ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Boeing invests $5M to expand St. Louis manufacturing site

By Liz Dowell
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKE34_0hWwTeAn00

ST. LOUIS – Boeing will invest $5 million to help expand the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center in St. Louis, an investment the company says will help fund the manufacturing facility and develop programs.

Boeing is hopeful the expansion will also help grow the region’s technical and manufacturing abilities.

Top Story: Five new Missouri laws to know that take effect Sunday

The partnership between Boeing and AMICSTL plans to establish St. Louis’ North Central Corridor as an advanced manufacturing innovation and technology hub over the next decade. This goal will be met by creating one central site, with an expandable campus, that can support the entire manufacturing process from conception to production.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U21BR_0hWwTeAn00
Boeing Donation Announcement to the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center, Building 101. St. Louis, MO. MSF22-019 Series.

The new facility will be located near three buildings: the Cortex, an innovation community, NGA West, the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency facility, and the Ranken Technical College campus.

In addition to Boeing’s five-year investment, Boeing Phantom Works Vice President Steve Nordlund will join the AMICSTL Board of Directors. Longtime Boeing St. Louis executive Kory Mathews, who is retiring from Boeing later this year, will serve as AMICSTL’s interim CEO.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

New CEO of Imo’s Pizza isn’t named Imo

ST. LOUIS – Imo’s Holding Company of Imo’s Pizza announced a new chief executive officer Wednesday. Mark Miner has assumed the role. Miner is replacing Carl Imo, who has been president since 2014. Previously, he was the senior vice president of operations and senior vice president of sales for Arcobasso Foods/Golding Farms Foods, Inc., a company that he is also a part owner of.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis region in dire need of workers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis researchers found that 40,000 more workers joined the region in the past decade - but employers still struggling to fill open positions. New data from the St. Louis Community College shows new job opportunities in the start-up and geospatial sectors helped the workforce, as employees continue to battle a tight labor market.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advanced Manufacturing#Manufacturing Process#Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Louis#Amicstl#Boeing Phantom Works#Boeing St Louis#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
Illinois Business Journal

Final truss installation marks one of last major milestones for Merchants Bridge Reconstruction Project

Riverboat cruise provides opportunity to watch history in the making. The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway gave invited guests and the public the opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the special vantage point of a riverboat cruise on Aug. 26, 2022.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
gmauthority.com

Monkeypox Case Reported At GM Wentzville Assembly Plant

Workers at the GM Wentzville plant in Missouri were recently informed that a coworker had tested positive for monkeypox. According to a letter sent to workers on Friday, August 19th by GM Wentzville plant executive director Lamar Rucker and partially published by World Socialist Web Site, a first-shift Trim employee first reported symptoms on Tuesday, August 9th. Medical personnel were notified, and test results confirmed that the employee had contracted monkeypox. In response, the employee’s work area was disinfected and GM medical conducted further risk assessment of the area.
WENTZVILLE, MO
kfornow.com

EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations

Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
NEBRASKA STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy