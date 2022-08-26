Read full article on original website
Traffic slowed on Chadbourne during noon wreck
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department (SAPD) and San Angelo Fire Department (SAFD) responded to multiple vehicles that took place in the drizzly weather in San Angelo on August 30th. Police and firefighters responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Chadbourne Street and East 10th Street that stopped traffic on […]
Two minors arrested after possible drive-by shooting & vehicle pursuit
Officer found the suspected vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The 16-year-old driver then began to evade the officers.
A red light runner causes rollover crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on North Bryant and West 19th Street Tuesday afternoon. According to the police, a white Ram truck with a green light was trying to turn right onto West 19th St when a beige Chevy truck, which was traveling northbound, ran a red […]
Central Texas Man Sent to Prison for Grisly Triple Murder of His Ex-girlfriend & Her Grandparents
COMANCHE – A Comanche County man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the capital murder of his ex-girlfriend and her grandparents in July 2020. According to court records, Brendan Jenkins, 23, was found guilty of Capital Murder and received a sentence of life without parole Friday in connection to the murders of his ex-girlfriend, Ashlyn Smith, 18, and her grandparents, Earl Stephens III, 63, and Patricia Stephens, 62. The range of punishment for Capital Murder is life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Jenkins was found guilty of entering the home of his…
SAPD searching for possibly endangered minor
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department is searching for a minor who may be in danger. Norberto Gonzales is a 15-year-old who stands 5’6″, 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen midday Sunday between 12 and 1 p.m. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please […]
Currently unsolved cold cases in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are currently four unsolved cold cases originating from San Angelo, Texas listed on the San Angelo Police Department’s website. 1984 Murder of Ronald Lewis HearnAt the time of his death, Lewis Hearn was a senior at Central High School and was looking forward to graduating and possibly joining the armed […]
Tom Green County jail logs: August 27, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Juan Jose Morales Jr, 38, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center...
San Angelo businessman arrested for felony theft of property
The Sheriff's Office says this is Velez's fourth arrest for a felony theft offense since April.
Concho Valley Crime Stoppers wanted list for August
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Crime Stoppers (CVCS) encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime. We have compiled a list of all individuals currently wanted by the CVCS for the month of August as of today. Antoni Gutierrez Stacy Rodreiguez Clinton Gallimore Earnest Hunter […]
San Angelo restaurants that opened their doors in August
Several new places to eat at in San Angelo opened in August! Have you been to any of them yet?
Here's Why AT&T in San Angelo Went Down and When It'll Be Back
SAN ANGELO, TX – Did your cell phone stop working this morning? If so then you likely have AT&T. According to the AT&T outage map, on Aug. 31, the San Angelo area is experiencing an outage in service. The problem is expected to be fixed by Sep. 1. The service went down after a major underground cable was cut. Another service that is down is Cricket Wireless. They have confirmed that they are also aware of the problem. Crews are currently working on fixing the problem.
