Lancaster, NY

WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: RPD said two apartment units on Thurston Road were struck by gunfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department said two occupied apartment units were struck by gunfire on Wednesday morning. No one was hit. Police started investigating after responding to calls for shots fired at around 9:20 a.m. on Thurston Road, between Anthony Street and Flander Street. Our crew saw multiple RPD cars on Thurston Road.
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Depew woman arrested for DWI

On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Lynn M. Jelonek., 55, of Depew, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers conducting a sobriety road check in the village of Alden arrested Jelonek. During the interview Jelonek was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Jelonek had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was transported to SP Clarence for processing. A chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Jelonek was released with appearance tickets for the village of Alden court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
DEPEW, NY
nyspnews.com

Buffalo man arrested for DWI

On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Justin M. Lezan., 31, of Buffalo, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers conducting a sobriety road check in the village of Alden arrested Lezan. During the interview Lezan was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Lezan had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was transported to SP Clarence for processing. A chemical breath test revealed a 0.09% BAC. Lezan was released with appearance tickets for the village of Alden court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence

On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Joanne Kalson., 61, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Kalson took merchandise valued at $98.60 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Kalson was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Kalson was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
2 On Your Side

Tricia Vacanti's death impacts Lewiston house party trial

LEWISTON, N.Y. — After a postponement last month and the mysterious death of Tricia Vacanti, there are new developments in the case against her, her husband, and her neighbor, who were accused of providing alcohol and marijuana to three teenage girls who claimed they were sexually assaulted by Vacanti’s son in their home.
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Town of Tonawanda Police investigate double homicide

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night on Parker Boulevard near Kenmore Avenue. Police were called to an apartment at 703 Parker Boulevard just before 10pm. When officers arrived, they found three people shot. A male and female...
TONAWANDA, NY
