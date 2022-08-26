ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Duke AD calls Auburn ‘shameful’ for its treatment of AD Allen Greene

By Steve Wiseman
The News & Observer
 5 days ago

Auburn parted ways with its athletics director on Friday, but the way it went down gave retired Duke athletics director Kevin White concerns about college athletics he could not hold back.

Shortly after Auburn announced Allen Greene’s four-year tenure was ending, White called the move “terribly disturbing to say the very least, perhaps closer to utterly shameful” in a statement emailed to The News & Observer.

“Allen is clearly a rock star leader within the broader college athletics landscape,” White said. “Therefore, this is clearly a death blow moment, as the greater enterprise of college athletics swirls via unprecedented chaos.”

Greene, the only Black athletics director in Auburn’s history, previously worked with White’s son, Danny, at Mississippi and Buffalo. He replaced Danny White as Buffalo’s athletics director in 2015 before leaving for the same job at Auburn in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315RH5_0hWwSFGX00
Auburn University director of athletics Allen Greene introduces new radio voice of Auburn (University) sports, Andy Burcham, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. Burcham replaces Rod Bramblett after Bramblett and his wife Paula Bramblett were killed in a car wreck on May 25, 2019. (Todd Van Emst photo via AP) Associated Press

With his five-year contract set to expire this January, Greene decided to leave Auburn this week for what school officials called “professional reasons.”

“Allen arrived on The Plains with vision, passion and experience to elevate Auburn athletics to the next level,” Auburn president Christopher Roberts said in a school statement. “In the brief time that I have worked alongside Allen as president, he has proven to be an asset to Auburn, enhancing our athletics programs and facilities, and has been dedicated to our student-athletes, to integrity and to our university.”

Kevin White, 71, was Duke’s athletics director from 2008 until his 2021 retirement after having been athletics director at Notre Dame (2000-08), Arizona State (1996-2000), Tulane (1991-96) and Maine (1987-91).

Long respected in the field, White said Auburn’s “apparent political dysfunction” caused it to lose a talented person in Greene.

“This particular leadership transition, unequivocally, ascends Auburn to the cat bird seat, in terms of being tone deaf nationally,” said White, who still works at Duke as a Fuqua School of Business professor.

