NBC Miami

Police Looking for Woman Suspected in $500K Watch Theft in Miami

Miami-Dade Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman caught on camera who they believe is involved in the theft of over $500,000 worth of watches from a jewelry vendor. Officials said the incident took place on July 26th, when the victim was in town for a...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Bold jewelry theft in downtown Miami caught on surveillance video

MIAMI – A trio of brazen thieves were caught on camera as they pulled off a big jewelry heist in Miami-Dade County. The crime happened on Monday, Aug. 22 in the overnight hours at a small factory that refines and repairs gold items on Northeast First Street in downtown Miami.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Trio Caught on Camera Stealing From Miami Jewelry Store

The owner of a Miami jewelry store is offering a reward for information on a trio who was caught on surveillance stealing from the business. The burglary happened on Aug. 22 at Ashley Jewelry on NE 55th Street. "I'm just trying to find out the truth about this," said the...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man on Bicycle Struck and Killed in Miami, Driver Detained: Police

A driver was detained after a man on a bicycle was struck and killed in Miami Wednesday night, police said. Miami Police officials said the crash took place around 11 p.m. in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 84th Street. A 27-year-old man was struck by a car and...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man, woman found shot dead on Brickell sidewalk

MIAMI - Miami Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after witnesses reported two dead bodies on a sidewalk outside of a luxury apartment building in Brickell Wednesday night.According to investigators, several calls were made to 9-1-1 around 9:20 pm about a person shot near SOMA at Brickell Apartments along SW 12th Street and 2nd Ave. When authorities arrived they found a man and a woman lying on the ground on the sidewalk outside of the apartment building.CBS4 spoke to a man who says he heard the gunshots and went to his balcony, where he saw two children, between the ages...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

South Florida mall gives customers ‘cash back’ for shopping

HIALEAH, Fla. – Westland Mall is giving buyers “Cash Back” for shopping. The Westland Cash promotion will run Sept. 2 through 4 and Sept. 9 through 11. Here’s how it works. Shoppers would bring their same day receipts during the valid promotion dates to an ambassador at center court, located in front of JC Penney.
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Tamarac Man Accused of Killing Puppy that Pooped in Man's Bed

A 6-week-old puppy that was thrown against a wall in anger after it “pooped and peed” in its owner’s bed has died and now a Tamarac man is facing charges, according to court records. The crying puppy suffered brain damage and partial paralysis and was treated at...
TAMARAC, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Miami New Times

August 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

August was relatively calm for Miami as restaurateurs prepare for the busy season ahead. Openings of note include Fox's Lounge and the David Grutman/Bad Bunny collaboration Gekkō. In the coming months, Miamians can look forward to the opening of Jeremy Ford's Beauty and the Butcher, Eating House, and the...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Family grieves after teens’ deadly crime spree in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teenage boys’ crime spree in Broward County turned tragic on Sunday morning when a crash — while they were trying to get away from police — killed Maria Tellez-Vaderrabano, a 35-year-old single mother of three, police said. The two teens, Jacory...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Abandoned Pit Bull Found Inside Dumpster in Plantation

An emaciated dog was found inside a dumpster in Plantation, according to Plantation Police. The pup was found abandoned inside a crate at the Spectra Apartments complex located at 4540 Northwest 10th Place, according to the Plantation Police Department. The small black pit bull with white spots was found inside...
PLANTATION, FL
NBC Miami

New Video Shows Teens Running From Scene of Fatal Oakland Park Crash

New surveillance video shows two teens running from the scene of a crash in Oakland Park over the weekend that left a woman dead and several others hospitalized. The footage shows the pair - a 15-year-old driver and his 13-year-old passenger - running through a gas station parking lot moments after the Sunday morning crash that authorities said involved a stolen car fleeing from police.
OAKLAND PARK, FL

