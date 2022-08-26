Mayor Woodby meets with state official on Tweetsie Trail Expansion, requests state funding for project

Read full article on original website
Related
elizabethton.com
Carter County Government Starts Anew with Swearing in Ceremony
The Carter County Courthouse was packed with a standing room only crowd at noon on Wednesday as both new and returning members of the county’s government was sworn into office. The ceremony began as all three returning judges from the 1st Judicial Criminal Court were sworn in. Judges Lisa...
elizabethton.com
State funding allows expansion of gambling clinic services to East Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University is home to the second clinic in the state to treat individuals whose lives have been significantly harmed by gambling, thanks to a $1.2 million grant by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (MHSAS). This grant was recently...
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Department to increase impaired driving enforcement Labor Day weekend
The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reminds everyone about the dangers of impaired driving as the Labor Day weekend approaches. In conjunction with the National Highway Safety Administration, officers will be participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization initiative to increase impaired driving enforcement nationwide.
elizabethton.com
‘Outstanding’ entertainment, new features planned for Covered Bridge Days 2022
In their second year of leading Elizabethton’s long-running and popular Covered Bridge Days festival, members of Elizabethton’s Parks and Recreation Department say they are excited to do it all again this fall, September 23-25. Last year was the first time the city’s Parks and Rec department had led...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 16, 2022, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Roy Killion of Johnson City, TN for Theft of Property Over $10,000, Theft of Property Over $2,500 (motor vehicle), Burglary, Attempted Theft of property, Worthless checks, and theft of property over $10,000. Jessica Killion of Jonesborough, TN was arrested and charged with Worthless checks, and Theft of Property over $10,000.
elizabethton.com
ETSU launches new EQUIP program to increase pathways into rural medicine
JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine announced a new program designed to create more pathways for high school and college students who are interested in careers in medicine to serve rural and underserved communities. The college officially launched EQUIP (Extending Quillen to the...
elizabethton.com
Roan Mountain Fall Naturalists Rally coming up Sept. 9-11
The Roan Mountain Fall Naturalists Rally will be held September 9-11 and is chocked full of field trips and programs on the outdoors and creatures and things that can be found out there. This year marks the 60th year the Fall Naturalist Rally has been held. During those years it...
elizabethton.com
Terry Lee Rice
Terry Lee Rice, 67, Elizabethton, went home to be with his Lord, Monday, August 29, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born June 7, 1955, in Johnson City to the late George Lee & Daisy Knight Rice. He was a graduate of Science Hill High School and attended East...
RELATED PEOPLE
elizabethton.com
Cindy Walker Gober
Cindy Walker Gober, age 71, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord at the Johnson City Medical Center on Monday, August 29, 2022. Cindy was born in Johnson City, Tennessee to Carolyn Belle (Roberts) Walker of Johnson City, Tennessee and the late Duard Belmont Walker. In addition to her father, Cindy was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy E. Gober on January 31, 2021.
elizabethton.com
Sharon G. Swann
Sharon Guinn Swann, age 71, of Walland, TN and Beaufort, SC passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, after an extended illness. A native of Elizabethton, TN, she was the daughter of Helma Guinn and Lester Guinn. She was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and East Tennessee State University. She received a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from East Tennessee State University. She worked for over 30 years in the Elizabethton School System and the Knox County School System. She took great pride in being a teacher and loved her school children as her own.
elizabethton.com
Hampton set for trip to NC mountains to face Avery Co.
The Hampton Bulldogs have picked right up from where they left off in the 2021 season as they have won their first two games of the season at Pigeon Forge and last week against Johnson County and now will be boarding the buses on Friday to head toward the mountains of North Carolina to take on Avery County.
elizabethton.com
ETSU announces SGA Fall 2022 Concert performers
JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University’s Student Government Association (SGA) has announced that the SGA Fall 2022 Concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The concert will feature a blend of the rap and pop music genres, and includes performers Yung Gravy, Peach Tree Rascals and Lisa Heller.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elizabethton.com
A lot at stake in Elizabethton – Greeneville showdown Friday night
Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten isn’t one for mincing words and didn’t this week as he spoke of his teams need to come to the realization that they failed in getting all three phases of football lined up two weeks ago when they hosted the Science Hill Hilltoppers in The Railroad Rumble and were defeated 17-7.
elizabethton.com
Bert Street Music Series features Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen
Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen will perform a free concert at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 1. The band was formed in 2010 by Lawson, who serves as the band’s singer, guitarist and band leader. His incendiary guitar playing and powerful performances have riveted audiences throughout the region. Forging an identity as a good-time party band that plays the real-deal blues, down in the mud rock ‘n’ roll and funk music, their joyful music has made the Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen one of the area’s premier attractions.
elizabethton.com
Bonnie Kate Theater hosts three big nights of jazz in Sept.
The Bonnie Kate Theater and Johnson City Jazz will host The Peterson Perkins Quintet Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m. This is the second round of Tuesday night jazz events at the Bonnie Kate. This is the first concert of the new series. The Peterson Perkins Quintet will play some of the old favorites as well as original music.
elizabethton.com
Lady Cyclones pick up conference win
The Elizabethton Lady Cyclone volleyball team picked up a conference win by defeating Johnson County in three sets on Tuesday. The Lady Cyclones took the three-set match 25-11, 25-17, and 25-16 in John Treadway Gym. Gracie Kirsch led the Cyclones offensive effort with 13 kills followed by Zoe Proffitt with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elizabethton.com
Sometimes Dreams don’t come true, Rangers looking to bounce back
Last Friday night in Roan Mountain the Rangers played pretty good football. When you play a really good football team like Cloudland, you have to play better than pretty good, make only a few mistakes, if any, and score more points than your opponent. This just didn’t happen and the Rangers’ chances of a conference title became really slim.
Comments / 0