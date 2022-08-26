ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attica, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
The Exponent

Two arrested with gun outside Chauncey Hill Mall

Two people were arrested at the Chauncey Hill Mall Saturday morning after they allegedly battered a group of victims and threatened them with a firearm. Quentin Stepheny, 21, and Deleon Holmes, 22, were arrested by West Lafayette Police early Saturday morning. Police say Stepheny battered multiple victims who ended up with only minor injuries and spat on one of them while Holmes threatened the group with a gun. WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson didn’t say what the conflict stemmed from or exactly how many victims there were.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wslmradio.com

Semi Truck Stolen in Jasper County Recovered on I-65

This morning, officers from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post were dispatched to a theft of a tractor-trailer from the Love’s Truck Stop located on S.R. 10 east of I-65. Officers spoke with the victim who had been inside the...
JASPER COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Rape reported Tuesday in Lafayette

A rape was reported early this morning in a residence on North Street in Lafayette, police say. The report came in at 12:18 a.m., according to Lafayette Police crime logs. "Due to the sensitivity of the allegations being made, I can't go into detail about the rape itself," LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. "It is under investigation."
LAFAYETTE, IN
Attica, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
wbiw.com

Two correctional officers were promoted at Rockville Correctional Facility

ROCKVILLE – Rockville Correctional Facility (RCF) Deputy Warden of Operations Stacey Milner is pleased to announce the promotions of Correctional Officers Kacey Fulk and Michael Nichols, each to the rank of Correctional Sergeant. Sergeant Fulk began her career with the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) at RCF in February...
ROCKVILLE, IN
#Child Molestation#Violent Crime#Isp
MyWabashValley.com

Terre Haute prison inmate dies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute has died, according to a press release sent by the FCI. The release said that Jonathan Powers was seen acting erratically on Saturday evening and was evaluated by medical staff at the Terre Haute prison. Staff requested EMS and Powers was later transported to a local hospital.
Journal Review

Local Record: Sept. 1, 2022

• Assault at Crawfordsville High School, 1 Athenian Drive — 12:54 p.m. • Breaking and entering in the 700 block of Tuttle Avenue — 5:17 p.m. • Warrant served in the 300 block of North Grant Avenue — 7:01 p.m. • Danny Malek, 51, Crawfordsville, was arrested...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WCIA

‘It was senseless’: friend of Danville murder victim speaks out

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A 31-year-old man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in Danville. Police said he was shot multiple times inside a house. Danville police said officers were called to the house about two hours earlier for a loud party, and noticed there were multiple people there. They were called […]
DANVILLE, IL
The Exponent

Missing person reported in Lafayette

A Lafayette man was reported missing to Lafayette police Monday evening. Cornelius Powell, 55, was last seen in his home on Saturday, LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. Powell left his personal belongings in his home and his cell phone has been off since Saturday. Hartman said there's "nothing suspicious" yet,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Man thrown from motorcycle during crash in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike during a weekend collision. According to the West Lafayette Police Department, officers were dispatched around 12:15 a.m. Saturday to W. State Street and Northwestern Avenue. Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Valadez had been ejected after his motorcycle collided with a car. He was unconscious and […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue fraternity ordered to cease and desist

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Purdue fraternity, Lambda Phi Epsilon, has been ordered to cease and desist. That order came from the organization's national headquarters after concerns regarding activities were shared with both them and the university. Those concerns included hazing, sexual assault and academic dishonesty according to documents obtained by the Purdue Exponent.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

THPD: No viable threat to VCSC school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Terre Haute are responding to rumors after social media posts regarding threats to Vigo County Schools gained traction. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, investigators have found that there is no viable threat involved. Police added that they have alerted VCSC and the security teams involved, who […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WLFI.com

Motorcycle driver injured in crash

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A motorcycle driver is recovering this morning following a crash early Saturday morning. West Lafayette Police said that it happened in the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and State Street here in West Lafayette around 12 a.m. Sergeant Swanson told News 18 the motorcycle driver...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

