ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 2

Related
Business Insider

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Maya Wiley
Fortune

A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’

There was no confetti. No congratulations or fanfare of any kind. No one cheered for Steve, a 36-year-old software engineer in Texas, when he woke up at 6 a.m. on March 15, 2022, and made his final student loan payment. He didn’t think this moment would be so matter-of-fact, considering the huge—and at times painful—impact his loans had on his life.
POTUS
The Independent

Lauren Boebert under fire for claiming student loan forgiveness funds ‘degree in lesbian dance theory’

Rep Lauren Boebert has come under fire for a “homophobic” rant where she claimed that President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will be used to fund “Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory”.The Colorado congresswoman raged about the president’s plans to scrap up to $20,000 of student debt for millions of Americans in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier this week.“How the heck can Joe Biden call America First conservatives a threat to democracy with a straight face and a dry diaper?” she said.“He’s the one who has allowed millions to invade our southern border.“He’s the...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
The Hill

Biden student loan plan leaves Black borrowers wanting more

In 2016, South Side Chicago native James Alford proudly became the first in his family to graduate from college. But that sense of pride was marred by student loans. When Alford graduated with his Bachelor of Arts in political science with a minor in Black studies, he was around $50,000 in debt.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Fury as Biden cancels $10K in student debt: Resurfaced video shows dad ask Elizabeth Warren 'am I going to get my money back?' after he paid for his daughter's education while his friends spent lavishly and dug themselves in debt

A recently resurfaced video shows a frustrated father raging at Elizabeth Warren over the politician's loan forgiveness aspirations during an event in 2020 after he paid his daughter's way through school but was told he would not be entitled to a refund. The heated confrontation transpired in Iowa during Warren's...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MarketRealist

Who Took Over FedLoan Servicing Student Loans? All About MOHELA

Pennsylvania-based FedLoan Servicing has been the exclusive servicer of the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. It also handles over 8 million federal student loan accounts. However, FedLoan Servicing ended its contract with the U.S. Department of Education in 2021. Who took over FedLoan Servicing loans?. Article continues below...
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy