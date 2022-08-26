Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
Sudbay Automotive Makes $100,000 Gift To Sawyer Free 2025 CampaignGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Barry Goudreau former guitarist of BOSTON inducted The New England Music Hall of Fame. Sept.3rd. Hampton Beach CasinoES NEWS PRHampton, NH
7 Day New England Road Trip ItineraryJoJo's Cup of MochaSalem, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Related
WMUR.com
Owner of frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire, Massachusetts accused of planting hidden camera in restroom
NASHUA, N.H. — The owner of several frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is accused of planting a hidden camera in one of his store's bathrooms. Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, the owner of four Tutti Frutti franchises, was arrested Wednesday and released on bail after he was charged with three counts of violation of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
WMUR.com
Derry man killed 42 years ago while working at Salem hotel; case still unsolved
SALEM, N.H. — It's been 42 years since a Derry man was killed while working at a Salem hotel and the case is still unsolved. Investigators said Henry Travers Jr., was working as a night clerk at the Fireside Motel on Route 28 which is now the side of the Home Depot.
WCVB
1 killed, several seriously injured in crash involving car, motorcycles in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — One person is dead and several others are seriously injured following a collision Wednesday night that involved pedestrians, motorcycles and other vehicles in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to police. Brockton police said the crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Pleasant Street, near the intersection of Nye...
WMUR.com
Manchester police seek man in connection with hit-and-run in Draft Kings parking lot
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in Manchester said Tuesday they are looking for an unidentified man in connection with a hit-and-run. Manchester police said the crash happened earlier this month in the parking lot of Draft Kings on South Willow Street. Police released an image from a surveillance video showing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgan.com
Part of Maine Turnpike closes due to ‘police incident’
Part of the Maine Turnpike was shut down late Thursday morning due to police activity. An initial alert from the Maine Turnpike Authority said that “motorist traveling northbound to Gray Exit 63 be advised the road is currently close due to a police incident.”. The MTA put out an...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts couple drive into barricades at MSP barracks to avoid alleged carjacking
“On Monday, August 22nd, a male and a female busted into the lobby of the SP South Boston barracks after crashing their Mercedes SUV into the vehicle barricades in front of the barracks. The victims frantically reported two suspects had held them at gunpoint in their vehicle. They intentionally crashed...
Strafford County, NH, Saturation Patrol Finds More Than Drunk Drivers
Police made eight arrests, including one with suspected fentanyl with a street value of $10,000, in traffic stops made during a DUI Saturation Patrol in the tri-city area of Strafford County on Saturday. The announced patrol was a joint effort between State Police and officers from Barrington and Rochester, and...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Amazon employee dies after shooting himself in warehouse parking lot
A Massachusetts Amazon employee has died after reportedly shooting himself in the parking lot. According to The Daily Beast, a 23-year-old employee at the Norwood warehouse left work early this month on the night shift only to return to the parking lot. According to video surveillance, upon the Brockton resident’s return to the lot, he shot himself in the chest.
RELATED PEOPLE
manchesterinklink.com
State wants Kayla Montgomery to prove she is drug free in compliance with bail conditions, after 3 contacts with police
MANCHESTER, NH – The state is questioning whether Kayla Montgomery is abiding by bail conditions that order her not to use drugs and also participate in a drug treatment program after police had contact with her in three incidents in August where drugs were seized. Senior Assistant Attorney General...
WMUR.com
5 additional arrests made in connection to University of New Hampshire hazing investigation
DURHAM, N.H. — Five more students are facing charges in connection to a hazing investigation at a University of New Hampshire fraternity, Durham police said. >> 46 members of University of New Hampshire fraternity face hazing charges. Their ages range from 19 to 21. Exact details on what members...
WMUR.com
Man charged in connection with toddler's death withdraws from plea agreement
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A man who was expected to plead guilty Wednesday in connection with the death of a 21-month-old girl has withdrawn from the plea agreement. Dana Dolan is charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide in connection with the girl's death. The case will now go to trial after defense attorneys withdrew from the plea agreement.
WMUR.com
Manchester woman sentenced for attempted murder
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester woman will spend more than 20 years in state prison after being convicted of attempted murder. The Hillsborough County Attorney's Office said Jimi Denise Bryant pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to 22 to 50 years behind bars. In August of 2020, authorities said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Man found unconscious after assault and robbery in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a man was assaulted and robbed in Portland on Tuesday. Officers responded to Cumberland Avenue near Cedar Street just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of an unconscious man on a sidewalk. Police say the 27-year-old Portland man, who is experiencing homelessness, was the victim...
WMUR.com
Manchester man accused of hitting person in face with hammer during robbery
NASHUA, N.H. — A Manchester man has been accused of hitting a person in the face with a hammer while trying to steal from him Saturday in Nashua. Jonathan Vargas, 34, was charged with first-degree assault, robbery and falsifying physical evidence. Police said they were called Saturday to help...
Boy badly burned after sunscreen bottle tossed on campfire explodes
BARNSTEAD, N.H. — A New Hampshire boy was seriously burned after a bottle of sunscreen exploded after being tossed on a campfire Monday afternoon. The 12-year-old boy, who has not been identified publicly, was with another boy in the woods near his home at around 2:45 p.m. EDT when the pair threw a 12-ounce can of sunscreen into the flames, Barnstead Fire Chief Al Poulin told the Seacoast Current.
Man accused of stealing emergency vehicle after crashing car on Long Island
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A man allegedly stole an emergency vehicle responding to the scene where he crashed his car on Long Island Saturday evening, authorities said. Jaime Alexander Brayton, 33, was traveling westbound on the Long Island Expressway when he hit several other cars around 6:30 p.m. While officials were closing the westbound traffic […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
Massachusetts man charged with torturing sheep
Police have charged a man from Boxborough, Massachusetts with 15 counts of torturing animals after he left sheep to graze without water for more than two months. This story was first reported by the Bennington Banner. Police say 50-year-old Benjamin Cumbie purchased 19 sheep from a breeder in Brattleboro. After...
WCVB
Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts; officials investigating
BOSTON — A 1-year-old dog was found as a stray in Norwood, Massachusetts, suffering from severe burns, the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) said Wednesday. Officials are investigating the incident as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment and are asking the public for any assistance in the investigation.
Boston Globe
N.H. man suffers life-threatening injuries in fiery crash on Everett Turnpike
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email Trooper Jonathan Janosz at [email protected] or call 603-227-0039. A Nashua, N.H., man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash that left a sports car in flames on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, N.H., New Hampshire State Police said.
WCVB
Sky5: Brookline, New Hampshire, house gutted after reported explosion, fire
BROOKLINE, N.H. — Crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a house explosion in Brookline, New Hampshire. From Sky 5, the remaining charred framework of a house was being doused by fire crews. Heavy smoke could be seen from miles away. Officials said a family of four lived in the house,...
Comments / 1