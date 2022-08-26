Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Is a red wave coming to N.C. this fall? State Democratic strategist unpacks his predictions
Last week we had on a top GOP consultant to forecast the fall election. This week we bring on Democrat Morgan Jackson, who is a top advisor for Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein. We talk about the impact of the abortion ruling this summer and whether he...
thecarrollnews.com
Project Mountain Pride polling announced
This is a view of aerial spraying near a home. As a part of a Carroll County movement “Project Mountain Pride,” local resident Katie Gwinn will be conducting a public opinion poll on airborne spraying for Carroll County residents, property owners, employees and visitors. Gwinn will encourage folks to voice their opinions on the subject of aerial spraying of agricultural pesticides on field crops in our area.
Technician Online
OPINION: North Carolina is on the wrong side of the gun debate
As a new academic year begins, excitement from students and teachers alike is reviving schools and universities across the state, and NC State in particular has been preparing for the largest incoming first-year class in its history. In Madison County, the public school system is gearing up for the school year with a different newcomer: AR-15s.
neusenews.com
North Carolina School Bus Stop Laws and FAQs
Posted on North Carolina School Bus Safety website:. In the last ten years, North Carolina legislature's have passed successive bills that increased penalties and closed loopholes on school stop-arm violations. The 2009, House Bill 440 (Nicholas Adkins School Bus Safety Act in memory of the 16 year old student killed when a driver did not stop for a stopped school bus), added one critical provision to an existing law - allowing the use of automated camera and video recording systems to detect and prosecute violators.
WCNC
Taking a look into North Carolina statute 163-274
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A federal appeals court blocked a North Carolina district attorney from prosecuting State Attorney General Josh Stein for his 2020 campaign ad for the alleged violation of a rarely used libel law. Jim O'Neill, Stein's opponent, cited North Carolina Statute 163-274 because of a political ad...
WSLS
Unsafe conditions lead to safety concerns in Montgomery County schools
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Tensions were high during a school board meeting in Montgomery County Monday night. The joint Board of Supervisors meeting brought concerns for safety in several local elementary schools. Board of Supervisors Chair Sherri Blevins was taken aback by these problems. “It was very alarming to...
pmg-va.com
Carroll County Agricultural Fair 2022
A sizeable crowd gathered last week at the Southwest Virginia Farmers Market for the 2022 Carroll County Agricultural Fair, featuring livestock shows, unlimited carnival rides, and fun for the entire family. This year’s fair also included forestry contests, horse pull shows, exhibits from local artisans, great food, and of course,...
Records: NAACP North Carolina loses nonprofit status
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in North Carolina has lost its status as a nonprofit, according to a website that lists nonprofit status. The IRS revoked the state NAACP of its nonprofit status in May 2022 after the organization did not file 990 tax forms showing exempt from income tax for three consecutive years. The announcement was made public in August.
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. The past two days I’ve been rooting...
ourstate.com
North Carolina’s Majestic Horses
Wild horses feed on cordgrass and sea oats, dig into the ground for fresh water, and swim among the islands that make up the Rachel Carson Reserve. Unlike their neighbors on Shackleford Banks — about 130 descendants of colonial Spanish mustangs — many of these horses have a dorsal stripe, the result of the introduction of a domestic gene. In the late 1940s, Dr. Luther Fulcher, a Beaufort physician, began moving horses — including both Banker ponies, as the wild mustangs are commonly called, and domestic quarter horses — to Carrot Island. When Fulcher died, the horses remained, and they and their descendants became feral. Today, a herd of about 30 horses is protected by the state and managed by the North Carolina Coastal Reserve as part of Carteret County’s cultural heritage.
What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? The internet wants to know
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? Searches for the question ranked as the top rising searches year for people also Googling “South Carolina,” according to Google Trends data — beating questions about football schedules, the state fair and the University of South Carolina’s new mascot name (with “The General” replacing […]
Mount Airy News
Local tourism spending jumps 45%
The latest figures on tourism spending in Surry County indicate that it is soaring — judging by a 45.4-percent increase reported — but still are below the pre-pandemic level. Yet local officials see reason for optimism in a breakdown showing that domestic and international visitors to and within...
Virginia waters troubled by multiple harmful algal blooms
Phenomena known as harmful algal blooms have led Virginia to add portions of Lake Anna and six other water bodies to its impaired waters list, an inventory of waterways that don’t meet state environmental standards. Other listed waterways include Mint Springs Lake in Albemarle County, Aquia Creek east of Stafford, Wilcox Lake south of Petersburg, […] The post Virginia waters troubled by multiple harmful algal blooms appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
List of college scholarships available for North Carolina students
We put together a long list of scholarships for North Carolina students and got advice for how to find more (and snag them!).
kiiky.com
15 Highest-paid Sheriff Department in North Carolina
Nobody wants to work in an environment that is too risky or has a shockingly high crime rate. Working somewhere where you continually feel like your life is in danger is not fun. Because of this, a lot of police job hopefuls are searching for openings in agencies with low crime rates and generally welcoming work environments. The best sheriff’s departments in North Carolina have these.
WDBJ7.com
Grayson County Schools’ teacher receives Region 7 Teacher of the Year
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Dawn Poe, a kindergarten teacher at Fairview Elementary School, is making history in Grayson County. “She’s the best teacher,” kindergartener Harlee Rutherford said. “She is the Teacher of the Year.”. Poe was named 2023 Region 7 Teacher of the Year by the...
Virginia Business
Charlotte County approves Va.’s largest solar farm
The largest solar project in Charlotte County — and Virginia, according to Dominion Energy Inc. — was approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors in July. Reston-based utility-scale solar developer SolUnesco LLC received a conditional-use permit to build the $800 million to $1.6 billion Randolph Solar project in the southern part of the county. SolUnesco plans to sell the solar farm to Dominion, which would construct and operate the facility. It is expected to generate 800 megawatts — enough energy to power 200,000 homes. Dominion hopes to break ground in 2025 and bring the project online in 2027.
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy homeless non-profit shutting down
One of the concept designs for the Mount Airy Men’s Shelter on a proposed site on West Lebanon St., Mount Airy. The concept for this design had the shelter located across the street from Daymark Recovery Services which would have provided ease of access for those staying at the shelter to access treatment.
Oldest home standing in Guilford County gets renovated
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Sarah McCombie drives up in her grandfather’s pick up truck to the home their family has owned since it was first built in 1755. “Look at it,” remarks Sarah, as they come around the drive and the house finally comes into view. “It looks really, really different!” “It does, it’s […]
WXII 12
Fire at historic North Wilkesboro building
WILKESBORO, N.C. — North Wilkesboro Fire Department responded to a large building fire Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning at a building in downtown North Wilkesboro. Officials with the North Wilkesboro Fire Department confirmed it was a two-alarm fire at the old Holland Clothing building. According to the North Wilkesboro Fire Department, the fire happened a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
