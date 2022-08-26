SAN ANGELO, TX – Did your cell phone stop working this morning? If so then you likely have AT&T. According to the AT&T outage map, on Aug. 31, the San Angelo area is experiencing an outage in service. The problem is expected to be fixed by Sep. 1. The service went down after a major underground cable was cut. Another service that is down is Cricket Wireless. They have confirmed that they are also aware of the problem. Crews are currently working on fixing the problem.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO