MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2022 Marquette Marathon is fast approaching. This years marathon is on pace to have a record number of runners participate, having over eleven hundred people from 39 states sign up so far, with two days left to join the race. The Marathon will fire the starting gun at 7:30 Saturday morning, with various shorter races starting throughout the day. The Marquette Marathon Expo opens it’s doors at 3pm Friday afternoon. Marquette’s marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier, and the mostly downhill course, dropping nearly 900 feet from start to finish.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO