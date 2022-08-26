ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

1 of 2 burglary suspects shot by Parkland homeowner

PARKLAND, Wash. — A burglary suspect is in the hospital after he was shot by a Parkland homeowner early Thursday. Two burglars were at a home in a neighborhood at First Avenue South and 146th Street South, near Pacific Avenue South, when the resident opened fire, striking one of them, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Darren Moss Jr.
PARKLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Kitsap Sheriff: Fugitive arrested, rammed patrol car trying to escape deputies

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Kitsap County deputies arrested a fugitive suspected of shooting at his ex-girlfriend. Authorities say 29-year-old Hayden Armstrong-Nunes had been wanted on a $500,000 second-degree domestic violence assault warrant since July 6. Armstrong-Nunes is accused of firing a handgun "in the vicinity" of his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Bystanders stop two separate attempted child kidnappings

Two separate kidnappings were narrowly avoided on Tuesday in under two hours when bystanders intervened, according to Seattle Police. The incidents happened in the middle of the day in downtown Seattle and in the View Ridge neighborhood. Police said they received a report just before 11:15 a.m. that a man...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

One Dead, One Booked for Second Degree Murder After Shooting Northeast of Olympia Monday Night

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder/domestic violence after a man, 39, died in a shooting northeast of Olympia Monday night. That’s according to Thurston County Jail information and the Sheriff’s Office, which reported that deputies were dispatched about 10:30 p.m to the 4400 block of Libby Road Northeast after a report of a disturbance with shots fired.
OLYMPIA, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

1 shot, killed in confrontation involving Tacoma Police

TACOMA, Wash. - A man was shot and killed in a confrontation involving Tacoma Police Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a domestic violence incident near 67th and Monroe St at 12:26 p.m. The caller told dispatch he was assaulted by his uncle, saying he was not attacked with a weapon, but warned his uncle had several guns and "might try to shoot police," according to police.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

'It's Seattle now,' residents, employees speak out after more deadly crimes

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a string of deadly crimes along Aurora Avenue North, and those crimes do not appear to be slowing down. The most recent shooting death happened around midnight on Tuesday near 145th street and Aurora. Police say a man was shot and killed at a bus stop, and another person was hurt as well.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Child reunited in Bellevue, police returned him to family

The parents have been located. Thank you all for spreading the word. A child has been found in Bellevue this afternoon and police are looking to reunite him with his family. “The last thing we want is for the young boy to be scared or frightened” Meagan Black, the Public Information Officer for Bellevue Police Department, said. “So we are taking really good care of him and we are working really, really hard to locate his loved ones for him”
BELLEVUE, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: Disorderly Conduct; Harassment; Organized Retail Theft

• Three suspects — Dwayzsha L. Cantley, 27, of Olympia; Kaleb A. Reanier, 27, of Lacey; and Robert E. Rogers, 28, of Tumwater — were arrested after they allegedly stole more than $4,000 in merchandise from outlets in the 1400 block of Lum Road at 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 29. K9 Pax was called in to help with the search after officers learned one of the suspects was possibly armed. The suspects were located hiding behind the outlets and K9 Pax located a stolen firearm inside a suspect’s fanny pack, according to the Centralia Police Department. The suspects were each charged with organized retail theft in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. Possible possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm charges were referred to the prosecutor’s office.
CENTRALIA, WA
