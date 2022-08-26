MIAMI - Miami Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after witnesses reported two dead bodies on a sidewalk outside of a luxury apartment building in Brickell Wednesday night.According to investigators, several calls were made to 9-1-1 around 9:20 pm about a person shot near SOMA at Brickell Apartments along SW 12th Street and 2nd Ave. When authorities arrived they found a man and a woman lying on the ground on the sidewalk outside of the apartment building.CBS4 spoke to a man who says he heard the gunshots and went to his balcony, where he saw two children, between the ages...

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO