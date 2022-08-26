Man shoves two Tinley Park school staff members, says students were harassing his daughter: police

LITTLE VILLAGE — The former dean of a Little Village high school sexually assaulted a student multiple times starting when she was 15, prosecutors said in court Wednesday. Brian Crowder, 40, has been charged with criminal sexual assault. Prosecutors said he abused the former student during her sophomore, junior and senior years at Little Village Lawndale High School’s Social Justice before she cut off contact in 2015. The former student is now 24 and reported the abuse in September 2021, prosecutors said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO