimanding children, parents filing complaints

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The teacher at the center of a video causing parents across Charlotte to file complaints is no longer employed at Tutor Time in Steele Creek. Livestream video appeared to show a teacher grabbing children, hitting one child with a yardstick, forcing another child to cross his legs and grabbing another by the arm and forcing him to the ground.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

South Charlotte woman who exchanged gunfire with CMPD dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The woman who was shot by CMPD officers who were attempting to serve an involuntary commitment order nearly two weeks ago at a home in south Charlotte has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed Monday. Brenda Donahue, 60, succumbed to her injuries Thursday, CMPD said....
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy