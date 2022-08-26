Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Day and Night Cereal Bar brings unique experience to Ohio City
OHIO CITY, Ohio — For most people, cereal is a breakfast food or a quick snack, but a new business in Ohio City is turning the popular treat into an experience. Day and Night Cereal Bar is a brand-new concept located at the corner of West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue.
'José is taking over the Box Office': Cleveland Guardians offering various ticket incentives as pennant race heats up
CLEVELAND — Don't look now, but your Cleveland Guardians are right in the middle of a pennant race, and the team is celebrating this fun time by offering various ticket incentives to their loyal fans. Perhaps the most notable deal comes this Saturday night, when the Guards will be...
Pan-American Masters Games in Cleveland: 'Largest international gathering in city's history' coming in 2024
CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission's planning of the 2024 Pan-American Masters Games is in full swing. The organization will hold a press conference this morning at 9:30 a.m. at Public Hall, formally kicking off its hosting of the event that's expected to be "the largest international gathering in the city’s history," according to a news release.
The main position the Browns need to fill before the season opener against Baker Mayfield and Carolina, and more: 3News Now with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney. Find out what we know about a Highland MIddle School student getting arrested, what position the Cleveland Browns will most...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cal Quantrill, bullpen combine for 1-hitter as Cleveland Guardians beat Baltimore Orioles 5-1
CLEVELAND — Cal Quantrill combined with three relievers for a one-hitter, rookie center fielder Will Benson made a pair of terrific leaping catches at the wall and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 on Tuesday night. Ramón Urias singled in the second inning off Quantrill...
WKYC
10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There's always enough excitement when Ohio State football returns but we're starting off the year with a top-five matchup between two of the best teams in the history of college football?. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will kick off the season in primetime at The Shoe...
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett ranked 11th in NFL's 'Top 100' list
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett added yet another impressive accolade to his resume over the weekend as he was officially ranked number 11 in the NFL's "Top 100" list. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
Explaining the Baker Mayfield drama involving reporter Cynthia Frelund, Browns roster cuts, and more: 3News Now with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney. Find out what we know about a plane crash at Mayfield Middle School, what the family of Jayland Walker is saying about new police bodycam footage, how one Black woman created her own law firm to serve those in need during the pandemic, explaining the Baker Mayfield drama involving reporter Cynthia Frelund, Cleveland Browns roster cuts, how to get discounted Guardians tickets, and more on 3News Now.
RELATED PEOPLE
2022 Cleveland National Air Show to feature Blue Angels demo of new Super Hornets: See the full event schedule
CLEVELAND — It’s back!. The 2022 Cleveland National Air Show will soar above the city all Labor Day weekend – and this year’s event features the Blue Angels and their first Cleveland demo with the new Super Hornets. “The Blue Angels flight demonstration exhibits choreographed refinements...
4th annual 'Taste of Black Cleveland' highlights nearly 30 restaurants across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — August marked Black business month, but as it comes to a close it's important to remember that these businesses not only need, but deserve support year-round. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. It...
Casting complete as Les Misérables prepares to kick off national tour at Cleveland's Playhouse Square; tickets on sale now
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. It's going to be a busy fall for Cleveland's Playhouse Square. As was previously announced in April, Les Misérables will be kicking off its upcoming national tour at Cleveland's KeyBank State Theatre. The Cleveland stop will run from Oct. 7-30 and will mark the start of a 60-week-long and multi-week engagement that will last through the next two years and beyond.
Akron Pizza Fest takes over Lock 3 this weekend: What to expect
AKRON, Ohio — Calling all pizza lovers! This weekend was made just for you as Akron Pizza Fest takes place at Lock 3. Described as a three-day food and musical festival, Akron Pizza Fest will feature pizza parlors from all across the Akron area. Some of the participating pizza...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guide to Labor Day weekend in Northeast Ohio: Check out our list of events
CLEVELAND — Labor Day weekend is just a few days away and the Northeast Ohio region has a wealth of events for you and your family to attend and take in the holiday weekend!. Find a city near you to take in a festival, fair, parade and more!. SUBSCRIBE:...
Akron Zoo to host Brew at the Zoo: How to purchase tickets
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on June 23, 2022. Come enjoy a drink and a night out at the Akron Zoo!. The Akron Zoo is set to host Brew at the Akron Zoo on Saturday, Sept 10, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. SUBSCRIBE: Get...
Meet the former Cleveland stray dog who is now a star on Ohio's newest license plate
CLEVELAND — Meet Jack. Once a stray taken in by City Dogs Cleveland, now the face of Ohio's newest license plate. Cartoonist Jenny Campbell was asked by the Ohio Pet Fund in 2021 to design a new pet friendly plate -- and it came with one special request. "They...
Black Business Month: How a Cleveland lawyer became 'The People's Esquire' during pandemic hardships
CLEVELAND — 37-year-old Arleesha Wilson is a mother of two, a 2003 graduate of Cleveland’s John Hay High School and the owner of her own law firm. The accomplishment is notable as a Black woman because women of color only hold 3 percent of law firm leadership positions, according to the American Bar Association.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYC Studios to expand early evening news programming to 4 p.m. starting September 12
CLEVELAND — A new hour of news is coming to WKYC this fall. Starting September 12, WKYC Studios will be expanding our afternoon lineup of news programming, highlighted by the addition of a brand-new, hour-long newscast “What’s Now” at 5 p.m. as “What’s New” moves up one hour earlier, beginning at 4 p.m.
'Dream On': Northeast Ohio author uses Cleveland as backdrop for new novel
CLEVELAND — Whether you’re a transplant or you’ve lived here your whole life. I think we can all agree that Northeast Ohio is a pretty cool place. And because of that, a local author is hoping to share her love for the Land with the world, one page at a time.
WKYC
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds to host Cleveland Oktoberfest Sept. 2-5 and Sept. 9-10: How to purchase tickets
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 3, 2021. The annual Cleveland Oktoberfest filled with beer, food and live music is returning to the Cuyahoga County fairgrounds this weekend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
Missing Cleveland teenager found
Ronald Rhines, a 16-year-old missing teenager was located and returned home on Wednesday night. The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old boy. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ronald Rhines...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0