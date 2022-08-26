Bloomingdale's to close in Skokie mall, but Bloomie's will take its place

SKOKIE, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A big retail chain is going to have a smaller footprint in the northern suburbs.

Bloomingdale said it's closing its store in the Old Orchard shopping center in Skokie. However, the retailer said it's not leaving the mall all together.

Crain's Chicago Business reports the chain is going to open a new smaller store called Bloomie's.

It will be the second Bloomingdale's location in the country. The other one is in Virginia. The store chain said it will wait to close the Bloomingdale's location until the new Bloomie's store opens sometime later this year.

Old Orchard is not immune to the struggles that shopping malls are facing across the country. 21 percent of its properties were vacant as of this past spring, according to Crain's.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram