Kathy McCrary enjoys working in the yard at her home in Plains, but in the last year that yardwork became difficult. Even something as simple as taking a shower or walking through the grocery store could lead to shortness of breath. “I didn’t feel like doing anything because it wouldn’t be long before I’d have to sit down. I wasn’t even going out and working in my yard anymore because I didn’t have the energy or the breath to keep going,” she said. “It put a hold on my life, really.”

PLAINS, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO