Dekalb, IL

WIFR

Police: Teen arrested in DeKalb uses ankle bracelet as holster for handgun

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A Chicago teen faces multiple charges Tuesday after being arrested in DeKalb while wearing a home-monitoring device from Cook County. Police say they noticed the suspect,17, on Friday near the 800 block of Ridge Drive and tried to make an arrest. They say he took off, attempting to climb over a fence to escape.
DEKALB, IL
northernstar.info

DeKalb police arrest juvenile offender

A 17-year-old male was arrested on Aug. 26 after an altercation that occurred on Aug. 23. The perpetrator was identified as a juvenile offender. The DeKalb Police Department responded to a shooting that involved a female victim who was shot twice. She was transported to the Northwestern Kishwaukee Community Hospital, and she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
DEKALB, IL
