On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Lynn M. Jelonek., 55, of Depew, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers conducting a sobriety road check in the village of Alden arrested Jelonek. During the interview Jelonek was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Jelonek had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was transported to SP Clarence for processing. A chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Jelonek was released with appearance tickets for the village of Alden court, where she is due to appear at a later date.

DEPEW, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO