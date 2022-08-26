Read full article on original website
1 of 2 burglary suspects shot by Parkland homeowner
PARKLAND, Wash. — A burglary suspect is in the hospital after he was shot by a Parkland homeowner early Thursday. Two burglars were at a home in a neighborhood at First Avenue South and 146th Street South, near Pacific Avenue South, when the resident opened fire, striking one of them, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Darren Moss Jr.
q13fox.com
Kitsap Sheriff: Fugitive arrested, rammed patrol car trying to escape deputies
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Kitsap County deputies arrested a fugitive suspected of shooting at his ex-girlfriend. Authorities say 29-year-old Hayden Armstrong-Nunes had been wanted on a $500,000 second-degree domestic violence assault warrant since July 6. Armstrong-Nunes is accused of firing a handgun "in the vicinity" of his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.
Thurston deputies searching for teen missing under ‘suspicious circumstances’
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday night, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said it was looking for a 17-year-old missing under “suspicious circumstances.”. Deputies are looking for Gabriel Davies, whom they said left his Olympia home at 4 p.m. to attend football practice at Olympia High School but never arrived.
Relative of man killed by Tacoma Police told officers the victim wanted to ‘shoot police’
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened Aug. 28, when a suspect died after firing at police. At 2:01 p.m. Tacoma PD officers were dispatched to a home at 6700 block of S Monroe St to reports of an assault. The caller told...
The Crime Blotter: Armed DUI suspect sideswiped a car, crashed into front yard, tried to run
On August 28, the Tukwila Police Department night shift patrol sergeant attempted to perform a traffic stop for a DUI investigation at the 13900 block of Tukwila International Blvd. Officers say the driver instead fled in their vehicle, subsequently sideswiped a car, and then crashed his vehicle in the front...
thejoltnews.com
Accused of stealing ice cream, couple then allegedly assaults store clerk and customer
An Olympia couple allegedly assaulted a store employee and a customer for the sake of an ice cream cup. Monte E. Hicks, a 39-year-old male, and Stephanie Susan Chase, a 37-year-old female, were arrested on Aug. 17 after a reported robbery at the Chevron convenience store at 5700 Ruddell Road SE.
Bystanders stop two separate attempted child kidnappings
Two separate kidnappings were narrowly avoided on Tuesday in under two hours when bystanders intervened, according to Seattle Police. The incidents happened in the middle of the day in downtown Seattle and in the View Ridge neighborhood. Police said they received a report just before 11:15 a.m. that a man...
Chronicle
One Dead, One Booked for Second Degree Murder After Shooting Northeast of Olympia Monday Night
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder/domestic violence after a man, 39, died in a shooting northeast of Olympia Monday night. That’s according to Thurston County Jail information and the Sheriff’s Office, which reported that deputies were dispatched about 10:30 p.m to the 4400 block of Libby Road Northeast after a report of a disturbance with shots fired.
Kenmore man found injured in parking lot behind Lacey hotel now dead
LACEY, Wash. — A 36-year-old Kenmore man who was found injured in a parking lot behind a Lacey hotel on Tuesday night has died, police said. At 9:26 p.m., Lacey officers were called to the 100 block of College Street Southeast for a physical disturbance after a 911 caller reported that a man was lying in a parking lot.
Chronicle
Police Identify Two Suspects Accused of Breaking Into Centralia Restaurant Via Vents, Cutting Into Safe With Saw
Two men accused of breaking into a restaurant in Centralia via the HVAC system then using a saw to cut a hole into a safe in July have been charged in Lewis County Superior Court. Cory Lee Hughes, 29, of Centralia, and Jordan Nathaniel White, 27, of Chehalis, are accused...
Homeless man accused of murdering pedestrian with rebar misses court date
Alexander Jay, a homeless man accused of a random stabbing, assault, and murder within a 24-hour period, failed to show up for his court appearance Tuesday. His attorney asked for a competency hearing after he was deemed incompetent to stand trial on assault charges in April. “This doesn’t mean that...
thejoltnews.com
Harassment and threats, served up with a side of racist insults, lands Yelm man in Olympia Jail
A Yelm man was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly harassing and hurling racial slurs at two Intercity Transit (IT) Center staff. Lane Gary Bennett, 54, was arrested on August 23 after reports of a disorderly subject at the transit center on the 200 block of State Ave NE. The reporting...
q13fox.com
1 shot, killed in confrontation involving Tacoma Police
TACOMA, Wash. - A man was shot and killed in a confrontation involving Tacoma Police Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a domestic violence incident near 67th and Monroe St at 12:26 p.m. The caller told dispatch he was assaulted by his uncle, saying he was not attacked with a weapon, but warned his uncle had several guns and "might try to shoot police," according to police.
KOMO News
'It's Seattle now,' residents, employees speak out after more deadly crimes
SEATTLE — Police are investigating a string of deadly crimes along Aurora Avenue North, and those crimes do not appear to be slowing down. The most recent shooting death happened around midnight on Tuesday near 145th street and Aurora. Police say a man was shot and killed at a bus stop, and another person was hurt as well.
Child reunited in Bellevue, police returned him to family
The parents have been located. Thank you all for spreading the word. A child has been found in Bellevue this afternoon and police are looking to reunite him with his family. “The last thing we want is for the young boy to be scared or frightened” Meagan Black, the Public Information Officer for Bellevue Police Department, said. “So we are taking really good care of him and we are working really, really hard to locate his loved ones for him”
KING-5
Person dies after Tacoma police shooting
A suspect was declared dead after a Tacoma police shooting Sunday. Officers were responding to a domestic violence incident when the shooting happened.
Jewelry thieves targeting the elderly in western Washington
MILL CREEK, Wash. — Mill Creek police say at least two elderly people have been targeted for their jewelry in the past two weeks and similar instances have been reported in Bellevue in Renton. The alleged crimes are unusual and appear to catch all the victims off guard. Mark...
q13fox.com
Missing Indigenous woman last seen barefoot, crying for help on SR 305
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - A woman has been found safe over a day after a Missing Indigenous Person Alert went out for her. Washington State Patrol said a 39-year-old was last seen barefoot, crying loudly for help on SR 305, near Port Madison Indian Reservation - Suquamish. Troopers say she...
Vandalism at West Seattle Starbucks leaves some residents shaken up
A man was arrested Monday morning for vandalizing a West Seattle Starbucks, smashing windows, and throwing furniture around, scaring employees and residents. According to the police report, at around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, the suspect busted out multiple windows at the Morgan junction Starbucks 6501 California Ave. The man...
Chronicle
Sirens: Disorderly Conduct; Harassment; Organized Retail Theft
• Three suspects — Dwayzsha L. Cantley, 27, of Olympia; Kaleb A. Reanier, 27, of Lacey; and Robert E. Rogers, 28, of Tumwater — were arrested after they allegedly stole more than $4,000 in merchandise from outlets in the 1400 block of Lum Road at 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 29. K9 Pax was called in to help with the search after officers learned one of the suspects was possibly armed. The suspects were located hiding behind the outlets and K9 Pax located a stolen firearm inside a suspect’s fanny pack, according to the Centralia Police Department. The suspects were each charged with organized retail theft in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. Possible possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm charges were referred to the prosecutor’s office.
MyNorthwest
