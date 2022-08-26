ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skokie, IL

Bloomingdale's to close in Skokie mall, but Bloomie's will take its place

By Cisco Cotto
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1mz1_0hWwRyVf00

SKOKIE, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A big retail chain is going to have a smaller footprint in the northern suburbs.

Bloomingdale said it's closing its store in the Old Orchard shopping center in Skokie. However, the retailer said it's not leaving the mall all together.

Crain's Chicago Business reports the chain is going to open a new smaller store called Bloomie's.

It will be the second Bloomingdale's location in the country. The other one is in Virginia. The store chain said it will wait to close the Bloomingdale's location until the new Bloomie's store opens sometime later this year.

Old Orchard is not immune to the struggles that shopping malls are facing across the country. 21 percent of its properties were vacant as of this past spring, according to Crain's.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q985

Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant

Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia, IL
State
Virginia State
City
Chicago, IL
City
Skokie, IL
City
Bloomingdale, IL
Local
Illinois Business
wjol.com

Popular Cafe Closing Its Doors For Good At Louis Joliet Mall

The at the Louis Joliet Mall will be closing this week. A sign on the door reads, “This is a difficult time for all of us, and we regret to inform you that Tuesday, August 30 will be this cafe’s last day of business.” Another sign reads that they are short staffed and were doing only online orders.
JOLIET, IL
NBC Chicago

Christkindlmarket Announces Season Opening Date, Third Location in Chicago Area

The winter holiday season is still three months away, but Chicago's popular Christkindlmarket is already plotting its return. The market, with locations in Daley Plaza and at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville, returns for the holidays on Nov. 18 and will be open for visitors until around Christmas. A longtime winter tradition, the German-style holiday market offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan goods and taste international foods all the while listening to festive tunes.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Malls#The Mall#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Chicago Business#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
cwbchicago.com

2 tourists are among 6 robbed in River North, West Loop on Monday night

Four people, including two tourists, were robbed at gunpoint in River North on Monday evening, according to Chicago police reports. Gunmen robbed two more people in the West Loop, not far from where some of the River North victims’ stolen property was found. Around 7:35 p.m., Chicago police officers...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Items up for bid in fourth auction from Arlington International Racecourse

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- More items from the now-closed Arlington International Racecourse will be up for auction Wednesday.  This will be the fourth auction and will include some unique items including a nearly 6-foot-tall horse statue -- the high bid is $160.Other items include a large popcorn machine starting at $240 and even a food court map at $15. Those interested in these, and other items must have their bids placed online.The next auction for Arlington Park items is Sept. 13.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Chicago

Mail thieves strike in Norridge and Harwood Heights, leaving at least 40 victims

NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- New video released Tuesday shows a thief swiping letters from a blue mailbox in the northwest suburbs.Police in both Norridge and Harwood Heights say they are tracking a surge in mail theft and check fraud – with at least 40 victims in the last six months.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, police in those suburbs have issued a warning about what not to do with their mail.Police say thieves somehow opened up a blue mailbox near the Norridge Village Hall and stole mail twice in the past three and a half months. It is a brazen...
NORRIDGE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
WGNtv.com

A behind-the-scenes look at a Chicago pinball factory

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Chicago has had a long history of pinball making. Despite its name, Jersey Jack Pinball calls Chicago home after moving its headquarters here a few years ago. From its founding in 2011, Jersey Jack Pinball has earned its reputation as the industry leader in...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have extraordinary online reviews and are known for serving high quality food made with fresh ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

How long should a roof last?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/13/2022: Lindholm Roofing’s Assistant Manager Mike Huston to the rescue! Listen in while Mike talk about how long different roofs should last and how Lindholm offers free assessments to look at your roof. To learn more about what Lindholm Roofing can do for you go to lindholmroofing.com or call them at 1-800-4-ROOFER.
wgnradio.com

Can you live longer if your cholesterol is high?

Dr. Micah Eimer, cardiologist and medical director of the Northwestern Medicine Glenview, Evanston and Deerfield Outpatient Centers, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain whether a higher cholesterol count is associated with longer life. “Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy