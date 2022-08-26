ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Brooksville mail carrier gets 5 years for stealing money from neighborhood mailbox

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brooksville mail carrier was sentenced for stealing money out of a mailbox, the United States Attorney’s Office said.

Aleia Deborah Green, 20, worked as a contract mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. She delivered mail from the Crystal River Post Office.

Several neighbors complained about missing mail from Green’s route in October 2021.

Federal agents placed a piece of mail containing money in the outgoing mail slot of a cluster box.

Green retrieved the mail, opened it and stole the money, according to a release.

When confronted by the agents, Green admitted to taking the money. She also said she opened about 100 other pieces of mail along her route since August 2021.

Green was sentenced to five years, which is the maximum term of probation. She was also ordered to repay $956.53 to 23 victims.

Comments / 2

General Obvious
5d ago

Probably has my $25 gift card sent by a client that never arrived from a short distance. Envelope was delivered with a thank you card but the gift card was gone. Only thing that bothers me is the dirt bag mentality that they’re entitled to something that belongs to someone else.

Reply
5
 

