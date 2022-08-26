Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/31/2022
STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...UPDATED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 1145 PM EDT WED AUG 31 2022 /1045 PM CDT WED AUG 31 2022/ OVERNIGHT...CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 41 TO 61...COOLEST INTERIOR EAST AND WARMEST BY LAKE SUPERIOR. THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 77 TO 87. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS IN THE 60S. FRIDAY...VERY WARM. MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 80 TO 90...COOLEST ALONG LAKE MICHIGAN. FRIDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 54 TO 60 EXCEPT 48 TO 54 INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...COOLER. PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 40 TO 54...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 66 TO 72. LABOR DAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 47 TO 55. HIGHS 72 TO 78. $$ ROLFSON.
UPMATTERS
2022 Marquette Marathon kicks off on Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2022 Marquette Marathon is fast approaching. This years marathon is on pace to have a record number of runners participate, having over eleven hundred people from 39 states sign up so far, with two days left to join the race. The Marathon will fire the starting gun at 7:30 Saturday morning, with various shorter races starting throughout the day. The Marquette Marathon Expo opens it’s doors at 3pm Friday afternoon. Marquette’s marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier, and the mostly downhill course, dropping nearly 900 feet from start to finish.
UPMATTERS
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for completion of Sugarloaf Mountain expansion
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the Sugarloaf Mountain expansion. The Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area Enhancement Project was made possible by a $45,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund. The total project cost approximately $100,000. Components of this grant include interpretive trail signs, a smart waste collection system, a picnic area, a vault toilet, and ADA-accessible parking.
UPMATTERS
Thursday Night Football in the Superior Dome
MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University football team is set to open the 2022 season this week. The Wildcats open with a contest against McKendree University on Thursday at 7 p.m. Preseason Polls. The NMU Football team was slotted fifth in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPMATTERS
Wells Twp. house suffers major damage in house fire
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba Department of Public Safety was called out to a house fire on 6369 South 2nd Street in Wells Township. When officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Officers deployed attack lines and were able to extinguish the fire. No one was...
UPMATTERS
GAME OF THE WEEK: Kingsford at Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – Our first “Game of the Week’ of the 2022 season takes us to Gladstone for a week 2 Great Northern Conference showdown between the Braves and the Kingsford Flivvers. “They got one of the best traditions in the U.P,” said Craig Ness, the...
UPMATTERS
Art teacher in Escanaba creates murals to inspire students
ESCANABA Mich. (WJMN) – Beth Peterson, the lower elementary art teacher for Escanaba Schools, created a fun way to inspire children in the schools. She created colorful and inspiring murals for the hallways in John Lemmer Elementary School and Webster Elementary School. The murals bring colorful, fun images together with inspiring phrases about leadership to keep the students engaged in the Leader in Me program.
UPMATTERS
Free distribution day for Narcan and other safety items
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Free Narcan and other safety supplies will be given away for free this Wednesday. Marquette County Cares Coalition and Great Lakes Recovery Centers are partnering to host Drive Through, Save Lives on August 31st. This is a free distribution event in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. The goal for this event is to promote awareness, reduce stigma, and to get lifesaving supplies into the hands of anyone who needs them.
Comments / 0