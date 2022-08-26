BARNSTEAD, N.H. — A New Hampshire boy was seriously burned after a bottle of sunscreen exploded after being tossed on a campfire Monday afternoon. The 12-year-old boy, who has not been identified publicly, was with another boy in the woods near his home at around 2:45 p.m. EDT when the pair threw a 12-ounce can of sunscreen into the flames, Barnstead Fire Chief Al Poulin told the Seacoast Current.

BARNSTEAD, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO