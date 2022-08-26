ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

WMUR.com

Owner of frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire, Massachusetts accused of planting hidden camera in restroom

NASHUA, N.H. — The owner of several frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is accused of planting a hidden camera in one of his store's bathrooms. Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, the owner of four Tutti Frutti franchises, was arrested Wednesday and released on bail after he was charged with three counts of violation of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
NASHUA, NH
Maine State
Seabrook, NH
Hampton, NH
Hampton, NH
wgan.com

Part of Maine Turnpike closes due to ‘police incident’

Part of the Maine Turnpike was shut down late Thursday morning due to police activity. An initial alert from the Maine Turnpike Authority said that “motorist traveling northbound to Gray Exit 63 be advised the road is currently close due to a police incident.”. The MTA put out an...
PORTLAND, ME
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Amazon employee dies after shooting himself in warehouse parking lot

A Massachusetts Amazon employee has died after reportedly shooting himself in the parking lot. According to The Daily Beast, a 23-year-old employee at the Norwood warehouse left work early this month on the night shift only to return to the parking lot. According to video surveillance, upon the Brockton resident’s return to the lot, he shot himself in the chest.
NORWOOD, MA
Bill Page
WMUR.com

Man charged in connection with toddler's death withdraws from plea agreement

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A man who was expected to plead guilty Wednesday in connection with the death of a 21-month-old girl has withdrawn from the plea agreement. Dana Dolan is charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide in connection with the girl's death. The case will now go to trial after defense attorneys withdrew from the plea agreement.
LONDONDERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester woman sentenced for attempted murder

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester woman will spend more than 20 years in state prison after being convicted of attempted murder. The Hillsborough County Attorney's Office said Jimi Denise Bryant pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to 22 to 50 years behind bars. In August of 2020, authorities said...
MANCHESTER, NH
#Rockingham Superior Court
WPFO

Man found unconscious after assault and robbery in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a man was assaulted and robbed in Portland on Tuesday. Officers responded to Cumberland Avenue near Cedar Street just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of an unconscious man on a sidewalk. Police say the 27-year-old Portland man, who is experiencing homelessness, was the victim...
PORTLAND, ME
WPXI Pittsburgh

Boy badly burned after sunscreen bottle tossed on campfire explodes

BARNSTEAD, N.H. — A New Hampshire boy was seriously burned after a bottle of sunscreen exploded after being tossed on a campfire Monday afternoon. The 12-year-old boy, who has not been identified publicly, was with another boy in the woods near his home at around 2:45 p.m. EDT when the pair threw a 12-ounce can of sunscreen into the flames, Barnstead Fire Chief Al Poulin told the Seacoast Current.
BARNSTEAD, NH
PIX11

Man accused of stealing emergency vehicle after crashing car on Long Island

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A man allegedly stole an emergency vehicle responding to the scene where he crashed his car on Long Island Saturday evening, authorities said. Jaime Alexander Brayton, 33, was traveling westbound on the Long Island Expressway when he hit several other cars around 6:30 p.m. While officials were closing the westbound traffic […]
HUDSON, NH
WNYT

Massachusetts man charged with torturing sheep

Police have charged a man from Boxborough, Massachusetts with 15 counts of torturing animals after he left sheep to graze without water for more than two months. This story was first reported by the Bennington Banner. Police say 50-year-old Benjamin Cumbie purchased 19 sheep from a breeder in Brattleboro. After...
BOXBOROUGH, MA
Boston Globe

N.H. man suffers life-threatening injuries in fiery crash on Everett Turnpike

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email Trooper Jonathan Janosz at [email protected] or call 603-227-0039. A Nashua, N.H., man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash that left a sports car in flames on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, N.H., New Hampshire State Police said.
NASHUA, NH

