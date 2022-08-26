Read full article on original website
Biden just forgave $10,000 in student loan debt. Elizabeth Warren calls it ‘one of the biggest acts of consumer debt relief in American history,’ while Mitch McConnell calls it ‘socialism’
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and more weigh in on the historic decision
A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation
Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
A group of student-loan borrowers over age 50 are going on strike if Biden restarts debt payments in 2 weeks: 'I simply cannot pay off my student loans'
The Debt Collective launched the "Fifty Over Fifty," older student-loan borrowers who won't pay their debt if Biden restarts payments after Aug. 31.
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Are Student Loans Being Forgiven After 10 Years?
President Joe Biden announced the much-anticipated administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24 and one of the provisions is that it will forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments --...
A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’
There was no confetti. No congratulations or fanfare of any kind. No one cheered for Steve, a 36-year-old software engineer in Texas, when he woke up at 6 a.m. on March 15, 2022, and made his final student loan payment. He didn’t think this moment would be so matter-of-fact, considering the huge—and at times painful—impact his loans had on his life.
Lauren Boebert under fire for claiming student loan forgiveness funds ‘degree in lesbian dance theory’
Rep Lauren Boebert has come under fire for a “homophobic” rant where she claimed that President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will be used to fund “Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory”.The Colorado congresswoman raged about the president’s plans to scrap up to $20,000 of student debt for millions of Americans in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier this week.“How the heck can Joe Biden call America First conservatives a threat to democracy with a straight face and a dry diaper?” she said.“He’s the one who has allowed millions to invade our southern border.“He’s the...
Student Loan Forgiveness Timeline: When Will You Actually Get Debt Relief?
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Now that student loan forgiveness is a reality, borrowers want to know: What's the timeline for...
More Democrats piling onto Biden over $300 billion student loan handouts: 'Not how I would have done it'
The list of Democrats opposed to President Biden's massive $300 billion student debt handout continued growing Thursday with the addition of another vulnerable House member facing a tough re-election battle in this year's midterm elections. In an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., disagreed with Biden's...
Biden student loan plan leaves Black borrowers wanting more
In 2016, South Side Chicago native James Alford proudly became the first in his family to graduate from college. But that sense of pride was marred by student loans. When Alford graduated with his Bachelor of Arts in political science with a minor in Black studies, he was around $50,000 in debt.
Fury as Biden cancels $10K in student debt: Resurfaced video shows dad ask Elizabeth Warren 'am I going to get my money back?' after he paid for his daughter's education while his friends spent lavishly and dug themselves in debt
A recently resurfaced video shows a frustrated father raging at Elizabeth Warren over the politician's loan forgiveness aspirations during an event in 2020 after he paid his daughter's way through school but was told he would not be entitled to a refund. The heated confrontation transpired in Iowa during Warren's...
I work a second job to pay off $86,000 in student-loan debt. The cancellation helps, but I'll never get my 20s back.
Sarah, 25, never traveled or moved out of her parents' home because of her student loans. She's using the relief to help with her siblings' debt.
A major student-loan lender 'assumes' Biden will keep debt payments paused until January 2023
Anthony Noto, SoFi's CEO, previously lobbied Congress to resume student-loan payments, but he's expecting Biden to extend the pause through next year.
Student loan forgiveness: Plan will refund money borrowers paid during pause
Those who paid off all or part of their federal student loans during the pandemic will have that money refunded under the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Department of Education on Thursday clarified that if the payments were made or if...
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 – Millions to get benefits worth up to $4,194 in September – see exact dates
MILLIONS of Americans on Social Security will receive their September benefits in just two weeks. The Social Security Administration distributes payments on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of each month. When you'll receive your benefits each month is determined by when your birthday falls in your birth month. For...
Department of Education Proposal Will Cut Student Loan Payments in Half
The Biden administration finally unveiled its sweeping federal student loan plan on Wednesday, announcing a further extension to the payment pause through the end of the year and providing $10,000 in...
Who Took Over FedLoan Servicing Student Loans? All About MOHELA
Pennsylvania-based FedLoan Servicing has been the exclusive servicer of the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. It also handles over 8 million federal student loan accounts. However, FedLoan Servicing ended its contract with the U.S. Department of Education in 2021. Who took over FedLoan Servicing loans?. Article continues below...
I paid off $65K in debt months before Biden's student loan forgiveness. Here's how I feel.
After the news of President Biden's student loan forgiveness, I couldn’t help but ask myself, 'Do I feel cheated?' Here's what I think.
MSNBC
Dems inciting resentment over student loan forgiveness is unforgivably cowardly
At this point there’s no disputing that Democrats spend about as much time appealing to Republicans as they spend trying to please those who actually voted for them. Democrats’ trying to please Republicans is an even more dangerous game than it typically is. President Joe Biden’s forgiving up...
Nearly 80,000 more borrowers will get all their student loan debt canceled
Another $1.5 billion in student debt is getting wiped out, the Education Department announced Tuesday, less than a week after the Biden administration announced broader student loan forgiveness of up to $20,000. Some 79,000 students who attended Westwood College, a private, for-profit institution that closed in 2016, will receive full...
