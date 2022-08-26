Two people were arrested at the Chauncey Hill Mall Saturday morning after they allegedly battered a group of victims and threatened them with a firearm. Quentin Stepheny, 21, and Deleon Holmes, 22, were arrested by West Lafayette Police early Saturday morning. Police say Stepheny battered multiple victims who ended up with only minor injuries and spat on one of them while Holmes threatened the group with a gun. WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson didn’t say what the conflict stemmed from or exactly how many victims there were.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO