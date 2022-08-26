Read full article on original website
MFWIC
5d ago
can you image the paperwork/time involved pursuing that matter,Walmart got their cart back,or did they keep it as evidence...lol...the pills were a joke....i hope they get that guy some help and not just release him back on the street,only to be arrested for something petty again...and again and again
Reply(1)
15
Nancy Trickel
5d ago
this has got to be a joke! Cops got nothing better to do? ha ha. they were concerned for him. They wanted to give him shelter and meals! For shame for shame
Reply
10
Jennifer Brewer
5d ago
they charged him for the shopping cart too?? what charge is that? theft I guess? I see them all over just abandoned in parking lots
Reply(5)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida CemeteryEvie M.Eustis, FL
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Meet Asha, a woman who holds the record for having the longest hair in the worldKath LeeFlorida State
Is this Walmart in Leesburg, Florida really haunted?Evie M.Leesburg, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man with marijuana arrested despite having valid medical use card
A Lady Lake man with marijuana was arrested despite having a valid medical use card. Cydrick Akeem Brockington, 37, was at the wheel of a beige Hyundai Azera shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at Huey Street when an officer noticed the license plate on the vehicle was expired, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
Arrest made in alleged Goff's Drive In arson
Orlando Police have arrested a man they suspect of setting a fire at Goff's Drive In earlier this year. The iconic ice cream stand in Parramore was set ablaze on May 20 and the stand's owner immediately suspected that their business was being targeted for reasons unknown. On Monday, police arrested 58-year-old Alfred Kirkland of Orlando on charges of arson.
villages-news.com
Driver who hit bicyclist near Fenney jailed after caught back behind wheel
A woman who lost her driver’s license in 2020 after hitting a bicyclist near the Village of Fenney was arrested when she was caught back behind the wheel of a car. Constance Marie Perkins, 36, of Ocala, was driving a brown GMC Sierra pickup at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on East Warm Springs Avenue near Mulberry Street in Coleman when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered it had expired. During a traffic stop, Perkins presented the deputy with a Florida identification card and admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license. A check revealed Perkins’ driver’s license had been canceled indefinitely as of 2020.
villages-news.com
Villager who admitted to sipping champagne arrested after suspected of driving impaired
A Villager who admitted to sipping champagne was arrested after she was suspected of driving impaired. Elena Dhabuwala, 63, of the Village of Osceola Hills, was driving a white Acura SUV at 9:43 p.m. Monday in the area of County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road when she was caught on radar traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She turned onto Rolling Acres Road and nearly hit “numerous mailboxes,” the report said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Apparently intoxicated brothers arrested after alleged attack on pregnant woman
Two apparently intoxicated brothers were arrested after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to an attack on a pregnant woman in Wildwood. The woman said that on Tuesday night her boyfriend, 31-year-old Hector Lopez-Hernandez, attacked her and threatened to kill her in front of their children at their home, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. Lopez-Hernandez was “attempting to grab knives that were in the kitchen.”
villages-news.com
Man convicted of ripping off dementia patients jailed in wine heist at Publix
A man previously convicted of ripping off dementia patients was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing wine at a Publix grocery store in The Villages. Brian Stanley Pacific, 64, of Deerfield, went into the store at La Plaza Grande at about 3:30 p.m. Monday and used the restroom, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When he emerged from the restroom, he went to a cash register and grabbed a plastic bag. He was caught on surveillance putting two four-packs of Sutter Home wine into the bag. He left the store without paying for the merchandise. Police found him on a bench outside the store. His shorts were covered in urine.
WCJB
Marion County couple wanted after posing as homeless, stealing good samaritan’s truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a pair of grand theft auto suspects they say stole a good samaritan’s truck. Deputies say 32-year-old Jonathan Whitaker and 28-year-old Kristina Visnich approached someone at Ocala Jai Alai and claimed to be homeless. The victim offered...
Washington Examiner
Florida man arrested after trying to buy child from mother for $100,000: Police
An 85-year-old Florida man was arrested Thursday after he attempted to buy an 8-year-old girl for $100,000, authorities said. The incident occurred in a local Winn-Dixie store after Hellmuth Kolb approached Lauren Benning and began asking about her young daughter, according to a report. Benning initially believed that the Port...
