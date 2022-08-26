Read full article on original website
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
NBC Miami
Police Looking for Woman Suspected in $500K Watch Theft in Miami
Miami-Dade Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman caught on camera who they believe is involved in the theft of over $500,000 worth of watches from a jewelry vendor. Officials said the incident took place on July 26th, when the victim was in town for a...
Click10.com
Bold jewelry theft in downtown Miami caught on surveillance video
MIAMI – A trio of brazen thieves were caught on camera as they pulled off a big jewelry heist in Miami-Dade County. The crime happened on Monday, Aug. 22 in the overnight hours at a small factory that refines and repairs gold items on Northeast First Street in downtown Miami.
NBC Miami
Trio Caught on Camera Stealing From Miami Jewelry Store
The owner of a Miami jewelry store is offering a reward for information on a trio who was caught on surveillance stealing from the business. The burglary happened on Aug. 22 at Ashley Jewelry on NE 55th Street. "I'm just trying to find out the truth about this," said the...
NBC Miami
Suspect in U-Haul Truck Filled With Stolen Mail Flees Police in SW Miami-Dade
A suspect accused of using a U-Haul truck to steal mail and packages throughout Miami-Dade fled from police early Thursday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police said the truck was found in the 11600 block of Southwest 141st Street after the driver fled and bailed out then ran from the scene. Officers...
NBC Miami
Mother, Daughter Accused of Shoplifting Over $6K in Clothing at Hard Rock Casino Store
A Miami Shores mother and daughter are charged with grand theft for allegedly stealing $6,442 worth of clothing from the LUX fashion store at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Maryellen Bailey, 79, and Lisa Bailey, 51, took turns distracting the lone employee while the other stuffed clothing in their handbag on July 20, according to the arrest reports.
NBC Miami
Man on Bicycle Struck and Killed in Miami, Driver Detained: Police
A driver was detained after a man on a bicycle was struck and killed in Miami Wednesday night, police said. Miami Police officials said the crash took place around 11 p.m. in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 84th Street. A 27-year-old man was struck by a car and...
Click10.com
‘I try to keep up’: Grandmother of teen accused of stealing car, crashing into building speaks
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The grandmother of a 17-year-old accused of stealing a car and then crashing into a Fort Lauderdale apartment building Monday spoke to Local 10 News a day following the incident. Authorities said the suspect, identified Tuesday as Jeremy Belser, was inside a BMW that had...
Man, woman found shot dead on Brickell sidewalk
MIAMI - Miami Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after witnesses reported two dead bodies on a sidewalk outside of a luxury apartment building in Brickell Wednesday night.According to investigators, several calls were made to 9-1-1 around 9:20 pm about a person shot near SOMA at Brickell Apartments along SW 12th Street and 2nd Ave. When authorities arrived they found a man and a woman lying on the ground on the sidewalk outside of the apartment building.CBS4 spoke to a man who says he heard the gunshots and went to his balcony, where he saw two children, between the ages...
NBC Miami
Bathroom Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Pompano Beach
She lived in a van with her boyfriend and had an agreement to use a neighbor’s bathroom when needed, but when she was locked out on Aug. 24 she got angry and stabbed the neighbor, detectives said. Jasmine Symone Pierce, 27, was arrested the next day and charged with...
Click10.com
South Florida mall gives customers ‘cash back’ for shopping
HIALEAH, Fla. – Westland Mall is giving buyers “Cash Back” for shopping. The Westland Cash promotion will run Sept. 2 through 4 and Sept. 9 through 11. Here’s how it works. Shoppers would bring their same day receipts during the valid promotion dates to an ambassador at center court, located in front of JC Penney.
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Accused of Killing Puppy that Pooped in Man's Bed
A 6-week-old puppy that was thrown against a wall in anger after it “pooped and peed” in its owner’s bed has died and now a Tamarac man is facing charges, according to court records. The crying puppy suffered brain damage and partial paralysis and was treated at...
Miami New Times
Family Seeks Answers in Drowning Death of Miami Beach Employee at Scott Rakow Youth Center
A City of Miami Beach employee died last week after drowning in a public pool on the last day of summer camp, in view of children who gathered for the day's festivities. After taking him off life support following nine days in the hospital, his family wants answers as to the strange circumstances of his death.
WSVN-TV
Fender bender turns fatal near Fort Lauderdale after driver runs over man exiting car
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A man died nearly a month after being the victim of a hit-and-run and now police are searching for the driver responsible. Surveillance video from the June 30 incident, at Northwest 25th Avenue in Franklin Park Drive, showed the hit-and-run driver in what is believed to be a Chevy Malibu.
Miami New Times
August 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
August was relatively calm for Miami as restaurateurs prepare for the busy season ahead. Openings of note include Fox's Lounge and the David Grutman/Bad Bunny collaboration Gekkō. In the coming months, Miamians can look forward to the opening of Jeremy Ford's Beauty and the Butcher, Eating House, and the...
Click10.com
Family grieves after teens’ deadly crime spree in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teenage boys’ crime spree in Broward County turned tragic on Sunday morning when a crash — while they were trying to get away from police — killed Maria Tellez-Vaderrabano, a 35-year-old single mother of three, police said. The two teens, Jacory...
NBC Miami
‘Stay Vigilant': Mom Speaks After Video Shows Her Violently Robbed in Front of Kids in Broward
A brazen thief was caught on camera violently robbing a woman in front of her kids at a North Lauderdale grocery store and now authorities want the public's help in finding him. The robbery happened around 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 23 at a grocery store in the 8000 block of...
NBC Miami
Abandoned Pit Bull Found Inside Dumpster in Plantation
An emaciated dog was found inside a dumpster in Plantation, according to Plantation Police. The pup was found abandoned inside a crate at the Spectra Apartments complex located at 4540 Northwest 10th Place, according to the Plantation Police Department. The small black pit bull with white spots was found inside...
Haiti’s Pot’iwa Pizza Is on Its Way to Miami Gardens
Founded in Port-au-Prince, Pot’iwa Pizza will be serving its pizza stateside before the end of the year
NBC Miami
New Video Shows Teens Running From Scene of Fatal Oakland Park Crash
New surveillance video shows two teens running from the scene of a crash in Oakland Park over the weekend that left a woman dead and several others hospitalized. The footage shows the pair - a 15-year-old driver and his 13-year-old passenger - running through a gas station parking lot moments after the Sunday morning crash that authorities said involved a stolen car fleeing from police.
NBC Miami
Mother and Son Among 3 Arrested in SW Miami-Dade Drive-By Shooting That Injured 4 Teens
A woman and her son are among three people who have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade last month that left four teens hospitalized, officials said Wednesday. Huguette Acosta, 46, her son, 20-year-old Ariel Acosta, and 20-year-old Quintavious Bryson were arrested Tuesday in connection with...
