ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

Woman sentenced to six months in prison for biting cops

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440tns_0hWwRn2u00

Lock Haven, Pa. — A Beech Creek woman will serve six months in jail for the "unacceptable" assault on two police officers who were trying to take her boyfriend into custody in 2020.

Tisha L. Smeal, 34, was sentenced Monday to 6-23 months in the Clinton County Correctional Facility for biting two Lock Haven City police officers. President Judge Craig P. Miller also imposed a consecutive three-year probation term to follow.

Smeal was found guilty following a one-day non-jury trial on April 21 of two counts of simple assault and two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer. Smeal was originally scheduled to be sentenced in July, but that proceeding was continued at her request.

Shortly before her sentencing Monday, Smeal filed a motion, asking the Court to vacate her conviction and schedule her for a new trial. Smeal claimed Judge Miller, when he was a defense attorney, had previously represented a defendant in 1998 that created a conflict of interest in Smeal's present matter. In denying the motion, Judge Miller ruled that Smeal's motion was untimely and it clearly should have been raised before trial, not after.

Miller also went on to explain that he had no recollection of the24-year-old case upon which Smeal based her motion. Prior to trial, Smeal had filed another motion trying to have the case dismissed, alleging the state had taken too long to try the case. That motion was also denied after the Court determined that the vast majority of the 18-month delay in getting the case to trial was caused by Smeal herself and the mutiple continuances she had requested, as well as the delays caused by COVID-19 protocols.

During sentencing, Smeal asked for house arrest, but District Attorney Dave Strouse argued that Smeal should go to state prison for 2-4 years. Strouse argued that Smeal had never accepted any responsibility for her actions in the case. Strouse said the defendant had no remorse and thought the entire case was some kind of joke. He referred to a Facebook post allegedly made by Smeal, with a photograph of her biting her tongue, posted the day after her trial.

Smeal made joking comments about her biting police, and being a "biter," Strouse said. Smeal had bitten two separate police officers, first a female officer, and second a male officer, while they attempted to stop from interfering with an arrest of her then-boyfriend, Strouse explained. He also described how Smeal acted like a "caged animal" after she had been taken into custody — and referred to video evidence of Smeal in the rear of a police patrol car screaming and damaging the car for an extended period of time after the assault.

While imposing sentencing, Judge Miller indicated he had viewed the videos and it was quite clear what Smeal had done, and that it was completely unacceptable.

Miller said the sentence was intended to recognize the severity of the crimes, but also to recognize that Smeal had no criminal history. For those reasons, Miller imposed the county jail sentence. At the conclusion of sentence, Smeal requested that she be permitted to report to jail at a later date. Miller denied that request and committed her to the custody of the Clinton County Sheriff.

Comments / 1

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Kilo of methamphetamine, several pounds of narcotics located by police

Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives said they received a tip on August 19 that two Lycoming County men were traveling to Philadelphia to buy drugs. Authorities said they began surveillance on a black Nissan Xterra being driven by Christopher Raemsch, 39, of Williamsport on Aug. 20. Raemsch allegedly made contact with Kyle Conners, 29, of Williamsport, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata. Both men departed from Sheetz on Maynard Street and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for allegedly stalking, sending threatening text messages

Hughesville, Pa. — A Muncy man was charged for allegedly following a man in his vehicle and sending threatening text messages. On Aug. 23, Matthew C. George, 38, allegedly followed the accuser in his vehicle on Route 405. The man told police George was driving dangerously close to his vehicle and was honking the horn, according to Trooper Lee Holt of state police at Montoursville. A short time later, George...
MUNCY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Lock Haven, PA
Lock Haven, PA
Crime & Safety
Clinton County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Clinton County, PA
City
Beech Creek, PA
WTAJ

Wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Rhonda Russell

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A wrongful death federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Estate of fallen Blair County Corrections Officer Rhonda Russell Tuesday. On Aug. 30, a lawsuit was filed against Blair County, the City of Altoona, employees from the Blair County Prison and other officials, as well as the Estate of […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man caught in the act of breaking into business

Mill Hall, Pa. — A man was actively trying to steal a Kubota tractor on August 27 around 7:23 p.m. when police arrived on the scene and caught him. Mill Hall police "noticed indicators of criminal activity" on the property in the 3000 block of Eagle Valley Road and found that Daniel Elroy Powell, 47, of Howard had broken a window in the building. Once inside, he cut several vehicle tires with a knife, a wire harness on a trolling motor, and several trailer wire...
MILL HALL, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Union County man accused of raping child

