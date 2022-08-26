ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buda, TX

KVUE

Hays County Sheriff's Office responding to 'incident' in Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas — A suspect is reportedly in custody Wednesday night after the Hays County Sheriff's Office said deputies and additional first responders were working an "incident" on Mount Sharp Road in Wimberley. The sheriff's office closed the road in the area of Mount Sharp and Mount Olive School...
WIMBERLEY, TX
News Channel 25

Police: Texas man killed in broad daylight downtown in entertainment district

AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after being fatally shot in the late morning Aug. 16 in Austin's downtown entertainment district. Shortly before 11 a.m. Austin police arrived at the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street and discovered 36-year-old Chester Sauls suffering from a gunshot wound. Sauls was unresponsive and later died at the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Three more arrested for written threat found in Lockhart ISD bathroom

Officials for Lockhart ISD say three juvenile females have been arrested in connection to a threat written on a girls’ bathroom wall at a high school. A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday, and he could face felony terroristic threat charges. Now, the district says the three girls, , a...
LOCKHART, TX
KWTX

Austin police ask public for help identifying murder suspect

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police department released a surveillance image of the suspect in the killing of Antonio Castro, 62, outside the Citgo gas station located at 1600 Ohlen Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the gas station shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August...
AUSTIN, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Three Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month

A Hays CISD student has died of a suspected fentanyl overdose, according to a school district press release issued Tuesday. An unidentified 15-year-old sophomore enrolled in Hays CISD died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in San Marcos on Saturday, Aug. 20. This marks the third suspected fentanyl death of a...
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Several roads reopen following isolated incident in Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas - Several roads reopened after Hays County deputies worked an isolated incident in Wimberley. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said around 5:26 p.m., deputies responded to an incident on Mt. Sharp Rd. Mt. Sharp and Mt. Olive School Rd. through Mt. Sharp and Ledgerock Rd. were closed for...
WIMBERLEY, TX
seguintoday.com

Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash

(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
SCHERTZ, TX
KVUE

Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder at Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes pleaded guilty to murder in link to a 2019 homicide at an Austin Quality Inn. Haynes was arrested on May 16, 2019, for the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams on May 5, 2019. He was later indicted on July 31, 2019, on the murder charge.
AUSTIN, TX

