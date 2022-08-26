Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kttn.com
Director of Marketing and Commodities for Missouri Farm Bureau to speak at meeting of Grundy County Farm Bureau
Missouri Farm Bureau Director of Marketing and Commodities Davin Althoff will speak at the Grundy County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting later this month. The meeting will be in the fellowship hall of the First Christian Church of Trenton on September 22nd at 6 pm. A meal will be provided by...
kttn.com
NCMC Board of Trustees finalizes contract for real estate purchase in Trenton
A contract has been finalized regarding real estate action taken by the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees in an executive session last week. Chief of Staff Kristi Harris reports the college purchased 109 East Crowder Road in Trenton from Gordon and Sue Gunter for $50,000. NCMC does not have set plans for the property.
kttn.com
Chillicothe and Gallatin FFA chapters among those winning “Sweepstakes” awards at Missouri State Fair
FFA Chapters at Chillicothe and Gallatin are among the “sweepstakes” award winners at the Missouri State Fair. According to the Missouri FFA Association, the Chillicothe FFA Chapter won awards in swine and a category called the Governor’s Best Livestock. Gallatin won a sweepstakes award in the “Field...
kttn.com
United Fiber and United Electric Cooperative invest in North Central Missouri College Savannah campus
United Fiber and United Electric Cooperative announce their investment with the North Central Missouri College Foundation for the NCMC Savannah Campus. In recognition of their investment, the new Savannah campus welcome center will be named the United Fiber & United Electric Cooperative Welcome Center. “United and NCMC are both committed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Chillicothe City Council approves ordinances for chip and seal and demolition projects
The Chillicothe City Council approved ordinances and contracts August 29th. City Administrator Rozanne Frampton reports one ordinance and contract was for a chip and seal street project through Vance Brothers for about $280,000. The project involves multiple streets, is scheduled to start in about three weeks, and is expected to take up to two weeks to complete.
kttn.com
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issues boil advisory
Due to a water main break, the Sullivan County Public Water Supply District has issued a precautionary boil advisory. Affected are rural water customers on Thrush Road from Highway 5 to Locust Creek and along Tick Road. The boil advisory continues until further notice and was issued by the water...
kttn.com
Audio: Trenton Chamber of Commerce to host Annual Jailbreak Poker Run on September 10th
Motorcycles, classic cars and trucks, and other vehicles are welcome to participate in the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce’s 12th Annual Jailbreak Poker Run next week. Registration will start September 10th at 9 am on Eighth Street between the courthouse in Trenton and the former Grundy County Jail, which is now the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The ride will begin at 10 am.
kttn.com
Allison Haley selected as North Central Missouri College Outstanding Student
Allison Haley from Chillicothe, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for August. Allison, a Missouri A+ scholarship student, is in her second year at NCMC studying psychology and working on her Associate in Arts degree. Allison will graduate in December and transfer to the University of Central Missouri to complete a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Allison hopes one day to be a clinical psychologist.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Eight contestants to compete for the title of “Miss Calamity Jane”
Eight contestants will compete in the Calamity Jane Pageant in Princeton. The event will be held at the Princeton United Methodist Church on September 10th at 7 pm. The contestants will compete in several categories on September 10th, including interviews, informal wear, formal wear, and questions and answers. Other Calamity...
kttn.com
Jamesport Community Association to sponsor fish fry
The Jamesport Community Association will sponsor a fish fry to raise funds for the upkeep of the Spillman Event Center in Jamesport and other community projects. Attendees can dine in or drive through at the Spillman Center on September 9th, starting at 4 pm. The menu will include fish, potatoes,...
kttn.com
Audio: New owner says more businesses are renting space at Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton
More businesses have started moving into the Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton since a man from Blue Springs purchased the property a few months ago. Owner Jason Lassiter says Pet Central recently moved into a space at the shopping center. Dunkin’s Liquidation has also expanded. Work is being done...
kttn.com
Man from Iowa and woman from Trenton arrested on drug-related allegations in Grundy County
An Ottumwa, Iowa man who was arrested in Grundy County in July in connection with a vehicle reported stolen in Adair County has been returned to Grundy County. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 38-year-old Kent Jacob Lasley was arrested in Wapello County, Iowa August 31st, and a waiver of extradition was signed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Livingston County Library to host songwriting workshop
The Livingston County Library will be hosting a special songwriting workshop followed by a concert with Andy & Judy on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Main Library, 450 Locust Street. Andy & Judy Daigle perform as the folk duo, Andy & Judy. They perform regularly at libraries, coffeehouses, and concert...
kttn.com
Heritage Days to be held in Jamesport beginning September 23rd
Jamesport’s Heritage Days will be held on September 23rd and 24th. Most of the activities will be at the Spillman Event Center. Activities will be available on both days from 9 to 4 o’clock. They will include a craft show, retail market, kettle corn, and other food, fall décor, antiques, and a flea market on both days.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Dianna “June” Webb
Dianna “June” Webb, age 76, a resident of Ludlow, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. June was born the daughter of Manuel and Sara Jane (Markley) Hostetter on April 23, 1946, in Lafayette County, Missouri. She graduated high school from Grand Pass, Missouri, in 1965. On April 13, 1970, she was united in marriage to Gary Ray Webb in Nowata, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2015. She was a member of the Ludlow Community Church, Ludlow, Missouri. June enjoyed leading her 4-H sewing group, and she was a member of the Women’s Study Club. June loved being a farm wife. She and her husband worked together raising their kids, the crops, and livestock for many years. June was known to serve feasts for her family, hired hands, and welcomed any visitors. Teaching Bible School in the summer was also one of her favorite past times. Sewing doll clothes turned from hobby to business as she owned June Webb’s Doll Clothes and Accessories.
kttn.com
Cameron couple faces charges of theft and property damage after discarding property of tenant
A Cameron couple faces felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly discarding the belongings of a woman who lived on land the couple owned. Online court information shows 57-year-old Danny Boyd Petifurd and 49-year-old Anita Petifurd have each been charged with stealing $750 or more and first-degree property damage. Each is scheduled for an initial appearance in court on September 8th.
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested for violating protection order
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult. The Trenton Police Department arrested 50-year-old Gary Lee Riddle on August 30th. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 13th.
kttn.com
Main Street Trenton to host “Brew Fest” on September 24th
Main Street Trenton will hold Brew Fest in September. Registration will start at The Space in Downtown Trenton on September 24th at 5 pm with the event running from 5 to 8 pm. Participants can explore Downtown while sampling beers at businesses. The night will end with music by Cheap...
kttn.com
Bethany man faces charges of burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle
A Bethany man faces felony charges after he allegedly forced entry into a Bethany residence and drove a pickup truck without permission August 29th. Thirty three year old Douglas Abram Dennis has been charged with second degree burglary and first degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for court August 31st.
kttn.com
Tickets for the Art’s Alive performance of “Harvey” go on sale September 1st
Tickets will go on sale September 1st for Art’s Alive-sponsored performances of Harvey by Mary Chase. The play will be performed in the Hoover Theater of the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton on September 24th and 25th at 2 p.m. Doors to the theater will open at 1:30 pm on both days.
Comments / 0