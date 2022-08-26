ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pan-American Masters Games in Cleveland: 'Largest international gathering in city's history' coming in 2024

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission's planning of the 2024 Pan-American Masters Games is in full swing. The organization will hold a press conference this morning at 9:30 a.m. at Public Hall, formally kicking off its hosting of the event that's expected to be "the largest international gathering in the city’s history," according to a news release.
10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There's always enough excitement when Ohio State football returns but we're starting off the year with a top-five matchup between two of the best teams in the history of college football?. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will kick off the season in primetime at The Shoe...
Explaining the Baker Mayfield drama involving reporter Cynthia Frelund, Browns roster cuts, and more: 3News Now with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney. Find out what we know about a plane crash at Mayfield Middle School, what the family of Jayland Walker is saying about new police bodycam footage, how one Black woman created her own law firm to serve those in need during the pandemic, explaining the Baker Mayfield drama involving reporter Cynthia Frelund, Cleveland Browns roster cuts, how to get discounted Guardians tickets, and more on 3News Now.
Casting complete as Les Misérables prepares to kick off national tour at Cleveland's Playhouse Square; tickets on sale now

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. It's going to be a busy fall for Cleveland's Playhouse Square. As was previously announced in April, Les Misérables will be kicking off its upcoming national tour at Cleveland's KeyBank State Theatre. The Cleveland stop will run from Oct. 7-30 and will mark the start of a 60-week-long and multi-week engagement that will last through the next two years and beyond.
Missing Cleveland teenager found

Ronald Rhines, a 16-year-old missing teenager was located and returned home on Wednesday night. The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old boy. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ronald Rhines...
