NBC Sports
How to watch Notre Dame vs Ohio State and the Irish all season: TV, Peacock info for 2022
College football season is finally back in action as Notre Dame opens its season on the road this Saturday with at Ohio State. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC) from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. See below for the complete 2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule as well as additional information on how to watch/live stream games on NBC and Peacock.
20 highest paid NBA players
Who are the 20 highest paid NBA players? Who is the highest paid NBA player in 2022? These are important
NBA・
Steve Kerr reveals the 1 NBA player he most wants to coach
Steve Kerr has played with Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan, played for Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich, and had Steph Curry and Kevin Durant play for him. But there is one specific person Kerr still wants to add to his list. The Golden State Warriors head coach Kerr spoke this...
NBA・
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
Jeanie Buss immediately walks back comment that Russell Westbrook was 'best player' for the Lakers last season
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some interesting comments while promoting the latest documentary about her life running an NBA franchise. Buss appeared on a podcast with NBA insider Sam Amick to discuss the new Hulu docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.” While speaking to Amick, the two eventually talked about the modern era of the team and the latest construction of the roster.
NBC Sports
Report: Here's when Gallinari could return to Celtics after injury
The good news is that Danilo Gallinari's first season with the Boston Celtics doesn't appear to be lost. The bad news is that he likely won't be ready for Opening Night. The Celtics forward, who suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee Saturday while playing for Italy in the FIBA World Cup qualifier, is expected to miss "at least two months" and should return to action in November, Sportando reported Monday.
Paul Finebaum blasts Marcus Freeman for comments on Ohio State spread
It’s game week for one of the biggest games on the Week 1 schedule. Notre Dame and Ohio State face off on Saturday, and Marcus Freeman made waves Monday when he acknowledged the 17.5-point spread. Tuesday, SEC Network host Paul Finebaum blasted Freeman for using that number as motivation.
NBC Sports
Bears awarded Alex Leatherwood and five other players on waivers
The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest...
Serena Williams beats Danka Kovinic in straight sets in U.S. Open opener
Serena Williams beat Danka Kovinic in her 2022 U.S. Open opener, but she'll likely need to summon her best tennis to overcome the rash of tough opponents she drew for the final run of her iconic tennis career.
NBC Sports
Bills expect Tre’Davious White to play “considerable” number of games
The Bills took all the time they had before making a decision about whether to activate cornerback Tre'Davious White from the physically unable to perform list before cutting their roster to 53 players on Tuesday, but they ultimately chose not to take him off the list. That decision means that...
NBC Sports
49ers waive disappointing RB Sermon, 2021 third-round pick
Running back Trey Sermon, a third-round draft pick last year, found himself Wednesday without a spot on the 49ers’ 53-man roster. The 49ers announced that they have waived Sermon in order to create room for the addition of offensive lineman Blake Hance, whom the club claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.
NBC Sports
Schefter strangely breaks Warriors news of Robinson camp contract
In news that will have many double-checking to make sure they’re not being fooled by a fake Twitter profile, ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter broke an NBA story. On Wednesday, Schefter reported, citing sources, that former Los Angeles Clippers lottery pick Jerome Robinson is signing a one-year deal with the Warriors to fight for a roster spot in training camp.
Cleveland Cavaliers trade for Donovan Mitchell in blockbuster deal with Utah Jazz; Evaluating the deal for both sides
Cleveland Cavaliers add a legit superstar via trade.
Ryan Poles, Bears 'proud' of how Teven Jenkins has earned his place in their plans
In late July, the Chicago Bears were wondering what second-year offensive lineman Teven Jenkins’ future held with them. He has since found his fit.
Flores Fights Arbitration in Filing, Warning of Goodell ‘Kangaroo Court’
Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores says if Roger Goodell can arbitrate his employment discrimination claims against NFL teams and the league itself, it would make a mockery of justice, with adverse impacts on workers across the country. The argument, raised in a 31-page memorandum filed by Flores’ attorneys on Wednesday in the Southern District of New York, is intended to sway Judge Valerie Caproni to deny the NFL’s motion to compel arbitration. The league contends that claims brought by Flores, and fellow coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, are preempted by language in employment contracts and the NFL constitution that...
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule for Darlington Raceway
The Cup playoffs are scheduled to begin Sunday with one of NASCAR’s classic events — the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Sixteen playoff drivers (and the rest of the field) will test NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway in the first race of the first playoff round. Chase Elliott, a...
