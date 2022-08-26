Read full article on original website
Dougherty County Sheriff's Office searching for wanted man and stolen property
The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office is seeking a wanted person and stolen property. According to a Facebook post, the DCSO says that Jabari Thomas is wanted for probation violation, and for questioning in deposit account fraud, forgery, and theft out of Kentucky and Columbus. The SO states that Thomas is...
Sumter County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying entering auto suspect
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office would like the public's help in identifying the individual in the video below. If you recognize this individual please contact Sgt. Chad Ciani directly at (229) 815-6721. Your tips will remain anonymous.
Community invited to clean cemetery headstones for National Public Lands Day
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Andersonville National Historic Site will be taking part in National Public Lands Day (NPLD), the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event on public lands. This event is held annually on the fourth Saturday of September. Volunteers play a vital role in the preservation and protection...
Phoebe Heart & Vascular team completes cardiac 'firsts' for SWGA
Kathy McCrary enjoys working in the yard at her home in Plains, but in the last year that yardwork became difficult. Even something as simple as taking a shower or walking through the grocery store could lead to shortness of breath. “I didn’t feel like doing anything because it wouldn’t be long before I’d have to sit down. I wasn’t even going out and working in my yard anymore because I didn’t have the energy or the breath to keep going,” she said. “It put a hold on my life, really.”
