Motorsports

Almirola Reverses NASCAR Retirement Decision Because of Family Reasons

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver signed a multiyear agreement that will begin in 2023.

Aric Almirola announced on Friday that he will continue competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing and sponsor Smithfield.

The 2023 campaign will mark Almirola’s 12th season with Smithfield and sixth with Stewart-Haas Racing, competing with the team since ’18. He signed a multiyear agreement that will begin in 2023. In addition, his new contract states his sponsor, Smithfield, will serve as the key partner in driving his No. 10 Ford Mustang.

The latest move from Almirola comes as a change in life direction for him. In January, Almirola announced that he would retire from full-time competition after the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, citing that he wanted to spend more time with his wife, Janice, and his kids, Alex and Abby.

“… For the last 37 years my life has always revolved around me and what I needed to do,” Almirola previously said. “I want to be present. I want to be the best husband and father, and that to me means more than being a racecar driver.”

However, just as family played a role in deciding to retire, they also factored into his decision to return.

“I’ve learned a lot this year and perhaps the biggest learning was to never say never,” Almirola said in a statement. “I came into this year ready to soak everything up, and I have. I already knew I had the coolest job in the world, but being with my family and being there for Janice and Alex and Abby was really important. My desire to compete and win never wavered, but I didn’t want it to come at the expense of family. We found a way to accommodate both and I’ve never been happier.

“Smithfield is a big part of that. They’ve been a part of my life for 11 years and, really, my entire NASCAR Cup Series career. They’re family to me. And, of course, it’s always nice to be wanted. Smithfield wanted me to continue representing them. Stewart-Haas Racing wanted me to continue driving their racecars. Everything just aligned and it’s something we all embraced.

“The original decision to step away from fulltime racing at the end of the season was a family one, and so is this decision. Janice, Alex and Abby are just as excited as I am to continue racing the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang.”

Almirola made his Cup Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 11, 2007, shortly before his 23rd birthday. However, he did not start competing in the series full-time until ‘12 with Richard Petty Motorsports in the famous No. 43. In total, he has three career wins. If Almirola picks up a win at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night, he will advance to the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

But in the meantime, Almirola will not be “waving goodbye” anytime soon.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

