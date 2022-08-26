ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill card skimming suspects arrested

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)- Morgan Hill Police said that two were arrested for alleged involvement in putting skimming devices on an ATM earlier in August.

On Tuesday, at around 8:50 p.m., a sergeant pulled over a vehcile on Condit Road. The driver was identified as Marcela Terezia-Pop, 55, and the passenger was identified as Ionut Calciu, 29, according to police.

Both suspects gave false identification to the sergeant but were discovered to be Romanian citizens. Searching the car turned up a skimming device, USB devices, memory cards, and various gift cards.

"The investigation determined that the suspects were using the skimming device to access identifying information from ATMs or similar machines and then transferring the stolen data to the USB and memory cards," said police.

Both suspects were arrested and taken to Santa Clara Jail and are charged with manufacturing false identification documents, possession of burglary tools, destruction of evidence, and conspiracy.

