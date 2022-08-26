Read full article on original website
Related
Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
Two arrested with gun outside Chauncey Hill Mall
Two people were arrested at the Chauncey Hill Mall Saturday morning after they allegedly battered a group of victims and threatened them with a firearm. Quentin Stepheny, 21, and Deleon Holmes, 22, were arrested by West Lafayette Police early Saturday morning. Police say Stepheny battered multiple victims who ended up with only minor injuries and spat on one of them while Holmes threatened the group with a gun. WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson didn’t say what the conflict stemmed from or exactly how many victims there were.
wslmradio.com
Semi Truck Stolen in Jasper County Recovered on I-65
This morning, officers from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post were dispatched to a theft of a tractor-trailer from the Love’s Truck Stop located on S.R. 10 east of I-65. Officers spoke with the victim who had been inside the...
Rape reported Tuesday in Lafayette
A rape was reported early this morning in a residence on North Street in Lafayette, police say. The report came in at 12:18 a.m., according to Lafayette Police crime logs. "Due to the sensitivity of the allegations being made, I can't go into detail about the rape itself," LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. "It is under investigation."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana man arrested on kidnapping count after missing 11-year-old girl found at his home, police say
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police arrested a Franklin man on Sunday after officers say they found a missing 11-year-old Illinois girl at his home. The girl was declared missing out of Vermilion County, Illinois on Saturday. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana to go to a home […]
wbiw.com
Two correctional officers were promoted at Rockville Correctional Facility
ROCKVILLE – Rockville Correctional Facility (RCF) Deputy Warden of Operations Stacey Milner is pleased to announce the promotions of Correctional Officers Kacey Fulk and Michael Nichols, each to the rank of Correctional Sergeant. Sergeant Fulk began her career with the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) at RCF in February...
Man walking dog finds body in pond in Lafayette neighborhood
A man walking his dog came across a body in a pond Wednesday morning inside a Lafayette neighborhood.
After 37 years, remains of ‘Baby Girl’ identified as missing Indiana teen
A nearly 40-year-old cold case has cropped up new information after the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification positively identified the skeletal remains of a young female found in Campbell County, Tenn. whom investigators over the years had known as "Baby Girl."
IN THIS ARTICLE
True crime podcasters receive tip on 2017 Delphi murders
Two ‘True Crime’ podcasters, who have been closely following the 2017 murders of two Indiana girls, got an anonymous tip about a riverbed search.
MyWabashValley.com
Terre Haute prison inmate dies
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute has died, according to a press release sent by the FCI. The release said that Jonathan Powers was seen acting erratically on Saturday evening and was evaluated by medical staff at the Terre Haute prison. Staff requested EMS and Powers was later transported to a local hospital.
Journal Review
Local Record: Sept. 1, 2022
• Assault at Crawfordsville High School, 1 Athenian Drive — 12:54 p.m. • Breaking and entering in the 700 block of Tuttle Avenue — 5:17 p.m. • Warrant served in the 300 block of North Grant Avenue — 7:01 p.m. • Danny Malek, 51, Crawfordsville, was arrested...
‘It was senseless’: friend of Danville murder victim speaks out
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A 31-year-old man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in Danville. Police said he was shot multiple times inside a house. Danville police said officers were called to the house about two hours earlier for a loud party, and noticed there were multiple people there. They were called […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing person reported in Lafayette
A Lafayette man was reported missing to Lafayette police Monday evening. Cornelius Powell, 55, was last seen in his home on Saturday, LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. Powell left his personal belongings in his home and his cell phone has been off since Saturday. Hartman said there's "nothing suspicious" yet,...
Lafayette man dies after truck rolls on highway, speed and alcohol may be factors
DELPHI, Ind. — A 44-year-old man from Tippecanoe County died early Sunday after crashing and rolling his truck on State Road 25 North in Carroll County. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Dept. said that Ryan King of Lafayette was driving northbound on SR 25 just south of County Road 200 N. when the crash occurred. Around 12:15 […]
Man thrown from motorcycle during crash in West Lafayette
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike during a weekend collision. According to the West Lafayette Police Department, officers were dispatched around 12:15 a.m. Saturday to W. State Street and Northwestern Avenue. Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Valadez had been ejected after his motorcycle collided with a car. He was unconscious and […]
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.
Monticello man in critical condition after tree falls on truck during storm
Indiana State Police said a 22-year-old man was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck southbound on S.R. 25 when a tree fell on top of the truck, trapping him inside.
WLFI.com
Purdue fraternity ordered to cease and desist
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Purdue fraternity, Lambda Phi Epsilon, has been ordered to cease and desist. That order came from the organization's national headquarters after concerns regarding activities were shared with both them and the university. Those concerns included hazing, sexual assault and academic dishonesty according to documents obtained by the Purdue Exponent.
THPD: No viable threat to VCSC school
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Terre Haute are responding to rumors after social media posts regarding threats to Vigo County Schools gained traction. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, investigators have found that there is no viable threat involved. Police added that they have alerted VCSC and the security teams involved, who […]
WLFI.com
Motorcycle driver injured in crash
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A motorcycle driver is recovering this morning following a crash early Saturday morning. West Lafayette Police said that it happened in the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and State Street here in West Lafayette around 12 a.m. Sergeant Swanson told News 18 the motorcycle driver...
Comments / 0