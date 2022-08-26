Woman sentenced to six months in prison for biting cops

Lock Haven, Pa. — A Beech Creek woman will serve six months in jail for the "unacceptable" assault on two police officers who were trying to take her boyfriend into custody in 2020.

Tisha L. Smeal, 34, was sentenced Monday to 6-23 months in the Clinton County Correctional Facility for biting two Lock Haven City police officers. President Judge Craig P. Miller also imposed a consecutive three-year probation term to follow.

Smeal was found guilty following a one-day non-jury trial on April 21 of two counts of simple assault and two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer. Smeal was originally scheduled to be sentenced in July, but that proceeding was continued at her request.

Shortly before her sentencing Monday, Smeal filed a motion, asking the Court to vacate her conviction and schedule her for a new trial. Smeal claimed Judge Miller, when he was a defense attorney, had previously represented a defendant in 1998 that created a conflict of interest in Smeal's present matter. In denying the motion, Judge Miller ruled that Smeal's motion was untimely and it clearly should have been raised before trial, not after.

Miller also went on to explain that he had no recollection of the24-year-old case upon which Smeal based her motion. Prior to trial, Smeal had filed another motion trying to have the case dismissed, alleging the state had taken too long to try the case. That motion was also denied after the Court determined that the vast majority of the 18-month delay in getting the case to trial was caused by Smeal herself and the mutiple continuances she had requested, as well as the delays caused by COVID-19 protocols.

During sentencing, Smeal asked for house arrest, but District Attorney Dave Strouse argued that Smeal should go to state prison for 2-4 years. Strouse argued that Smeal had never accepted any responsibility for her actions in the case. Strouse said the defendant had no remorse and thought the entire case was some kind of joke. He referred to a Facebook post allegedly made by Smeal, with a photograph of her biting her tongue, posted the day after her trial.

Smeal made joking comments about her biting police, and being a "biter," Strouse said. Smeal had bitten two separate police officers, first a female officer, and second a male officer, while they attempted to stop from interfering with an arrest of her then-boyfriend, Strouse explained. He also described how Smeal acted like a "caged animal" after she had been taken into custody — and referred to video evidence of Smeal in the rear of a police patrol car screaming and damaging the car for an extended period of time after the assault.

While imposing sentencing, Judge Miller indicated he had viewed the videos and it was quite clear what Smeal had done, and that it was completely unacceptable.

Miller said the sentence was intended to recognize the severity of the crimes, but also to recognize that Smeal had no criminal history. For those reasons, Miller imposed the county jail sentence. At the conclusion of sentence, Smeal requested that she be permitted to report to jail at a later date. Miller denied that request and committed her to the custody of the Clinton County Sheriff.