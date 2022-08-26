The following information is from the Office of Governor John Bel Edwards. BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by federal, state, locally elected officials and community leaders for the inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit to announce that over $35 million will be distributed to bring affordable high speed internet to nearly 15,000 locations within the next 18-24 months. Two new parishes (Vernon and LaSalle) will be impacted by this second wave of awards provided through the state’s broadband program, Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO).

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO