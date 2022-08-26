Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Suspect in custody following Wimberley police incident
Police activity in Wimberley has closed several roads as Hays County sheriff's deputies respond to a person refusing to cooperate with authorities.
Austin police searching for 2020 homicide suspect
The Austin Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service are asking for the public's help locating Franco Javier Maldonado, 22. He has an outstanding warrant for the murder of Luke Kemper.
Hays County Sheriff's Office responding to 'incident' in Wimberley
WIMBERLEY, Texas — A suspect is reportedly in custody Wednesday night after the Hays County Sheriff's Office said deputies and additional first responders were working an "incident" on Mount Sharp Road in Wimberley. The sheriff's office closed the road in the area of Mount Sharp and Mount Olive School...
fox7austin.com
HCSO searching for man suspected of stealing tools, equipment from multiple hardware stores
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of stealing large amounts of electrical wiring and tools from hardware stores in the area. Jorge Godinez, who is believed to be around 38-years-old, is described as a 5'8" Hispanic male weighing around 180 pounds....
Toyota tracker helps find car theft suspect
Police were able to locate a stolen Toyota and arrest a man Monday after utilizing the vehicle’s GPS tracking technology.
News Channel 25
Police: Texas man killed in broad daylight downtown in entertainment district
AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after being fatally shot in the late morning Aug. 16 in Austin's downtown entertainment district. Shortly before 11 a.m. Austin police arrived at the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street and discovered 36-year-old Chester Sauls suffering from a gunshot wound. Sauls was unresponsive and later died at the scene.
CBS Austin
Three more arrested for written threat found in Lockhart ISD bathroom
Officials for Lockhart ISD say three juvenile females have been arrested in connection to a threat written on a girls’ bathroom wall at a high school. A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday, and he could face felony terroristic threat charges. Now, the district says the three girls, , a...
SWAT situation in Round Rock resolved after possible home burglary
A reported home burglary situation Tuesday afternoon in Round Rock has been resolved, Round Rock Police said on Twitter.
KWTX
Austin police ask public for help identifying murder suspect
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police department released a surveillance image of the suspect in the killing of Antonio Castro, 62, outside the Citgo gas station located at 1600 Ohlen Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the gas station shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August...
Police investigating armed robbery of Little Caesars in northeast Austin
It happened on July 28 between 10 and 10:30 p.m. Police said the suspects held store employees at gunpoint and robbed the register and safe, then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
A San Antonio family is seeking an investigation after relative was released from Bexar County jail with broken leg
SAN ANTONIO — A family is calling for an internal affairs investigation at the Bexar County Jail. A 46-year-old woman, who is mentally and physically disabled, was arrested for assault. However, her charges were later dropped. Stephanie Staubitz spent 14 days locked up. The family says she didn't have...
drippingspringsnews.com
Three Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month
A Hays CISD student has died of a suspected fentanyl overdose, according to a school district press release issued Tuesday. An unidentified 15-year-old sophomore enrolled in Hays CISD died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in San Marcos on Saturday, Aug. 20. This marks the third suspected fentanyl death of a...
After major spike in car thefts, APD unit fights to reactivate license plate readers
Austin has recently seen as much as a 40% increase in car thefts this year.
fox7austin.com
Several roads reopen following isolated incident in Wimberley
WIMBERLEY, Texas - Several roads reopened after Hays County deputies worked an isolated incident in Wimberley. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said around 5:26 p.m., deputies responded to an incident on Mt. Sharp Rd. Mt. Sharp and Mt. Olive School Rd. through Mt. Sharp and Ledgerock Rd. were closed for...
seguintoday.com
Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash
(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
KSAT 12
Man headed to new home gets painful welcome as someone shoots him
SAN ANTONIO – A man who told San Antonio police he was walking to his new home in a West Side neighborhood was shot by someone in a car. Officers responded to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. Monday and found the victim with a gunshot wound in his arm.
East Texas man indicted in connection to 3-vehicle crash that killed 23-year-old
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was indicted for criminal negligent homicide in connection to a fatal three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old. Jared Stevens, 44, of Marshall was indicted on Aug. 26. The wreck happened in March of 2021. Stevens was driving a Mercedes east on US-80 then […]
KWTX
Drunk driver crashes into 18-wheeler on I-35; toddler in pickup critically injured, DPS says
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Isaiha Robinson, 21, of San Antonio, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail after police said he was driving drunk, crashed into the rear of an 18-wheeler, and critically injured a 2-year-old girl riding in a Ford 150 with him. Robinson is facing a...
Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder at Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes pleaded guilty to murder in link to a 2019 homicide at an Austin Quality Inn. Haynes was arrested on May 16, 2019, for the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams on May 5, 2019. He was later indicted on July 31, 2019, on the murder charge.
Drivers frustrated with ‘roller coaster’ Travis County road
Drivers describe a stretch of Blake Manor Road in Travis County, Texas as dangerous and harmful.
