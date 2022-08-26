Emergency Management Agency director forging ahead with new E911 communications office

Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Arts Association in Newton County receives grant from Georgia Council for the Arts
COVINGTON – The Arts Association in Newton County has been awarded a $30,000 Bridge Grant by Georgia Council for the Arts, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2023. The Arts Association is among 213...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Piedmont Rockdale Hospital medical-surgical unit receives award for exemplary practice
CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale’s medical-surgical unit on Med-Surg 1 has received the AMSN PRISM Award, an honor recognizing exceptional nursing practice, leadership and outcomes in hospital medical-surgical units. The award, which stands for “Premier Recognition In the Specialty of Med-Surg,” is the first of its kind honoring med-surg...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Five graduate from welding training at Newton County Detention Center
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in its ongoing partnership with Action Inc., graduated five female inmates from the Women’s Welding Training Program on Aug. 19. The five who graduated are: Shannon Horne, Sharlene Clark, Aaliyah Roach, Jody Meeks and Siara Morgan. Four of the graduates...
Fulton County DA Fani Willis delivers warning to alleged criminals, advises public to keep valuables off social media
Fulton County DA Fani Willis delivers serious warning to alleged criminals, advises public not to display valuables on social media. Fulton County DA Fani Willis warns heavier sentences to gangs committing crimes in her jurisdictionShopify Partners.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice graduates 28 officers
DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice held a graduation ceremony for 28 newly-trained Juvenile Correctional Officers recently at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. The cadets will join the ranks of other JCOs at secure facilities across the state. “Our correctional officers ensure a safe...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County commemorates bicentennial with time capsule
COVINGTON — Newton County unveiled its Bicentennial Brick Walkway Monday morning in a ceremony that included burial of a time capsule containing items from the county and each of its municipalities. The walkway, located off Pace Street outside the north entrance to the county Administration Building, is paved with...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Grading contractor selected for Rivian plant site
MONROE — Grading for the 500-acre pad site for the Rivian Automotive battery and assembly plant will be done by Plateau Excavation of Austell, the same company that has worked on the Facebook data center projects in Stanton Springs North. The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and...
CBS 46
Walton County Board of Education member arrested, accused of theft
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Walton County Board of Education member and accused her of stealing more than $24,000. Simoan Baker was arrested Aug. 20 after turning herself into the Walton County Jail. Baker is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from a conservatorship...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the Estate of Robert Leslie Jones, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to the said estate are required to make payment to: Name of Administrator: Janet Lee Jones c/o Harger W. Hoyt, P.C. 1229 Royal Drive, Suite D Conyers, GA 30094 908-79969, 8/31,9/7,14,21,2022.
Athens mask “mandate” is again in effect
It’s a mandate that can be enforced in Athens-Clarke County government facilities, and in private businesses that allow for enforcement: Athens is again requiring face coverings in public buildings, as coronavirus case counts are again climbing. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website... The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Why dangerous guardrails banned from Georgia highways are still on local roads | 11Alive News Investigates
MILTON, Ga. — Blunt-end guardrails are dangerous. We've known that for decades. But, they are still on Georgia roads, and if you hit one, it could pierce through your car. Taylor Brock knows all too well. "In my left foot, I have two screws. My right foot I have...
CBS 46
Gwinnett County Public Schools makes changes to student discipline process
Suwanee, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s largest school district is overhauling how it disciplines students. Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is restructuring tribunals, the court-like hearings for students facing suspension or expulsion. Data compiled by the district show in 2019, GCPS sent more students to alternative schools, because of tribunals, than Atlanta, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Fulton County School districts combined.
WXIA 11 Alive
Heavy police presence in DeKalb neighborhood
There's a heavy police presence in a neighborhood on Longwood Court in DeKalb County. 11Alive will continue to update as we learn more.
Warning from FoCo Sheriff: Don’t be fooled by phone scammers impersonating deputies asking for money
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is alerting the public about a phone scam that has been targeting residents of Forsyth County(Image by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
CBS 46
Atlanta mayor says he was blindsided by Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wellstar has informed its employees that the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta is scheduled to close on Nov. 1. Atlanta Medical Center is only one of two trauma centers in metro Atlanta that can take care of people with critical injuries like gunshots, burns, blunt force trauma, etc.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Excel Church continues to give back despite loss to fire
CONYERS — For more than 15 years, Excel Church has hosted countless giveaways and family events and has consistently provided resources for people all over the metro Atlanta area. Now the church finds itself in need of help. On Aug. 19, Excel Church experienced a tragic fire that destroyed...
bwcatlantasouth.com
Because We Care - Atlanta South
$750 million in traffic improvements are coming to Henry County under new leadership. Unfortunately past regressive leadership motivated by race intentionally did not a pursue available funding to stop diverse growth from coming to Henry County but we came anyway and we are not going anywhere. Because the funding was secured in the last 5 years many of our projects are years out like 2024-2025. However a new highway from Hudson Bridge Rd to Jonesboro Rd is underway now from Jodeco Rd to Mt. Olive Rd in phase one. Phase two Hudson Bridge Rd to Jodeco starts late fall of this year! It is going to take time to fix the shameful actions of the past under new leadership but securing the funds was step one to improving traffic flow.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office concerned for missing teen’s safety
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl reported missing Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Mika Bowden, 17, was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 25 walking west on...
Athens District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker announces resignation
Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker announced Monday that she planned to resign from her seat on the Athens-Clarke County commission effective Tuesday. Melissa Link says she run to fill Parker’s unexpired term. Link, who represents District 3 on the Commission, was redistricted out of an opportunity to run for another term. She was drawn into District 2 and will run in a special election in November to replace Parker, who was first elected in a special election in 2018.
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested on terroristic charges after SWAT standoff in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - After a three and a half hour standoff, a SWAT standoff in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon ended with a peaceful resolution. Jason Travis Williams was arrested on charges of terroristic threats and acts. DeKalb County police said the standoff began when the sheriff's office requested help...
