rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Release Information On Last Nights Shooting
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating A Shooting Incident in Machesney Park
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Officer Assaulted During A Burglary Incident, 3 Juvenile Suspects Caught And Released To Their Parents…
Suspect shoots at Rockford house, injures 47-year-old man inside
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 47-year-old man was injured by debris after a suspect drove up, got out of a car, and opened fire toward a home on 16th Street. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of 16th Street, according to the Rockford Police Department. The victim was […]
WIFR
Police: Teen arrested in DeKalb uses ankle bracelet as holster for handgun
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A Chicago teen faces multiple charges Tuesday after being arrested in DeKalb while wearing a home-monitoring device from Cook County. Police say they noticed the suspect,17, on Friday near the 800 block of Ridge Drive and tried to make an arrest. They say he took off, attempting to climb over a fence to escape.
northernstar.info
DeKalb police arrest juvenile offender
A 17-year-old male was arrested on Aug. 26 after an altercation that occurred on Aug. 23. The perpetrator was identified as a juvenile offender. The DeKalb Police Department responded to a shooting that involved a female victim who was shot twice. She was transported to the Northwestern Kishwaukee Community Hospital, and she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Two Chicago men arrested in Rockford on weapons charges, stolen car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested two Chicago men, Curtis Hood, 22, and Edward Triplett, 20, a known gang member, on weapons charges after investigating a stolen Kia vehicle. Police say officers spotted the pair in the 2100 block of Grant Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, standing outside the vehicle, which had been reported […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: A Couple “Incidents” Reported Today
rockfordscanner.com
Shooting: Juvenile Wearing An IDOC Ankle Bracelet, (Using It For A Holder For The Firearm) Suspect Shoots A Woman Multiple Times…
One year later, DUI suspect still at large after Rockford 16-year-old’s death
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mason Hada would have turned 17 last month, and on Thursday, he would have started his senior year at East High School. But, on August 26th, 2021, Hada was killed in a car crash on Broadway. It happened one day before he was expected to start for his varsity football team. […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Fire Scene/Possible Shooting Incident On The East Side
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim in Rockford, Rockford PD Are Investigating…
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Machesney Park
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Kimberly Is Missing In Rockford
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Potentially 2 Dangerous Situations Ongoing in Rockford.
17-year-old Illinois girl brought to jail after being chased in stolen car
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old girl was brought to jail after she ran from police while driving a stolen car. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Police conducted a registration check of a white Honda on Glidden Road near Rt. 64 around 4:28 p.m. Monday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Officers found that the car […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Searching For This Individual, Recognize Them?
Feds send Rockford man to prison for selling automatic gun devices
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Javaughn Hixson, 23, was sentenced to 5 and a half years in federal prison last week for selling “Glock switches,” devices that convert a firearm into a machine gun. Hixson was arrested on January 4th, 2021, the passenger in a car involved in a chase from Rockford Police. Police said they […]
Teens arrested in Rockford car burglary, assault to police officer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested 3 teens, one as young as 10-years-old, for a car burglary over the weekend. According to Rockford Police, officers responded to an in-progress burglary call in the area of 9th Avenue and 6th Street at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday. All three suspects were caught. A 13-year-old boy was charged […]
Teen robbers hit Rockford man in the face with a handgun
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man was sent to the hospital by four teens who robbed him in the 1700 block of S. Main Street on Saturday. Police said the crime happened around 12:30 a.m. Officers were called to a local emergency room to meet with the victim, who said he […]