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A 24-year-old Mifflinburg man was charged with allegedly raping a 4-year-old child last year. Steven F. Delgado-Javier was committed to Union County Prison last week after District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch arraigned him felony charges of rape of a child and aggravated indecent assault of a child. Police recently received a Child Line referral regarding a sexual assault and rape of a child, Trooper James Nestico of...
UNION COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Man Arrested on Drug Charges

A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail on drug charges. City of Bradford Police were called to assist Pennsylvania State Parole Agents at an apartment on Pine Street where they encountered 37-year-old Jonathan W. Colts. An investigation allegedly found Colts to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
BRADFORD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#Violent Crime#Court
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Local Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (GANT) – A local woman pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Kierston Bell, 34, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to count two of the superseding...
CLEARFIELD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Deadly shooting in Liberty occurred after child custody swap: Police

Liberty, Pa. — Jesus Alicea-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo, NY, would frequently travel from New York to Pennsylvania to exchange custody of his young child with his estranged wife, Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, Pa. On August 26 just after 3 p.m., Alicea-Santiago, 31, lost his life during this exchange. Alicea-Santiago was shot in the parking lot of the Liberty Park & Ride on Route 414 in Liberty Township. Related reading:...
LIBERTY, PA
abc27.com

Mifflin County woman arrested for labor trafficking minors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Office of the Attorney General has announced that a woman was arrested in connection to labor trafficking in Mifflin County. According to a release, Ellen Cummings ran Tip Top Ressources/Go2Detailing, which was a car detailing business with her boyfriend Scott Mogel. Mogel passed away in 2020.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
wesb.com

Bradford Man Charged in Fake Check Scheme

A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail on a check-cashing scheme. On August 5th, Foster Township Police arrested Justin Hillard for cashing fraudulent checks at the Northwest Bank branch on East Main Street. Hillard reportedly told Police that he knew the checks were fake, and that he was cashing them for another man who would give him a cut.
BRADFORD, PA
Newswatch 16

Former Bucknell employee charged with credit card fraud

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A former employee of Bucknell University has been charged with access device fraud. Police say Tonya Struble, of Mifflinburg, used a credit card in her name on a Bucknell University account. The university credit card was used for personal expenses totaling more than $26,000. This happened...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
WBRE

Clothing closet helps released inmates in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local transitional living center has a new addition for its residents. The Bethesda House in Williamsport offers transitional housing for men recently released from prison. About a month ago they opened a free clothing closet. “It’s a beautiful thing and it really does help. Like, because a lot of people […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Weis employee steals nearly $2,000 in groceries over two month span

Mill Hall, Pa. — A 52-year-old Lock Haven man was arrested on theft charges after his employer alleged he had been leaving his place of employment with items he did not pay for, according to Pennsylvania State Police of Lamar. The Weis Markets employee was found to have taken nearly 220 items valued at $1,839. in groceries from the Millbrook Plaza store in Bald Eagle Township between June 19 and August 17. Items taken were largely food and drinks, ranging from full boxes of Frito Lays chips and Pringles valued at more than $20 each, to bags of noodles for $2. The employee was also accused of taking non-food items like cold medicine, laundry detergent, and hygiene products.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport man allegedly delivers 10 bags of fentanyl to informant

Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives said they used a confidential informant to buy 10 bags of fentanyl last month in Williamsport. After contacting Bilal Rogers on his cell phone, detectives said an informant met Rogers near Cemetery Street and Memorial Avenue on July 12. Once at the meeting spot, the 35-year-old Rogers exchanged 10 bags of the substance for $100 provided by investigators, according to an affidavit filed in Aug. Rogers was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 following a preliminary hearing with Judge Christian Frey. He will appear again on Sept. 12 for a formal arraignment with Judge Ryan Tira. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly beaten with broomstick over work

Williamsport, Pa. — A man allegedly yelled at another person and hit him several times with a broomstick on the roof of JoAnn Fabric and Crafts. James Daniel Vanderveer, 46, of Williamsport was upset over what he believed were lost job opportunities, Trooper Taylor Arnold said. After leaving the roof, Vanderveer allegedly sliced an extension cord that belonged to the accuser. Arnold said he spoke with Vanderveer about the Aug....
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy