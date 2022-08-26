Read full article on original website
Ashburn man arrested for June death of a Cordele woman
An Ashburn man is behind bars in Crisp County after being arrested in connection to a June homicide. 32-year-old Henry Theodore Williams was taken into custody for the death of 60-year-old Johnnie "Red" Walker at an address in Arabi. On Thursday, Cordele Police Department officers, agents from the Georgia Bureau...
Man sentenced to 25 years in Houston County child molestation case
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who pled guilty to aggravated child molestation in Houston County will spend the next 25 years in prison. A release from District Attorney William Kendall's Office states that 40-year-old Jonathan Allen Bennett pled guilty on August 31. After Bennett is released from prison,...
Tifton teen life-flighted to Tallahassee after Wednesday night shooting
A 16-year-old was critically injured following a shooting in Tifton on Wednesday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on August 31, Tift County Deputies were dispatched to Dr. DC Hill Drive. At the scene, deputies found a 16-year-old female with a gunshot wound. According to the Tifton Police Department, Deputies determined...
Indictment: Macon teens shot at deputies, were trying to improve status with gang
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two teens arrested for allegedly shooting at deputies in June 2022 as they were trying to pull their car over have been indicted on over a dozen charges. In documents obtained by WGXA News, 18-year-old Xzaydrian Ja'Won Lewis and 16-year-old Skylar Luke Hill were indicted...
One arrested for drugs, traffic violations in Ocilla
One person is in custody following a traffic stop in Ocilla Wednesday. In the early morning hours on August 31, the Irwin County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on the east side of Ocilla. Deputies say that the vehicle failed to stop and drove north. Georgia...
Tift County Sheriff's Office releases new smartphone app
There's a new way to stay connected with a Southwest Georgia sheriff's office. On Wednesday, the Tift County Sheriff's Office announced the release of their new, custom smartphone application. Sheriff Gene Scarborough says that the app will serve as a new and innovative way for the sheriff's office to connect...
ABAC President Tracy Brundage meets with former ABAC President David Bridges
In the past 16 years and two months, only two individuals have occupied the president’s office at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Those two people met on Monday when new ABAC President Tracy Brundage sat down with former ABAC President David Bridges in historic Tift Hall. “It was great,” Brundage...
Community invited to clean cemetery headstones for National Public Lands Day
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Andersonville National Historic Site will be taking part in National Public Lands Day (NPLD), the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event on public lands. This event is held annually on the fourth Saturday of September. Volunteers play a vital role in the preservation and protection...
Tift Regional now offering specialized physical therapy for women
Tift Regional Medical Center’s Outpatient Therapy Services is now offering specialized physical therapy for women. Neeli Fortson Mims, a Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), is also a pelvic floor physical therapy expert as well as a certified pregnancy and postpartum corrective exercise specialist. With her special training and skills, Mims can assist with pregnancy issues and treat certain disorders that may affect women during key phases of life.
Dilapidated homes in Sylvester being torn down in demolition initiative
The city of Sylvester is taking action against dilapidated properties within the area. The initiative began nine months ago and has led to more than 20 houses being destroyed. Community development director Glenice Stephens says the project stands as an expensive but necessary task for the city. "One of this...
Governor's GEER II Award to benefit students at FHSCCA
Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy (FHSCCA), Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, and Dorminy Medical Center were selected to participate in the Healthcare Pilot for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) II Award. Earlier this month, the Governor’s office announced the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Pilot Program which...
