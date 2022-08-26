ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Arkansas Blood Institute holding Ultimate Tailgate Party

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w4WvA_0hWwTYpJ00

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Blood Institute invites blood donors to the Ultimate Tailgate Party on August 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fort Smith Harley-Davidson.

According to a news release from the Arkansas Blood Institute, successful blood donors will receive a free limited-edition, Jeep-inspired t-shirt, along with one free admission to Magic Springs Theme and Water Park. Donors will also be entered for a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card and a $200 portable tailgate grill.

The release says Fort Smith Therapy, Health and Wellness has pledged to give a $10 donation to the Children’s Emergency Shelter for every successful donation.

Boots & Badges battle in Gravette blood drive

“Return to school traditionally challenges our ability to collect blood products, as many are transitioning out of their summer routines,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “We’re so thankful to our loyal partners like Fort Smith Harley-Davidson, for helping us reward those who take the time to donate blood for those in need.”

The release says anyone 16 years old or older is encouraged to donate. Appointments can be made by calling 877-340-8777 or visiting arkbi.org .

The release says a photo ID is required. 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission. 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds. 18-year-olds and up must weigh at least 110 pounds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Smith, AR
Sports
Fort Smith, AR
Society
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Gravette, AR
City
Fort Smith, AR
State
Arkansas State
Cameron Eittreim

I Found The Perfect Place For Taco Tuesday In Fort Smith

Where do you go for a great taco in Fort Smith? Well, the choices are seemingly endless. There are so many great places where you can get a taco in this beautiful riverfront town. But it's the quality of the fresh tacos that I look for when I want something quick and easy to eat. Street tacos are my favorite, but you can never get the same taco twice.
FORT SMITH, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donors#Donate Blood#Charity#Jeep#Magic Springs Theme#Visa#Health And Wellness#Boots Badges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy