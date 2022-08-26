ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Indiana state trooper hit by impaired driver in Lake County

HOBART, Ind. — For at least the fourth time in the last 6 months, an Indiana State Police trooper in northwest Indiana has been hit by an impaired driver. Trooper Ryan Parent, ISP said in a release, was conducting a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Hobart when his police car was hit from behind […]
LAKE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Berrien Co. buys building in Buchanan from AEP

Berrien County has purchased a building in Buchanan from AEP. In July the County Administrator, Brian Dissette, informed the Berrien County Board of Commissioners that AEP — the parent company of Indiana Michigan Power — that the facility on Circle Drive could be sold for $200,000. Thursday, Disette reported that the final papers had all been signed for the facility.
BUCHANAN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Berrien County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Watervliet, MI
Berrien County, MI
Traffic
Berrien County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
MLive

Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMTCw

Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pave#Arrow#County Line#City Limits#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Red Arrow Highway
abc57.com

One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WNDU

Man killed in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened in the 2200 block of Vermont Street around 11 p.m. Sunday. Anthony Williams, 42, was taken to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. He later died of his injuries. Anyone with information is asked...
ELKHART, IN
Inside Indiana Business

South Bend to redevelop Eddy Street cloverleaf interchanges

Two professors from the University of Notre Dame are spearheading planning efforts for an infrastructure redevelopment project in South Bend. With the support of a $2.4 million federal infrastructure grant, the city and university are endeavoring to remove several cloverleaf interchanges, freeway-like ramps built in the 1960s as part of an urban renewal project.
SOUTH BEND, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Lane restrictions coming to U.S. 30

Drivers using U.S. 30 in Dyer should be on the lookout for lane restrictions for the next couple weeks. From September 6th through the 16th, westbound U.S. 30 will have lane restrictions from the railroad crossing to the state line, as the Indiana Department of Transportation works to bring curbs and ramps up to ADA standards. The town says Sunnyside and Church streets will be closed during the work.
DYER, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Felix

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got a chance to meet Felix, who is currently at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. He’s 2-years-old, and has tons of energy. If you would like to adopt Felix or any other pet from the Humane Society of...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Police investigating shooting, appears to be accidental

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting at an Elkhart home. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Bane Berry Street just before 4 a.m. Monday. Officials tell 16 News Now it appears to be an accidental shooting to the lower leg. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
ELKHART, IN
fox32chicago.com

Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan

CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy