WGRZ TV
Crimestoppers Seek Tips On Deadly Stabbing
If you recognize this person. They say he's a suspect in the deadly stabbing of William Graham on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo last Saturday.
Pair accused of shooting at man while driving in Rochester face gun charges
Both were transported to the Monroe County Jail and are expected to be arraigned Thursday morning at Rochester City Court.
Buffalo Police: Man arrested, charged for Tuesday afternoon shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the city. Police say 41-year-old Jamie Ware of Buffalo has been arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon. The shooting happened on Oxford Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police say...
Getzville man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Amherst police officers
A Getzville man has pleaded guilty to using social media to threaten to kill Amherst police officers.
9 People Wanted By The Erie County Sheriff For Warrants [Photos]
The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for these folks who have outstanding warrants. These are the most recent 'fugitives.'. If you know their whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903. Any information you report will be kept confidential. DO NOT attempt to apprehend any subject yourself.
Crime stoppers offering reward for information on Elmwood Avenue stabbing homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the stabbing homicide of William Graham. Graham was killed on Saturday on Elmwood Avenue. People with information about the suspect above are asked to contact...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: RPD said two apartment units on Thurston Road were struck by gunfire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department said two occupied apartment units were struck by gunfire on Wednesday morning. No one was hit. Police started investigating after responding to calls for shots fired at around 9:20 a.m. on Thurston Road, between Anthony Street and Flander Street. Our crew saw multiple RPD cars on Thurston Road.
nyspnews.com
Depew woman arrested for DWI
On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Lynn M. Jelonek., 55, of Depew, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers conducting a sobriety road check in the village of Alden arrested Jelonek. During the interview Jelonek was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Jelonek had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was transported to SP Clarence for processing. A chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Jelonek was released with appearance tickets for the village of Alden court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
Rochester man hospitalized following shooting near Ketchum St.
He was transported to a nearby hospital with what officials believe are non-life-threatening injuries.
Double shooting on Hewitt sends men to ECMC
Officials say it happened on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue.
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Oxford Avenue
Police said a man was shot while in a driveway area and transported to ECMC to be treated for injuries.
nyspnews.com
Buffalo man arrested for DWI
On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Justin M. Lezan., 31, of Buffalo, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers conducting a sobriety road check in the village of Alden arrested Lezan. During the interview Lezan was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Lezan had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was transported to SP Clarence for processing. A chemical breath test revealed a 0.09% BAC. Lezan was released with appearance tickets for the village of Alden court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on Joseph McCrayer murder case
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a reward in hopes of getting information on the murder of a Buffalo man. Joseph McCrayer was killed on August 3, 2020, on Alice Avenue. Crime Stoppers is offering up a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest or...
nyspnews.com
Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Joanne Kalson., 61, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Kalson took merchandise valued at $98.60 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Kalson was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Kalson was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Rochester parolee sentenced to 20 years to life for murder
Officers say they identified the victim as Bonilla, and, following a lengthy investigation by RPD and the New York State Division of Parole, arrested Davis for his participation in the homicide.
Buffalo police investigating after two men were shot on Hewitt Avenue
The shooting occurred on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue just before midnight. Police said an 18-year-old Buffalo man and 19-year-old Cheektowaga man were shot during some type of party or gathering.
Tricia Vacanti's death impacts Lewiston house party trial
LEWISTON, N.Y. — After a postponement last month and the mysterious death of Tricia Vacanti, there are new developments in the case against her, her husband, and her neighbor, who were accused of providing alcohol and marijuana to three teenage girls who claimed they were sexually assaulted by Vacanti’s son in their home.
Two killed in Tonawanda shooting on Sunday
Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday that left two people dead and a third person wounded. Police say the shooting was targeted. Read more here:
Buffalo man arrested after firing shots at Cheektowaga house party
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A man in Cheektowaga was arrested overnight after a fight at a house party. Police there say around 200 people were gathered on Redwood Drive when neighbors called in a disturbance. As the party started breaking up, police say multiple people started fighting. Cheektowaga Police say...
Town of Tonawanda Police investigate double homicide
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night on Parker Boulevard near Kenmore Avenue. Police were called to an apartment at 703 Parker Boulevard just before 10pm. When officers arrived, they found three people shot. A male and female...
