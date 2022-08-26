Mayor Woodby meets with state official on Tweetsie Trail Expansion, requests state funding for project

Sharon Guinn Swann, age 71, of Walland, TN and Beaufort, SC passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, after an extended illness. A native of Elizabethton, TN, she was the daughter of Helma Guinn and Lester Guinn. She was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and East Tennessee State University. She received a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from East Tennessee State University. She worked for over 30 years in the Elizabethton School System and the Knox County School System. She took great pride in being a teacher and loved her school children as her own.

WALLAND, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO