ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wfxl.com

Phoebe Heart & Vascular team completes cardiac 'firsts' for SWGA

Kathy McCrary enjoys working in the yard at her home in Plains, but in the last year that yardwork became difficult. Even something as simple as taking a shower or walking through the grocery store could lead to shortness of breath. “I didn’t feel like doing anything because it wouldn’t be long before I’d have to sit down. I wasn’t even going out and working in my yard anymore because I didn’t have the energy or the breath to keep going,” she said. “It put a hold on my life, really.”
PLAINS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy