ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

AEX to receive funding for improvement, modernization

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana has received a nearly $7.5 million grant for improving and modernizing several airports in the state. The money is coming from the Department of Transportation, and the Alexandria International Airport will see some of it. AEX is set to receive more than $1.4 million to...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Cypremort Point State Park is one of the few beaches located in southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. Cypremort Point is a south Louisiana state park where the...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

WATCH: Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards joined the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) at the first-ever Broadband Solutions Summit at the Hotel Bentley on Wednesday with a major announcement about the future of high-speed internet in Louisiana. NTIA Special Rep. for Broadband Andy Berke announced Louisiana as...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cameron Parish, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
CBS 42

Louisiana deputies reopen case involving man who went missing in 1989

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in a missing person case from 1989. Robert Fulton Browning is described as a White male, who was 53 years old at the time of his disappearance. According to deputies, Browning was last reported walking away from his home on […]
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Disaster Management#United Us
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for missing Singer woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from Singer. Mirandia Garlington, 32, was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 p.m., authorities said. It is believed by authorities that she could be in the Lake Charles or...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

Big-name Louisiana Republicans on Hand for Annual Reagan Fundraiser

The Rapides Parish Executive Republican Committee held their annual Ronald Reagan dinner fundraiser Saturday. On hand were some big Republican names throughout the state. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report. Randy Wiggins is the Chairman of the Rapides Parish Executive Republican Committee and he...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kalb.com

Gov. Edwards, state leaders participate in Inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit

The following information is from the Office of Governor John Bel Edwards. BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by federal, state, locally elected officials and community leaders for the inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit to announce that over $35 million will be distributed to bring affordable high speed internet to nearly 15,000 locations within the next 18-24 months. Two new parishes (Vernon and LaSalle) will be impacted by this second wave of awards provided through the state’s broadband program, Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO).
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy