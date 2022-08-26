Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect steals Oakland police car, crashes into home
OAKLAND, Calif. - A suspect stole an Oakland police car on Thursday morning and then crashed it into a home before he was arrested, police said. Spokeswoman Candace Keas said the patrol car was stolen at 1:30 a.m. from the 1200 block of Broadway. Police and sheriff's deputies pursued the...
KTVU FOX 2
Family remembers 83-year-old patriarch killed by hit-and-run driver in West Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - An 83-year-old man loved by his family and community was remembered Wednesday evening at a vigil held near the intersection where he was killed in West Oakland by a hit-and-run driver. Willie Jackson was one of three people killed in traffic collision in recent weeks. A citizen...
KTVU FOX 2
Questions surround shooting, crash in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police and California Highway Patrol officers were at a crash scene on Oakland city streets on Tuesday night but the details surrounding their investigation have not been made public. Video at the scene shows a crashed car with deployed airbags at 35th and Brookdale avenues about 10...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police release photos of vehicle possibly tied to triple homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. - As Oakland police investigators work to solve a triple homicide that occurred last week, they shared photos of a vehicle sought in connection with the crime. Investigators believe a Chevrolet Caprice may be tied to the case as it was seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting on Aug. 26.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police searching for robbery, attempted rape suspect
OAKLAND, Calif. - A robbery and attempted rape suspect is at large following the offenses Sunday morning in Oakland, police said Wednesday. Officers responded just after 9:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Parker Avenue where the offenses occurred. The victim was walking there when the suspect armed with a...
KTVU FOX 2
Vigil held for hit and run victim in Oakland
Family members of the victim tell KTVU they cant fathom how someone could hit a person and leave the scene. Police are still searching for the person responsible for hitting an 83-year-old veteran and small business owner.
KTVU FOX 2
Mountain View settles RV parking ban suit
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - The city of Mountain View has reached an agreement in a lawsuit over its RV parking ban. According to multiple reports, it means parking restrictions will once again begin on many streets starting Oct. 1. People living in RVs or other large vehicles across the city...
KTVU FOX 2
Who is setting trash cans on fire along the Embarcadero in San Francisco?
SAN FRANCISCO - Investigators are looking into more than a dozen fires in trash cans in San Francisco along the Embarcadero. Video from Citizen App shows some of the fires reported late Wednesday night during a two-hour period. No injuries were reported, and, for now, there's no information on how...
KTVU FOX 2
BART trains see an uptick in violence onboard
BART police are searching for a killer after a shooting at the 24th street station. Police tell KTVU the suspect in a deadly stabbing at the 24th Street BART Station and the suspects from Friday's shooting in Oakland are still on the loose.
KTVU FOX 2
Police chase in Lafayette, suspect vehicle crashes into sheriff's car
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A 21-year-old and a youth were arrested in Lafayette Tuesday night after a high speed chase through three counties and deputies ended up cornering the getaway car at a dead end street. Contra Costa County Sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee said deputies arrested a minor and his passenger,...
KTVU FOX 2
9-year-old shot on Oakland freeway
Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old on I-580 in Oakland. The woman driving the car was also injured after crashing upon exiting the freeway.
KTVU FOX 2
Parents say they were not alerted about shooting at Oakland school
OAKLAND, Calif. - Parents at Madison Park Academy in Oakland said they were left in the dark following a shooting Monday at the school, and were only notified about the troubling incident after getting calls and texts from their children locked down inside the building. A 13-year-old student is recovering...
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly crash on I-80 in Richmond, one day after big rig fire
RICHMOND, Calif. - One person died Wednesday morning on Interstate Highway 80 near Richmond, one day after an Amazon truck caught on fire and closed lanes for several hours. The California Highway Patrol received calls just before 3 a.m. that a vehicle had crashed into the center divide on eastbound I-80 by Hilltop Drive.
KTVU FOX 2
Wheelchair stuck on BART tracks causes major delays
SAN FRANCISCO - BART reported major delays in San Francisco on Tuesday due to a wheelchair falling on the train tracks at the Civic Center station. BART spokesperson Jim Allison said the wheelchair got stuck beneath a train car and its wheel, causing crews to close the trackway and remove it, which he said was "not an easy process."
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco first responders feel the impact after two EMTs were attacked
San Francisco police are still looking for the man who attacked two paramedics as they were waiting or calls in a south of market parking lot. That man breaking in the windows with a sharpened stick, forcing the paramedics inside to run for safety, the suspect then got behind the wheel, trying to mow them down.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police officer's truck shot, prompting Highway 101 closure
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The personal truck of a San Jose police officer was struck by gunfire, prompting the California Highway Patrol is shutting down part of Highway 101 near the interchange with Highway 85. The officer said at least one bullet hit his truck, San Jose police said. The...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police release the names of 6 victims killed in recent rash of violence
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. : 13-year-old shot at Oakland's...
KTVU FOX 2
After Oakland killing spree, top cop pleads, 'Give us a break'
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong had a simple message Tuesday outside City Hall in the wake of a spree of deadly shootings in the city: put down the guns. "Six homicides in four days. Give us a break. Give this community a break," said the top cop,...
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after residents served dishwashing liquid at San Mateo senior home
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said. Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.
