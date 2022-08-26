Read full article on original website
Conviction upheld for Tennessee man charged with attempted murder of 2 Jackson County police officers
A Tennessee man convicted on two counts of attempted murder of two Jackson County police officers was asking for a new trial, but that request has officially been denied.
WTVCFOX
New era in Hamilton County begins as elected leaders sworn in Thursday morning
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County turned the page in its leadership Thursday morning, as those who voters chose in last month's election are sworn in Thursday morning. Watch a live feed of the swearing-in ceremonies below:. Weston Wamp becomes the county's youngest-ever mayor, and his sister, Coty Wamp,...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN CATCHES LUCKY BREAK WHEN WARRANT FROM MARSHALL COUNTY NOT EXECUTED
Last Thursday at around 9 pm. A Crossville police cruiser. was patrolling Miller Avenue when the officer observed a gray Nissan Altima that did not have working tag lights. He made a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of Summitt Auto. Upon speaking to driver Traci Beavers, she informed him that she did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle.
fox5atlanta.com
Tennessee authorities searching for 'endangered' 2-month-old boy
Authorities in Tennessee are asking for the public's help in locating a 2-month-old infant believed to have been abducted. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an alert Tuesday regarding 2-month-old Gunner Boland, who was reported missing from White County, TN. The baby is believed to be with his non-custodial father, 35-year-old Daniel Boland Jr. The baby is considered to be endangered.
weisradio.com
Murder Trial Resumes Monday in Chattooga County, Georgia Following COVID Scare
The murder trial of Renee Lanham got underway last week, but came to a halt when Lanham’s defense attorney tested positive for COVID-19. Lanham is standing trial for the murder of her husband. The fifty-three-year-old hair dresser is standing trial for felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal solicitation. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that Lanham is the only charged in connection with the murder. Lanham’s defense lawyer, Summerville attorney Albert Palmour said on Monday of last week in opening statements that she did not commit the murder.
Cookeville HS lockdown: Student in custody, no weapon found on campus
Cookeville High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday, and a student was charged with making a false report.
WDEF
Three People Stabbed Tuesday Evening in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Three people were taken to a local hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday evening. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a call in the 2000 block of E. 23rd Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found three victims with stab wounds.
valdostatoday.com
Two Alabama men arrested for Georgia murder
WALKER CO. – The GBI has arrested two Huntsville, Alabama men in connection to the death of a Rossville, Georgia man. Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of Dakota Bradshaw in Rossville, GA. Kavon Collier, age 23, of Huntsville, AL, and Eric Dodds, age 23, of Huntsville, AL have both been charged with murder.
WTVCFOX
Walker, Whitfield Counties eligible for COVID-19 cash to aid recreation improvements
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is earmarking $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief for neighborhood recreation improvements in some of Georgia's poorest areas. Two counties in our viewing area appear to stand to benefit from these earmarks: Walker County and Whitfield County. Grants of up to $2 million per...
WTVCFOX
Distracted driver in Chattanooga strikes utility truck Monday, then runs away, says THP
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A distracted driver struck a parked utility truck on Interstate 75 Monday morning, and then ran away from the scene, leaving his injured passenger behind, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on the 5 mile marker of I-75,...
Man arrested following shooting outside Murfreesboro plant
A man was arrested after a shooting outside a Murfreesboro facility early Wednesday morning.
WTVCFOX
Shots fired at home that was targeted, say Cleveland Police; No one hurt
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Shots rang out at a home in Cleveland Tuesday night in what police are calling a targeted act. This happened at about 10 p.m. in the area of 20th Street NE and Michigan Avenue. Officers on the scene found several shell casings. There were also several...
WTVCFOX
117 jobs coming to McMinn County as Piedmont Lithium sets up shop
McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — 117 new jobs are coming to McMinn County, the state of Tennessee announced on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium plans to invest $582 million to build a lithium hydroxide processing, refining and manufacturing facility, according to Tennessee's Department of Economic and Community Development. Piedmont's facility will be...
WDEF
Suspect arrested for Food City fire
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators have charged a suspect with setting the fire at a Food City entrance just after midnight on Sunday. The fire was set in a garbage can and a shopping cart display outside the 23rd Street grocery. Police and fire investigators arrested 47 year old Christopher...
One killed in Shelbyville shooting
One person was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Shelbyville, Tennessee, and the suspect is still at large.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Arrest Made in Fentanyl Investigation
On August 23, 2022, Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of Fentanyl at a room at the Microtel Motel located at 7014 McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga. During the execution of...
WTVCFOX
Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center
DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
WDEF
Sheriff’s Office reports Fentanyl bust at I 75 motel
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports a major drug bust this week at a local motel. Narcotics detectives raided a room at the Microtel Motel on McCutcheon Road on Tuesday. They say they recovered. • $14,265.00 Dollars in U.S. currency. • Approximately 39 grams of...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton Co Schools confirm mom's claim that bus dropped her daughter off at wrong stop
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga mother says that a bus driver dropped her 6-year-old daughter off at the wrong stop. Monday Hamilton County Schools confirmed this. Vanessa feared the worst when her daughter was driven home by a stranger who saw her walking alone. "You can't help but...
WTVCFOX
400 new jobs coming to Bradley County with Ironcraft's new Cleveland facility
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Ironcraft announced Wednesday it plans to hire 400 new workers for its new facility in Cleveland. The agricultural equipment manufacturer already has a facility in Decatur, in Meigs County, as well as one in Athens, in McMinn County. Ironcraft's plant will be at the former Bendix...