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Homeless man arrested after allegedly snatching jewelry at Belk in The Villages
A homeless man was arrested after allegedly snatching jewelry at the Belk store in The Villages. Joe Tarpley, 67, was spotted by security personnel at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the store at La Plaza Grande when he took two rings and a watch and attempted to leave the store without paying for them, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He returned the stolen watch, but denied having any other merchandise. He fled the store on a blue mountain bike. When officers stopped him, he was found to be in possession of the two rings, which had a combined value of $98.29.
villages-news.com
Sleeping driver arrested after backing up traffic at busy CVS intersection
A sleeping driver was arrested after backing up traffic at a busy intersection where a CVS Pharmacy is located. Jimmy Ryan Lain, 40, of Summerfield, was sleeping at the wheel of a silver Ford Flex at 1:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His vehicle was at a green light and not moving. The light cycled back to red, apparently angering the drivers behind them who were “beeping their horn at him,” the report said. A trooper roused Lain and instructed him to pull into the parking lot of the nearby CVS.
fox35orlando.com
Armored truck robbed at Bank of America in Lake Mary
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Police are investigating after an armored Loomis truck was reportedly robbed while at a Bank of America location in Lake Mary on Thursday. The truck was at the bank branch on Lake Mary Blvd. when it was robbed, according to detectives. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police seeking help identifying man who allegedly burglarized porch, attempted to steal bike
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify a man who allegedly burglarized a porch and attempted to steal a bicycle from a local residence. On Sunday, August 21, the male suspect (pictured below) approached a residence at the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park located on NE 25th Avenue, according to a social media post from OPD. The male suspect then allegedly entered the porch and attempted to steal a bicycle belonging to the homeowner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ormondbeachobserver.com
Stop signs removed from local neighborhood
8:50 a.m. — Intersection of Ormond Green Boulevard and Pineland Trail, Ormond Beach. Larceny. After receiving a call regarding a theft and vandalism, a police officer arrived at the scene to find a stop sign laying on the grass. He met up with two other law enforcement officers at a nearby lake, where two additional signs were found in nearby woods, one of which was also a stop sign.
Man charged in connection with Clermont double homicide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed in Clermont Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon regarding a homicide on Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.
villages-news.com
Man riding on lawnmower on roadway arrested by Lady Lake police
A man riding on a lawnmower on a roadway was arrested by Lady Lake police. Kenneth John Tracy, 40, was riding on the lawnmower at 9:35 p.m. Friday on Summit Avenue in the area of Mark Avenue when a Lady Lake police officer spotted him and conducted a traffic stop.
Florida Man, 20, Charged With Murder In Fentanyl Overdose Death
A 20-year-old man is behind bars for the death of a 26-year-old man who overdosed on Fentanyl. Last Thursday afternoon, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested Marquis Rosado, 20, after a Grand Jury indicted him for Murder in the First Degree, based upon his unlawful distribution
Florida deputy accused of stomping, killing cat
A Florida sheriff's deputy was arrested for animal abuse Wednesday after authorities said he stomped on his girlfriend's cat while she was away. The cat later died.
villages-news.com
Two cars involved in crash on Morse Boulevard
Two cars were involved in a crash Wednesday evening on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. Witnesses said a red Hyundai at 5:45 p.m. was northbound on Morse Boulevard when a copper-colored four-door sedan attempted a left turn into the Village of Hacienda West. After the cars collided, the red Hyundai was forced onto San Fernando Drive, which also serves as the exit for the Village of Hacienda West. It caused a disruption in the flow out of Hacienda West.
villages-news.com
Summerfield man arrested after failing to move over for FHP trooper
A Summerfield man was arrested after failing to move over for a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. The trooper was conducting a traffic stop at 3:03 p.m. Monday on the right shoulder of I-75 near Mile Marker 316 when a silver Toyota Tacoma failed to move over for the squad car, which had its lights activated and flashing.
villages-news.com
Oxford man with previous DUI convictions arrested after near head-on collision
An Oxford man with previous drunk driving convictions was arrested after a near head-on collision. John C. McGlynn, 63, was driving a silver 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck at about 11 p.m. Saturday on County Road 229 when he nearly collided head-on with a squad car from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy had to drive onto the shoulder of the road to avoid a crash.
Comments / 55