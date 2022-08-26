Ald. Hairston won't run for re-election; City Council departures continue

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Yet another member of Chicago City Council has decided to pack it in.

Fifth Ward Ald. Leslie Hairston, who represents Hyde Park and South Shore on the South Side, has told constituents she'll retire from City Council at the end of her term next year.

She’s been on Chicago City Council for more than 24 years. Hairston becomes the latest in a series of alderpersons who have either resigned or announced they won’t seek re-election.

“After 24 years as alderperson, I am announcing my decision to retire at the end of my term in 2023. For more than 30 years, I have held jobs serving the public and it is time for me to look at the next chapter of my life,” Hairston said in a statement.

“While I haven’t made any decisions yet, rest assured it will be active, engaged and committed to making my community better. It just will not be as alderperson.”