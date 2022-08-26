Read full article on original website
kalb.com
AEX to receive funding for improvement, modernization
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana has received a nearly $7.5 million grant for improving and modernizing several airports in the state. The money is coming from the Department of Transportation, and the Alexandria International Airport will see some of it. AEX is set to receive more than $1.4 million to...
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Cypremort Point State Park is one of the few beaches located in southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. Cypremort Point is a south Louisiana state park where the...
kalb.com
WATCH: Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards joined the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) at the first-ever Broadband Solutions Summit at the Hotel Bentley on Wednesday with a major announcement about the future of high-speed internet in Louisiana. NTIA Special Rep. for Broadband Andy Berke announced Louisiana as...
brproud.com
August 29: A day in history that forever changed Louisiana’s geography and residents’ lives in 2005, 2012, and 2021.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- August 29 will forever be a day that Louisiana residents will remember. Three hurricanes have made landfall on this day. Three storms severely altered our geography and lives, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser reflects on the anniversary of Hurricanes Katrina, Isaac, and Ida. Most of us remember exactly...
Louisiana deputies reopen case involving man who went missing in 1989
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in a missing person case from 1989. Robert Fulton Browning is described as a White male, who was 53 years old at the time of his disappearance. According to deputies, Browning was last reported walking away from his home on […]
wwno.org
Where are all the hurricanes? Meteorologist details Louisiana outlook during peak of storm season
On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, the WWNO/WRKF Coastal Desk reports on this year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season, and commemorates Hurricane Ida’s landfall one year ago. This episode originally aired on Monday, August 29, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above. Despite...
kalb.com
One year since Hurricane Ida, what changes have been made, having a game plan
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - August 29 is a solemn day for many as we look back on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida’s landfall in Louisiana. Ida hit Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane at Port Fourchon and caused devastating damage to places like Grand Isle. Hurricane season...
Lafayette Woman Goes Viral for Witty (and Honest) Reply to Person Looking for 'Fall Foliage' in Louisiana
As we look forward to the fall season in Louisiana, one Facebook user is going viral for her brutally honest advice.
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for missing Singer woman
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from Singer. Mirandia Garlington, 32, was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 p.m., authorities said. It is believed by authorities that she could be in the Lake Charles or...
WDSU
Insurance companies pulled out of Louisiana after Ida. Many homes remain unrepaired as a result
LAPLACE, La. — One year later, Hurricane Ida's destruction can still be seen across Southeast Louisiana. Many homeowners are still struggling to get their homes repaired after several insurance companies in the state went belly up. Rosalind Davis walked WDSU through the damage in her house in LaPlace. She...
Food Truck Court Coming to Lake Charles “The Corner”
Announced over the weekend on the Lake Area Food Truck Alliance Facebook page, "The Corner" is coming to Lake Charles. Why has this idea not been put into action years ago? Who cares, it's here now!. The idea behind "The Corner" is to have a place for various food trucks...
klax-tv.com
Big-name Louisiana Republicans on Hand for Annual Reagan Fundraiser
The Rapides Parish Executive Republican Committee held their annual Ronald Reagan dinner fundraiser Saturday. On hand were some big Republican names throughout the state. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report. Randy Wiggins is the Chairman of the Rapides Parish Executive Republican Committee and he...
westcentralsbest.com
Parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Early Morning Crash After Striking a Culvert
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Early Morning Crash After Striking a Culvert. Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, just after 4:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Middle Road, south of Old Arcadia Road in Minden, Louisiana. Mark Isenhour, 58, of Minden, Louisiana was killed in this crash.
Three Louisiana Men and One Child Found Dead in Sabine River After a Rescue Attempt
Three Louisiana Men and One Child Found Dead in Sabine River After a Rescue Attempt. On August 29, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they located the fourth victim, a young boy, from the waters of the Sabine River. The victim was found between 8:30 and 8:40...
A Louisiana Man Has Been Killed in A Head-On Motorcycle Vs Truck Crash on LA 107
A Louisiana Man Has Been Killed in A Head-On Motorcycle Vs Truck Crash on LA 107. Louisiana – On August 28, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 107 at Louisiana Highway 115 Cutoff Road at around 1:15 p.m. Robert D. Reich, 70, of Forest Hill, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
kalb.com
Gov. Edwards, state leaders participate in Inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit
The following information is from the Office of Governor John Bel Edwards. BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by federal, state, locally elected officials and community leaders for the inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit to announce that over $35 million will be distributed to bring affordable high speed internet to nearly 15,000 locations within the next 18-24 months. Two new parishes (Vernon and LaSalle) will be impacted by this second wave of awards provided through the state’s broadband program, Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO).
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to Peto’s Truck Stop in Roanoke, Louisiana, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Deputies also responded to...
